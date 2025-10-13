GingerGeneration.it

Demi Lovato – Here All Night (video, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Here all night di Demi Lovato è una delle tracce dell’album It’s not that deep ed è pubblicata venerdì 12 settembre 2025. L’album, in uscita il 24 ottobre, è disponibile per il preorder in esclusiva sullo shop Universal nei formati fisici Vinile e CD.

Il brano è accompagnato dal videoclip ufficiale e segna un ulteriore  passo del nuovo percorso intrapreso dall’artista, iniziato il 1° agosto con l’uscita del singolo Fast, un assaggio per i fan di quello che sarà  il suo nono album.

Significato della canzone

Parlando del processo di scrittura del brano, Demi Lovato ha dichiarato: «Here All Night è una canzone che parla di una rottura che ho immaginato attraverso gli occhi di un personaggio, ed è stato così liberatorio poter entrare nella storia di qualcun altro».

In merito al video, Demi ha aggiunto: «Dal momento in cui abbiamo terminato la canzone, sapevo che ci sarebbe dovuto essere un video con una coreografia. Il brano parla di ballare per guarire un cuore spezzato, è crudo ed empowering, ma con un punto di vista giocoso e voyeuristico».

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Here All Night Demi Lovato

[Verse 1]
It was never safe for work, no, it was never platonic
Yeah, we could make any ordinary location erotic
Like counters and elevators, turning on all the neighbors
Amateur moviemakers (Bet you still watch ‘em)
November 22nd, you just never responded
You didn’t give an explanation, didn’t care I was calling
Like you never seen me naked, said we should go to Vegas
Damn, I’m so devastated (But this song is awesome)

[Pre-Chorus]
Mascara still holding on
Right into another song
All I do since you’vе been gone
Is stay up and stay out

[Chorus]
Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting mе right
Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights
To get over you
I’ll be here all night
Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry
DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try
To get over you
I’ll be here all night

[Verse 2]
I don’t wanna go all natural, I want electronic
‘Cause if the music ever stops, I might go psychotic
But if I’m never better, never put back together
I’ll turn the pain to pleasure (I can stay here forever)

[Pre-Chorus]
Mascara still holding on
Right into another song
All I do since you’ve been gone
Is stay up and stay out

[Chorus]
Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting me right
Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights
To get over you
I’ll be here all night
Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry
DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try
To get over you
I’ll be here all night

[Bridge]
Getting o— getting o— getting over you
Getting o— getting o— getting over you
Getting o— getting o— getting over you (Ooh)
Getting o— getting o— getting over you

[Chorus]
Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting me right (Oh)
Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights
To get over you
I’ll be here all night (Here all night)
Playing my heart, so I don’t start to cry (No, don’t cry)
DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try (Helping me try)
To get over you
I’ll be here all night (I’ll be here all night)

[Outro]
Getting o— getting o— getting over you
Getting o— getting o— getting over you
Getting o— getting o— getting over you (Oh)
I’ll be here all night

Traduzione Here All Night Demi Lovato

[Strofa 1]
Non è mai stato sicuro lavorare, no, non è mai stato platonico
Sì, potremmo rendere erotico qualsiasi luogo ordinario
Come banconi e ascensori, che eccitano tutti i vicini
Cineasti amatoriali (Scommetto che li guardi ancora)
22 novembre, non hai mai risposto
Non hai dato una spiegazione, non ti importava che stessi chiamando
Come se non mi avessi mai visto nudo, hai detto che dovremmo andare a Las Vegas
Dannazione, sono così devastat (Ma questa canzone è fantastica)

[Pre-ritornello]
Il mascara resiste ancora
Direttamente in un’altra canzone
Tutto quello che faccio da quando te ne sei andato
È stare sveglia e stare fuori

[Ritornello]
Supplico il basso finché non mi colpisce nel modo giusto
Sudo sulla pista da ballo sotto le luci
Per dimenticarti
Sarò qui tutta la notte
A suonare il mio cuore così non inizio a piangere
La DJ lavora fino a tardi, lei è Aiutandomi a provare
A superarti
Sarò qui tutta la notte

[Strofa 2]
Non voglio diventare completamente naturale, voglio l’elettronica
Perché se la musica si fermasse, potrei diventare psicotica
Ma se non guarissi mai, non mi rimettessi mai insieme
Trasformerei il dolore in piacere (posso restare qui per sempre)

[Pre-ritornello]
Il mascara resiste ancora
Direttamente in un’altra canzone
Tutto quello che faccio da quando te ne sei andata
È stare sveglio e stare fuori

[Ritornello]
Supplico il basso finché non mi colpisce nel profondo
Sudo sulla pista da ballo sotto le luci
A superarti
Sarò qui tutta la notte
A suonare il mio cuore così non comincio a piangere
Il DJ lavora fino a tardi, mi sta aiutando a provare
A superarti
Sarò qui tutta la notte

[Bridge]
Sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando
Sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando
Sto arrivando, sto arrivando o— sto dimenticandoti (Ooh)
Sto dimenticandoti

[Coro]
Supplico il basso finché non mi colpisce nel profondo (Oh)
Sudo sulla pista da ballo sotto le luci
Per dimenticarti
Sarò qui tutta la notte (Qui tutta la notte)
Suono il mio cuore, così non inizio a piangere (No, non piangere)
Il DJ lavora fino a tardi, mi sta aiutando a provare (Aiutandomi a provare)
Per dimenticarti
Sarò qui tutta la notte (Sarò qui tutta la notte)

[Outro]
Ti sto dimenticando
Ti sto dimenticando
Ti sto dimenticando
Ti sto dimenticando
Ti sto dimenticando
Ti sto dimenticando

