Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Like an animal dei Piqued Jacks

scritto da Giovanna Codella

Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone in gara a Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano 

Testo Like an animal dei Piqued Jacks 

C’mon, baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll tease you on the dancefloor

You have, you have snake eyes
And I get, I get butterflies
You have, you have snake eyes
With your hips, with your sexy look, you paralyse
And I get, I get butterflies
In my ears, in my stomach all the time

Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor
Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

You have, you have a biting tongue
And it gets, it gets me so unstrung
You have, you have a biting tongue
To tie me up and deviate my inner thoughts
And it gets highly dangerous
Like a drug in my veins, you are poison

Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor
Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)
Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)

The way, she knows the way
The way to turn me on
The way, she knowѕ the way
The wаy to turn me on

Traduzione

Dai, piccola, vieni a trovarmi
Posso fiutarti come un animale
Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti stuzzicherò sulla pista da ballo

Hai, hai gli occhi di serpente
E ottengo, ottengo farfalle
Hai, hai gli occhi di serpente
Con i tuoi fianchi, con il tuo look sexy, paralizzi
E ottengo, ottengo farfalle
Nelle mie orecchie, nel mio stomaco tutto il tempo

Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi
Posso fiutarti come un animale
Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo
Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi
Posso fiutarti come un animale
Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo

Hai, hai una lingua mordace
E diventa, mi rende così sconvolto
Hai, hai una lingua mordace
Per legarmi e deviare i miei pensieri interiori
E diventa altamente pericoloso
Come una droga nelle mie vene, sei veleno

Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi
Posso fiutarti come un animale
Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo
Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi
Posso fiutarti come un animale
Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo

Andiamo piccola (posso sentirti come un animale)
Andiamo piccola (posso sentirti come un animale)

La strada, lei conosce la strada
Il modo per accendermi
La strada, lei conosce la strada
Il modo per accendermi

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)

