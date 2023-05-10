Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Who the hell is Edgar? di Teya & Salena (Austria)

Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone dell’Austria a Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Who the hell is Edgar? di Teya & Salena

“Oh my God, you’re such a good writer”

“Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar”

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist

Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast, mhm

Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did

‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich

Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about, mhm

Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste

What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R?

Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star!

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

Give me two years, and your dinner will be free

Gas station champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

At least it pays to be funny

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Who the hell is Edgar Allen?

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Who the hell is Edgar Allen?

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, Ohhh

“Who the hell is Edgar?”.

Traduzione

“Oh mio Dio, sei un così bravo scrittore”

“Oh, non sono io, è Edgar”

«Chi diavolo è Edgar?»

C’è un fantasma nel mio corpo ed è un paroliere

È Edgar Allan Poe, e penso che non possa resistere

Sì, il suo cervello è nella mia mano e si sta muovendo molto velocemente, mhm

Non so come mi abbia posseduto, ma sono felice che l’abbia fatto

Perché questa canzone mi fa sentire speciale e mi renderà ricco

Sì, le parole stanno uscendo fuori, di cosa diavolo si tratta, mhm

Oh, mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgard Allan Poe

Forse dovrei chiamare un medico o un esorcista

Forse qualcuno là fuori sa dov’è Shakespeare così posso avere un assaggio

Qual è il tuo IPI? Dov’è l’A&R?

Ragazza, chiama la Universal, stai per diventare una star!

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgard Allan

«Chi diavolo è Edgar?»

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgard Allan Poe

Zero, punto, zero, zero, tre

Dammi due anni e la tua cena sarà gratis

Lo champagne della stazione di servizio lo offro io

Edgar non può pagare l’affitto per me

Zero, punto, zero, zero

Zero, punto, zero, zero

Zero, punto, zero, zero, tre

Almeno vale la pena essere divertenti

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Chi diavolo è Edgar Allen?

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Chi diavolo è Edgar Allen?

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo, ohhh

“Chi diavolo è Edgardo?”.

Il video dell’esibizione di Teya & Salena a Eurovision 2023