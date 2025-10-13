Demi Lovato – Here All Night (video, testo e traduzione)

Here all night di Demi Lovato è una delle tracce dell’album It’s not that deep ed è pubblicata venerdì 12 settembre 2025. L’album, in uscita il 24 ottobre, è disponibile per il preorder in esclusiva sullo shop Universal nei formati fisici Vinile e CD.

Il brano è accompagnato dal videoclip ufficiale e segna un ulteriore passo del nuovo percorso intrapreso dall’artista, iniziato il 1° agosto con l’uscita del singolo Fast, un assaggio per i fan di quello che sarà il suo nono album.

Significato della canzone

Parlando del processo di scrittura del brano, Demi Lovato ha dichiarato: «Here All Night è una canzone che parla di una rottura che ho immaginato attraverso gli occhi di un personaggio, ed è stato così liberatorio poter entrare nella storia di qualcun altro».

In merito al video, Demi ha aggiunto: «Dal momento in cui abbiamo terminato la canzone, sapevo che ci sarebbe dovuto essere un video con una coreografia. Il brano parla di ballare per guarire un cuore spezzato, è crudo ed empowering, ma con un punto di vista giocoso e voyeuristico».

Testo Here All Night Demi Lovato

[Verse 1]

It was never safe for work, no, it was never platonic

Yeah, we could make any ordinary location erotic

Like counters and elevators, turning on all the neighbors

Amateur moviemakers (Bet you still watch ‘em)

November 22nd, you just never responded

You didn’t give an explanation, didn’t care I was calling

Like you never seen me naked, said we should go to Vegas

Damn, I’m so devastated (But this song is awesome)

[Pre-Chorus]

Mascara still holding on

Right into another song

All I do since you’vе been gone

Is stay up and stay out

[Chorus]

Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting mе right

Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights

To get over you

I’ll be here all night

Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry

DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try

To get over you

I’ll be here all night

[Verse 2]

I don’t wanna go all natural, I want electronic

‘Cause if the music ever stops, I might go psychotic

But if I’m never better, never put back together

I’ll turn the pain to pleasure (I can stay here forever)

[Pre-Chorus]

Mascara still holding on

Right into another song

All I do since you’ve been gone

Is stay up and stay out

[Chorus]

Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting me right

Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights

To get over you

I’ll be here all night

Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry

DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try

To get over you

I’ll be here all night

[Bridge]

Getting o— getting o— getting over you

Getting o— getting o— getting over you

Getting o— getting o— getting over you (Ooh)

Getting o— getting o— getting over you

[Chorus]

Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting me right (Oh)

Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights

To get over you

I’ll be here all night (Here all night)

Playing my heart, so I don’t start to cry (No, don’t cry)

DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try (Helping me try)

To get over you

I’ll be here all night (I’ll be here all night)

[Outro]

Getting o— getting o— getting over you

Getting o— getting o— getting over you

Getting o— getting o— getting over you (Oh)

I’ll be here all night

Traduzione Here All Night Demi Lovato

[Strofa 1]

Non è mai stato sicuro lavorare, no, non è mai stato platonico

Sì, potremmo rendere erotico qualsiasi luogo ordinario

Come banconi e ascensori, che eccitano tutti i vicini

Cineasti amatoriali (Scommetto che li guardi ancora)

22 novembre, non hai mai risposto

Non hai dato una spiegazione, non ti importava che stessi chiamando

Come se non mi avessi mai visto nudo, hai detto che dovremmo andare a Las Vegas

Dannazione, sono così devastat (Ma questa canzone è fantastica)

[Pre-ritornello]

Il mascara resiste ancora

Direttamente in un’altra canzone

Tutto quello che faccio da quando te ne sei andato

È stare sveglia e stare fuori

[Ritornello]

Supplico il basso finché non mi colpisce nel modo giusto

Sudo sulla pista da ballo sotto le luci

Per dimenticarti

Sarò qui tutta la notte

A suonare il mio cuore così non inizio a piangere

La DJ lavora fino a tardi, lei è Aiutandomi a provare

A superarti

Sarò qui tutta la notte

[Strofa 2]

Non voglio diventare completamente naturale, voglio l’elettronica

Perché se la musica si fermasse, potrei diventare psicotica

Ma se non guarissi mai, non mi rimettessi mai insieme

Trasformerei il dolore in piacere (posso restare qui per sempre)

[Pre-ritornello]

Il mascara resiste ancora

Direttamente in un’altra canzone

Tutto quello che faccio da quando te ne sei andata

È stare sveglio e stare fuori

[Ritornello]

Supplico il basso finché non mi colpisce nel profondo

Sudo sulla pista da ballo sotto le luci

A superarti

Sarò qui tutta la notte

A suonare il mio cuore così non comincio a piangere

Il DJ lavora fino a tardi, mi sta aiutando a provare

A superarti

Sarò qui tutta la notte

[Bridge]

Sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando

Sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando, sto arrivando

Sto arrivando, sto arrivando o— sto dimenticandoti (Ooh)

Sto dimenticandoti

[Coro]

Supplico il basso finché non mi colpisce nel profondo (Oh)

Sudo sulla pista da ballo sotto le luci

Per dimenticarti

Sarò qui tutta la notte (Qui tutta la notte)

Suono il mio cuore, così non inizio a piangere (No, non piangere)

Il DJ lavora fino a tardi, mi sta aiutando a provare (Aiutandomi a provare)

Per dimenticarti

Sarò qui tutta la notte (Sarò qui tutta la notte)

[Outro]

Ti sto dimenticando

Ti sto dimenticando

Ti sto dimenticando

Ti sto dimenticando

Ti sto dimenticando

Ti sto dimenticando