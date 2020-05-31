George Floyd: i messaggi dei vip per il Black lives Matter

Gli Stati Unti sembrano essere sull’orlo di una guerra civile. Le immagini delle proteste che giungono da Minneapolis e da molte altre metropoli come Los Angeles, in questo senso, fanno rabbrividire. Eppure, incredibile ma vero, non è il Covid-19 la causa dietro alle recenti rivolte popolari, bensì il caso George Floyd che sta tenendo banco da ormai diversi giorni.

George Floyd, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generatiion, era un uomo afroamericano ucciso dalle forze dell’ordine di Minneapolis dopo un banale controllo per un reato minore. L’uomo era infatti stato accusato, fermato da un poliziotto, brutalmente gettato a terra e soffocato da un agente.

Il video dell’arresto di George Floyd ha rapidamente fatto il giro del web, scatenando le ire della comunità afroamericana (e non solo). L’uccisione dell’uomo si inserisce infatti in un contesto di razzismo dilagante negli USA, particolarmente da parte delle forze dell’ordine.

Derek Chauvin, il poliziotto che ha ucciso George, è stato prima sollevato dall’incarico e poi arrestato. Questo però non è bastato per placare gli animi.

La protesta legata al movimento Black Lives Matter ha spinto tantissimi artisti, vip e celebrità statunitensi (e non) ad esprimersi sui social. Fra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che nelle ultime ore ha espresso il proprio sdegno nei confronti di quanto accaduto segnaliamo Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato e Taylor Swift.

Selena, sul suo profilo Instagram. ha anche rilanciato la petizione Justice for George Floyd, che ha già quasi raggiunto l’obiettivo di 9 milioni di firme.

Qui sotto potete recuperare tutti i messaggi che i VIP hanno dedicato a George Floyd e al tema Black Lives Matter.

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Racism has been rampant for hundreds of years, it’s just that in this century people have camera phones to video it. It’s absolutely disgusting that you get mistreated because of the colour of your skin. You would think that those that are there to protect us, would protect. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 29, 2020

I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!

I AM CURRENTLY — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. pic.twitter.com/2bOF1mxE04 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020

Alcuni di loro, fra le altre cose, hanno deciso di metterci anche la faccia e di manifestare per strada. Questo per esempio è il caso di Ariana Grande, di Tinashe o ancora di Halsey e dei membri dei 5 Seconds of Summer.

Maschine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Yungblud, Ariana Grande, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin e tanti altri artisti sono andati a protestare, sono felice di vedere le persone che seguo mandare questi messaggi perchè è davvero importante. Sono commossa. #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/0IS1fORycj — Iᔕᗩᗩᑕ (@WillHerondaleJM) May 31, 2020

Ma non è finita qui. Non si contano ormai più i post che alcuni fra i più importanti brand mondiali hanno dedicato alla questione. Fra i più d’impatto quello di Adidas, che ha deciso di ripostare su Twitter il suo principale competitor Nike. Perché la lotta contro il razzismo si può fare soltanto in un modo: insieme.