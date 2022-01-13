GingerGeneration.it

Adele – Oh my God: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Adele ha pubblicato su Youtube il video di Oh my God, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre.

L’album contiene 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Scopri QUI tutti i testi e le traduzioni della canzoni di 30!

Video di Oh my God di Adele

Testo Oh my God di Adele

I ain’t got too much time to spend
But I make time for you to show how much I care
Wish that I would let you break my walls
But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall
Boy, you give, good love, I won’t lie
It’s what keeps me coming back even though I’m terrified

I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of
All the people in the world
Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping
Out of my life and into yours
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right
Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell
It’s a battle I cannot fight

I’m a fool but they all think I’m blind
I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind
I don’t have to explain myself to you
I’m a gown woman and I do what I want to do, ooh-ooh

I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of
All the people in the world
Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping
Out of my life and into yours
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right
Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell
It’s a battle I cannot fight

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh Lord)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Don’t let me let myself down)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh my God)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of
All the people in the world
Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping
Out of my life and into yours
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right
Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell
It’s a battle I cannot fight

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)

Traduzione Oh my God di Adele

Non ho molto tempo da spendere
Ma ho tempo per te per mostrare quanto ci tengo
Vorrei permetterti di abbattere i miei muri
Ma sto ancora perdendo il controllo a causa della caduta
Ragazzo, mi ami davvero, non posso negarlo
È ciò che mi fa tornare indietro anche se sono terrorizzata

So che è sbagliato
Ma voglio divertirmi
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
So che è sbagliato
Ma voglio divertirmi
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma tra
Tutte le persone del mondo
Qual è la probabilità di saltare
Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua
Forse, piccolo, sto solo perdendo la testa
Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto
In bilico ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno
È una battaglia che non posso combattere

Sono uno sciocca ma tutti pensano che io sia cieca
Preferisco essere uno sciocca che trascurarmi
Non devo spiegarlo a te
Sono una donna in abito e faccio quello che voglio, ooh-ooh

So che è sbagliato
Ma voglio divertirmi
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
So che è sbagliato
Ma voglio divertirmi
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma tra
Tutte le persone del mondo
Qual è la probabilità di saltare
Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua
Forse, piccolo, sto solo perdendo la testa
Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto
In bilico ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno
È una battaglia che non posso combattere

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh ​​Signore)
Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (non lasciarmi cadere)
Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh ​​mio Dio)
Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma tra
Tutte le persone del mondo
Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua
Qual è la probabilità di saltare
Forse, piccola, sto solo perdendo la testa
Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto
In bilico ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno
È una battaglia che non posso combattere

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (so che è sbagliato ma voglio divertirmi)
Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, sì , ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (so che è sbagliato ma voglio divertirmi)
Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, sì , ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)

