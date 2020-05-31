MusicaUltime News

George Floyd: i messaggi dei vip per il Black lives Matter

di Alberto Muraro
scritto da Alberto Muraro

Gli Stati Unti sembrano essere sull’orlo di una guerra civile. Le immagini delle proteste che giungono da Minneapolis e da molte altre metropoli come Los Angeles, in questo senso, fanno rabbrividire. Eppure, incredibile ma vero, non è il Covid-19 la causa dietro alle recenti rivolte popolari, bensì il caso George Floyd che sta tenendo banco da ormai diversi giorni.

George Floyd, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generatiion, era un uomo afroamericano ucciso dalle forze dell’ordine di Minneapolis dopo un banale controllo per un reato minore. L’uomo era infatti stato accusato, fermato da un poliziotto, brutalmente gettato a terra e soffocato da un agente.

george floyd

Ecco l’incredibile offerta di Flixbus che vi permette di viaggiare in sicurezza!

Il video dell’arresto di George Floyd ha rapidamente fatto il giro del web, scatenando le ire della comunità afroamericana (e non solo). L’uccisione dell’uomo si inserisce infatti in un contesto di razzismo dilagante negli USA, particolarmente da parte delle forze dell’ordine.

Derek Chauvin, il poliziotto che ha ucciso George, è stato prima sollevato dall’incarico e poi arrestato. Questo però non è bastato per placare gli animi.

La protesta legata al movimento Black Lives Matter ha spinto tantissimi artisti, vip e celebrità statunitensi (e non) ad esprimersi sui social. Fra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che nelle ultime ore ha espresso il proprio sdegno nei confronti di quanto accaduto segnaliamo Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato e Taylor Swift.

Selena, sul suo profilo Instagram. ha anche rilanciato la petizione Justice for George Floyd, che ha già quasi raggiunto l’obiettivo di 9 milioni di firme.

Qui sotto potete recuperare tutti i messaggi che i VIP hanno dedicato a George Floyd e al tema Black Lives Matter.

 

Alcuni di loro, fra le altre cose, hanno deciso di metterci anche la faccia e di manifestare per strada. Questo per esempio è il caso di Ariana Grande, di Tinashe o ancora di Halsey e dei membri dei 5 Seconds of Summer.

 

Ma non è finita qui. Non si contano ormai più i post che alcuni fra i più importanti brand mondiali hanno dedicato alla questione. Fra i più d’impatto quello di Adidas, che ha deciso di ripostare su Twitter il suo principale competitor Nike. Perché la lotta contro il razzismo si può fare soltanto in un modo: insieme.

 

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Musichaolic quasi fino alla nausea. Multilingue e multitasking.