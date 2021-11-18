Adele – Can I get it: audio, testo e traduzione

GingerGeneration.it

Adele ha pubblicato Can I get it, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Pave me a path to follow
And I’ll tread any dangerous road
I will beg and I’ll steal, I will borrow
If I can make it, if I can make your heart my home
Throw me to the water (Water, water)
I don’t care how deep or shallow (Water)
Because my heart can pound like thunder (Water)
And your love, and your love can set me free

Oh, I have found my style, I’ll love you ‘til the end of time

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and divine
I will be your melody, your rhythm and your rhyme
All I want is for you to be mine, mine

So can I get it right now? Mm
Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it

Can I get it?

You tease me with your control
Because I long to live under your spell
And without your love I’m hollow
I won’t make it, I won’t make it on my own

Oh, I have found my style, I’ll love you ‘til the end of time (The end of time)
Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and divine (So divine)
I will be your melody, your rhythm and your rhyme (Mm, mm-mm)

All I want is for you to be mine, mine

So can I get it right now? Mm
Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it

Can I get it?

When will you come with me?
Like I know you wanna (Like you want to, like you want to)
You’re the one for me
And I’m counting on you to put the pieces of me back together

So can I get it right now? Mm
Can I get it right now? (Mm, mm)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it

Aprimi una strada da seguire
E percorrerò qualsiasi strada pericolosa
Pregherò e ruberò, prenderò in prestito
Se posso farcela, se posso rendere il tuo cuore la mia casa
Gettami nell’acqua (Acqua, acqua)
Non mi interessa quanto profonda o superficiale (Acqua)
Perché il mio cuore può battere come un tuono (Acqua)
E il tuo amore, e il tuo amore può liberarmi

Oh, ho trovato il mio stile, ti amerò fino alla fine dei tempi

Attraverso tutto ciò, il buono, il brutto, il brutto e il divino
Sarò la tua melodia, il tuo ritmo e la tua rima
Tutto ciò che voglio è che tu sia mio, mio

Quindi posso averlo subito? Mm
Posso averlo subito? (Posso averlo?)
Posso averlo subito?
Posso averlo subito?
Fammi, fammi venire a prenderlo

Posso averlo?

Mi stuzzichi con il tuo controllo
Perché desidero vivere sotto il tuo incantesimo
E senza il tuo amore sono vuota
Non ce la farò, non ce la farò da sola

Oh, ho trovato il mio stile, ti amerò fino alla fine dei tempi (la fine dei tempi)
Attraverso tutto ciò, il buono, il cattivo, il brutto e il divino (così divino)
Sarò la tua melodia, il tuo ritmo e la tua rima (Mm, mm-mm)

Tutto ciò che voglio è che tu sia mio, mio

Quindi posso averlo subito? Mm
Posso averlo subito? (Posso averlo?)
Posso averlo subito?
Posso averlo subito?
Fammi, fammi venire a prenderlo

Posso averlo?

Quando verrai con me?
Come so che vuoi (come vuoi, come vuoi)
Sei l’unico per me
E conto su di te per rimettere insieme i pezzi di me

Quindi posso averlo subito? Mm
Posso averlo subito? (Mmmm)
Posso averlo subito?
Posso averlo subito?
Fammi, fammi venire a prenderlo

