Gigi Hadid incinta di Zayn Malik: svelato il sesso del bambino!

Come ormai saprete TMZ ha rivelato la gravidanza di Gigi Hadid che aspetta un figlio dal fidanzato Zayn Malik, ex componente degli One Direction. Adesso però pare siano emersi nuovi dettagli sul nascituro della coppia.
Ecco le info sul primo genito di Zayn e Gigi
Sempre secondo quanto riportato dal noto sito di Gossip, una fonte vicina alla famiglia avrebbe confermato il sesso del nascituro. La coppia aspetterebbe, infatti, una bambina. Gigi sarebbe alla 20esima settimana e il sesso del bambino si scopre sempre tra la 18esima e la 22esima, quindi i calcoli sembrano essere esatti e la notizia plausibile.
Inoltre TMZ rivela che il party per i 25 anni della modella potrebbero essere stati una scusa per un gender reveal party e quindi rivelare il sesso del bambino. Pare che nella foto pubblicata proprio da Gigi Hadid si possano scorgere un fiocco rosa e uno blu.
La coppia non ha ancora deciso di rivelare al mondo questa lieta notizia che ormai sembra confermata anche perché difficilmente il popolare sito di gossip ha rilasciato notizie imprecise.
Ecco gli scatti di Gigi mentre celebra il suo compleanno.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰