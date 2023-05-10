GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Who the hell is Edgar? di Teya & Salena (Austria)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eurovision 2023-teya-selena-austria

Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone dell’Austria a Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano 

Testo Who the hell is Edgar? di Teya & Salena

“Oh my God, you’re such a good writer”
“Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar”
“Who the hell is Edgar?”

There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist
It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist
Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast, mhm
Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did
‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich
Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about, mhm

Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist
Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste
What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R?
Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star!

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan

“Who the hell is Edgar?”
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
Give me two years, and your dinner will be free
Gas station champagne is on me
Edgar cannot pay rent for me
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
At least it pays to be funny

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Who the hell is Edgar Allen?
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Who the hell is Edgar Allen?
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, Ohhh
“Who the hell is Edgar?”.

Traduzione

“Oh mio Dio, sei un così bravo scrittore”
“Oh, non sono io, è Edgar”
«Chi diavolo è Edgar?»

C’è un fantasma nel mio corpo ed è un paroliere
È Edgar Allan Poe, e penso che non possa resistere
Sì, il suo cervello è nella mia mano e si sta muovendo molto velocemente, mhm
Non so come mi abbia posseduto, ma sono felice che l’abbia fatto
Perché questa canzone mi fa sentire speciale e mi renderà ricco
Sì, le parole stanno uscendo fuori, di cosa diavolo si tratta, mhm

Oh, mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgard Allan Poe

Forse dovrei chiamare un medico o un esorcista
Forse qualcuno là fuori sa dov’è Shakespeare così posso avere un assaggio
Qual è il tuo IPI? Dov’è l’A&R?
Ragazza, chiama la Universal, stai per diventare una star!

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgard Allan

«Chi diavolo è Edgar?»
Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgard Allan Poe

Zero, punto, zero, zero, tre
Dammi due anni e la tua cena sarà gratis
Lo champagne della stazione di servizio lo offro io
Edgar non può pagare l’affitto per me
Zero, punto, zero, zero
Zero, punto, zero, zero
Zero, punto, zero, zero, tre
Almeno vale la pena essere divertenti

Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Chi diavolo è Edgar Allen?
Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Chi diavolo è Edgar Allen?
Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, c’è un fantasma nel mio corpo, ohhh
“Chi diavolo è Edgardo?”.

Il video dell’esibizione di Teya & Salena a Eurovision 2023

