Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Like an animal dei Piqued Jacks scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone in gara a Eurovision Song Contest 2023. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Like an animal dei Piqued Jacks C’mon, baby, come and find me I can smell you like an animal Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll tease you on the dancefloor You have, you have snake eyes And I get, I get butterflies You have, you have snake eyes With your hips, with your sexy look, you paralyse And I get, I get butterflies In my ears, in my stomach all the time Come on baby, come and find me I can smell you like an animal Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor Come on baby, come and find me I can smell you like an animal Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor You have, you have a biting tongue And it gets, it gets me so unstrung You have, you have a biting tongue To tie me up and deviate my inner thoughts And it gets highly dangerous Like a drug in my veins, you are poison Come on baby, come and find me I can smell you like an animal Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor Come on baby, come and find me I can smell you like an animal Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal) Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal) The way, she knows the way The way to turn me on The way, she knowѕ the way The wаy to turn me on Traduzione Dai, piccola, vieni a trovarmi Posso fiutarti come un animale Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti stuzzicherò sulla pista da ballo Hai, hai gli occhi di serpente E ottengo, ottengo farfalle Hai, hai gli occhi di serpente Con i tuoi fianchi, con il tuo look sexy, paralizzi E ottengo, ottengo farfalle Nelle mie orecchie, nel mio stomaco tutto il tempo Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi Posso fiutarti come un animale Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi Posso fiutarti come un animale Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo Hai, hai una lingua mordace E diventa, mi rende così sconvolto Hai, hai una lingua mordace Per legarmi e deviare i miei pensieri interiori E diventa altamente pericoloso Come una droga nelle mie vene, sei veleno Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi Posso fiutarti come un animale Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi Posso fiutarti come un animale Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo Andiamo piccola (posso sentirti come un animale) Andiamo piccola (posso sentirti come un animale) La strada, lei conosce la strada Il modo per accendermi La strada, lei conosce la strada Il modo per accendermi Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023 (video a breve)