Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Who the hell is Edgar? di Teya & Salena (Austria) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone dell’Austria a Eurovision Song Contest 2023. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Who the hell is Edgar? di Teya & Salena “Oh my God, you’re such a good writer” “Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar” “Who the hell is Edgar?” There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast, mhm Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did ‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about, mhm Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Poe Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R? Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star! Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan “Who the hell is Edgar?” Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Poe Zero, dot, zero, zero, three Give me two years, and your dinner will be free Gas station champagne is on me Edgar cannot pay rent for me Zero, dot, zero, zero Zero, dot, zero, zero Zero, dot, zero, zero, three At least it pays to be funny Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Who the hell is Edgar Allen? Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Who the hell is Edgar Allen? Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, Ohhh “Who the hell is Edgar?”. Traduzione “Oh mio Dio, sei un così bravo scrittore” “Oh, non sono io, è Edgar” «Chi diavolo è Edgar?» C’è un fantasma nel mio corpo ed è un paroliere È Edgar Allan Poe, e penso che non possa resistere Sì, il suo cervello è nella mia mano e si sta muovendo molto velocemente, mhm Non so come mi abbia posseduto, ma sono felice che l’abbia fatto Perché questa canzone mi fa sentire speciale e mi renderà ricco Sì, le parole stanno uscendo fuori, di cosa diavolo si tratta, mhm Oh, mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgard Allan Poe Forse dovrei chiamare un medico o un esorcista Forse qualcuno là fuori sa dov’è Shakespeare così posso avere un assaggio Qual è il tuo IPI? Dov’è l’A&R? Ragazza, chiama la Universal, stai per diventare una star! Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgard Allan «Chi diavolo è Edgar?» Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgard Allan Poe Zero, punto, zero, zero, tre Dammi due anni e la tua cena sarà gratis Lo champagne della stazione di servizio lo offro io Edgar non può pagare l’affitto per me Zero, punto, zero, zero Zero, punto, zero, zero Zero, punto, zero, zero, tre Almeno vale la pena essere divertenti Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Chi diavolo è Edgar Allen? Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Chi diavolo è Edgar Allen? Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo, ohhh “Chi diavolo è Edgardo?”. Il video dell’esibizione di Teya & Salena a Eurovision 2023 POE POE POE POE POE! 🇦🇹 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/f9XzTBRlzI — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023