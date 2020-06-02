Cole Sprouse è stato arrestato: ecco cos’è successo all’attore di Riverdale

Su Ginger Generation ve l’abbiamo raccontato in questa occasione. Sono state tante, tantissime le star internazionali che si sono espresse a favore della lotta del movimento Black Lives Matter. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, gli One Direction e anche Cole Sprouse.
Proprio Cole Sprouse, di recente, ha condiviso sui social la sua (brutta) esperienza con le forze dell’ordine. L’attore di Riverdale è infatti stato fermaro dalla polizia e arrestato!
Ecco quello che Cole Sprouse ha raccontato del suo arresto:
Io e un gruppo di manifestantti pacifici siamo stati arrestati ieri a Santa Monica. Prima che l’orda di sensazionalismo dei media mi travolga, ecco quello che è successo di preciso. Dico solo Black Lives Matter. La pace, le rivolte, i saccheggi sono una forma assolutamente legittima di protesta, ma i media vi mostreranno solo la parte più sensazionale. Che non fa altro che supportare una certa agenza razzista. Sono stato arrestato mentre mi battevo per la solidarietà, proprio come molti altri a Santa Monica. Ci è stata data la possibilità di andarcene, e siamo stati informati che se non ce ne fossimo andati ci avrebbero arrestati.
Quando in molti abbiamo deciso di andarcene, ci siamo ritrovati di fronte un altro gruppo di poliziotti che ci hanno bloccato la strada. A quel punto ci hanno ammanettato. Devo dire che come maschio bianco eterosessuale e come personaggio pubblico le conseguenze istituzionali della mia incarcerazione sono nulla in confronto a ciò che è successo aglii altri del movimento.
Questa non è una storiella su di me. E io mi auguro che i media non la facciano passare come tale. Questo è, e sarà, un momento per combattere gli uni di fianco agli altri mentre la situazione si inasprisce, per fare supporto informato manifestando e facendo la cosa giusta. Questo è esattamente il momento per comprendere cosa significa essere degli alleati. Spero che altri nella mia posizione faranno lo stesso. Ho notato che c’erano delle telcaemre montate slle auto della polizia mentre ci portavano via. Spero che la cosa possa essere d’aiuto. Non parlerrò più della cosa dato che non sono informato a sufficienza e non sono oggetto del movimento. Inoltre non mi interessa spostare l’attenzioe dai leader del movimento BLM. Nelle mie Stories pubblicherò il link per le donazioni al movimento.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.