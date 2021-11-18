Adele – Can I get it: audio, testo e traduzione

Adele ha pubblicato Can I get it, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Audio Can I get it di Adele

Testo Can I get it di Adele

Pave me a path to follow

And I’ll tread any dangerous road

I will beg and I’ll steal, I will borrow

If I can make it, if I can make your heart my home

Throw me to the water (Water, water)

I don’t care how deep or shallow (Water)

Because my heart can pound like thunder (Water)

And your love, and your love can set me free

Oh, I have found my style, I’ll love you ‘til the end of time

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and divine

I will be your melody, your rhythm and your rhyme

All I want is for you to be mine, mine

So can I get it right now? Mm

Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

Can I get it?

You tease me with your control

Because I long to live under your spell

And without your love I’m hollow

I won’t make it, I won’t make it on my own

Oh, I have found my style, I’ll love you ‘til the end of time (The end of time)

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and divine (So divine)

I will be your melody, your rhythm and your rhyme (Mm, mm-mm)

All I want is for you to be mine, mine

So can I get it right now? Mm

Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

Can I get it?

When will you come with me?

Like I know you wanna (Like you want to, like you want to)

You’re the one for me

And I’m counting on you to put the pieces of me back together

So can I get it right now? Mm

Can I get it right now? (Mm, mm)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

Traduzione Can I get it di Adele

Aprimi una strada da seguire

E percorrerò qualsiasi strada pericolosa

Pregherò e ruberò, prenderò in prestito

Se posso farcela, se posso rendere il tuo cuore la mia casa

Gettami nell’acqua (Acqua, acqua)

Non mi interessa quanto profonda o superficiale (Acqua)

Perché il mio cuore può battere come un tuono (Acqua)

E il tuo amore, e il tuo amore può liberarmi

Oh, ho trovato il mio stile, ti amerò fino alla fine dei tempi

Attraverso tutto ciò, il buono, il brutto, il brutto e il divino

Sarò la tua melodia, il tuo ritmo e la tua rima

Tutto ciò che voglio è che tu sia mio, mio

Quindi posso averlo subito? Mm

Posso averlo subito? (Posso averlo?)

Posso averlo subito?

Posso averlo subito?

Fammi, fammi venire a prenderlo

Posso averlo?

Mi stuzzichi con il tuo controllo

Perché desidero vivere sotto il tuo incantesimo

E senza il tuo amore sono vuota

Non ce la farò, non ce la farò da sola

Oh, ho trovato il mio stile, ti amerò fino alla fine dei tempi (la fine dei tempi)

Attraverso tutto ciò, il buono, il cattivo, il brutto e il divino (così divino)

Sarò la tua melodia, il tuo ritmo e la tua rima (Mm, mm-mm)

Tutto ciò che voglio è che tu sia mio, mio

Quindi posso averlo subito? Mm

Posso averlo subito? (Posso averlo?)

Posso averlo subito?

Posso averlo subito?

Fammi, fammi venire a prenderlo

Posso averlo?

Quando verrai con me?

Come so che vuoi (come vuoi, come vuoi)

Sei l’unico per me

E conto su di te per rimettere insieme i pezzi di me

Quindi posso averlo subito? Mm

Posso averlo subito? (Mmmm)

Posso averlo subito?

Posso averlo subito?

Fammi, fammi venire a prenderlo