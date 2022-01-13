Adele – Oh my God: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Gennaio 2022 Adele ha pubblicato su Youtube il video di Oh my God, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. L’album contiene 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target. Scopri QUI tutti i testi e le traduzioni della canzoni di 30! Video di Oh my God di Adele Testo Oh my God di Adele I ain’t got too much time to spend But I make time for you to show how much I care Wish that I would let you break my walls But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall Boy, you give, good love, I won’t lie It’s what keeps me coming back even though I’m terrified I know that it’s wrong But I want to have fun Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy I know that it’s wrong But I want to have fun Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of All the people in the world Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping Out of my life and into yours Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind ‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell It’s a battle I cannot fight I’m a fool but they all think I’m blind I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind I don’t have to explain myself to you I’m a gown woman and I do what I want to do, ooh-ooh I know that it’s wrong But I want to have fun Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy I know that it’s wrong But I want to have fun Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of All the people in the world Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping Out of my life and into yours Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind ‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell It’s a battle I cannot fight Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh Lord) Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Don’t let me let myself down) Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh my God) Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh, oh, oh, oh) Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of All the people in the world Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping Out of my life and into yours Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind ‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell It’s a battle I cannot fight Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun) Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun) Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy) Traduzione Oh my God di Adele Non ho molto tempo da spendere Ma ho tempo per te per mostrare quanto ci tengo Vorrei permetterti di abbattere i miei muri Ma sto ancora perdendo il controllo a causa della caduta Ragazzo, mi ami davvero, non posso negarlo È ciò che mi fa tornare indietro anche se sono terrorizzata So che è sbagliato Ma voglio divertirmi Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy So che è sbagliato Ma voglio divertirmi Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma tra Tutte le persone del mondo Qual è la probabilità di saltare Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua Forse, piccolo, sto solo perdendo la testa Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto In bilico ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno È una battaglia che non posso combattere Sono uno sciocca ma tutti pensano che io sia cieca Preferisco essere uno sciocca che trascurarmi Non devo spiegarlo a te Sono una donna in abito e faccio quello che voglio, ooh-ooh So che è sbagliato Ma voglio divertirmi Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy So che è sbagliato Ma voglio divertirmi Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma tra Tutte le persone del mondo Qual è la probabilità di saltare Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua Forse, piccolo, sto solo perdendo la testa Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto In bilico ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno È una battaglia che non posso combattere Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh Signore) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (non lasciarmi cadere) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh mio Dio) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh, oh, oh, oh) Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma tra Tutte le persone del mondo Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua Qual è la probabilità di saltare Forse, piccola, sto solo perdendo la testa Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto In bilico ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno È una battaglia che non posso combattere Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (so che è sbagliato ma voglio divertirmi) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, sì , ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (so che è sbagliato ma voglio divertirmi) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, sì , ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)