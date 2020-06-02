Buon Blackout Tuesday a tutti. No, questa volta non ci troviamo di fronte all’ennesima iniziativa commerciale, bensì a qualcosa di molto diverso. In occasione di questo martedì così importante e speciale per la storia degli USA e del mondo, decine e decine di artisti (e non solo) hanno deciso di manifestare il loro supporto alla causa del Black Lives Matter.
La storia del Black Lives Matter e di quello che sta scatenando oltre oceano ve l’abbiamo già raccontata qui. Il movimento di protesta, nato nel 2013, ha preso nuovo vigore con la morte di George Floyd. Qualche giorno fa, infatti, a Minneapolis l’uomo è infatti stato brutalmente ucciso dalla polizia, un evento che ha scatenato le ire della comunità afroamericana (e non solo).
L’assassinio di George Floyd ha portato gli Stati Uniti nel bel mezzo di una sorta di guera civile, con migliaia di persone che sono scese in strada per combattere contro il razzismo. Al coro di protesta dei manifestanti si sono per l’appunto aggiunte le voci di decine di celebrità. I vip, dopo i messaggi condivisi sui social, hanno successivamente deciso di colorare di nero le loro immagini profilo in segno di protesta. Da qui il nome di Blackout Tuesday.
Da Camila Cabello ai Foo Fighters, passando per Emma Watson, i Coldplay e anche i nostri The Kolors, sono stati in molti ad aver aderito all’iniziativa. Le pagine social Facebook, Twitter e Instagram dei vip si sono così spente all’improvviso, un segnale chiaro, diretto ma soprattutto pacifico.
Qui sotto trovate soltanto alcuni dei post social per il Blackout Tuesday!
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Non esiste, almeno per il momento, un’applicazione che vi permetta in modo automatico di colorare di nero la vostra immagine profilo. Per partecipare al Blackout Tuesday vi basterà cercare su Google “colore nero”, fare uno screen o scaricare l’immagine e caricarla sul vostro profilo. Con la speranza che questo messaggio possa finalmente passare. E che presto il razzismo diventi soltanto un brutto ricordo.