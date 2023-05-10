Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Like an animal dei Piqued Jacks

Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone in gara a Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Like an animal dei Piqued Jacks

C’mon, baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll tease you on the dancefloor

You have, you have snake eyes

And I get, I get butterflies

You have, you have snake eyes

With your hips, with your sexy look, you paralyse

And I get, I get butterflies

In my ears, in my stomach all the time

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

You have, you have a biting tongue

And it gets, it gets me so unstrung

You have, you have a biting tongue

To tie me up and deviate my inner thoughts

And it gets highly dangerous

Like a drug in my veins, you are poison

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)

Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)

The way, she knows the way

The way to turn me on

The way, she knowѕ the way

The wаy to turn me on

Traduzione

Dai, piccola, vieni a trovarmi

Posso fiutarti come un animale

Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti stuzzicherò sulla pista da ballo

Hai, hai gli occhi di serpente

E ottengo, ottengo farfalle

Hai, hai gli occhi di serpente

Con i tuoi fianchi, con il tuo look sexy, paralizzi

E ottengo, ottengo farfalle

Nelle mie orecchie, nel mio stomaco tutto il tempo

Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi

Posso fiutarti come un animale

Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo

Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi

Posso fiutarti come un animale

Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo

Hai, hai una lingua mordace

E diventa, mi rende così sconvolto

Hai, hai una lingua mordace

Per legarmi e deviare i miei pensieri interiori

E diventa altamente pericoloso

Come una droga nelle mie vene, sei veleno

Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi

Posso fiutarti come un animale

Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo

Dai tesoro, vieni a trovarmi

Posso fiutarti come un animale

Porta la festa, Afrodite, e ti inseguirò sulla pista da ballo

Andiamo piccola (posso sentirti come un animale)

Andiamo piccola (posso sentirti come un animale)

La strada, lei conosce la strada

Il modo per accendermi

La strada, lei conosce la strada

Il modo per accendermi

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)