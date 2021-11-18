Adele – Oh my God: audio, testo e traduzione

Adele ha pubblicato Oh my God, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Audio Oh my God di Adele

Testo Oh my God di Adele

I ain’t got too much time to spend

But I make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give, good love, I won’t lie

It’s what keeps me coming back even though I’m terrified

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of

All the people in the world

Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping

Out of my life and into yours

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right

Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell

It’s a battle I cannot fight

I’m a fool but they all think I’m blind

I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don’t have to explain myself to you

I’m a gown woman and I do what I want to do, ooh-ooh

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of

All the people in the world

Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping

Out of my life and into yours

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right

Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell

It’s a battle I cannot fight

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh Lord)

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Don’t let me let myself down)

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh my God)

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of

All the people in the world

Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping

Out of my life and into yours

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right

Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell

It’s a battle I cannot fight

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun)

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun)

Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)

Traduzione Oh my God di Adele

Non ho molto tempo da spendere

Ma ho tempo per te per mostrare quanto ci tengo

Vorrei che ti permettessi di rompere i miei muri

Ma sto ancora perdendo il controllo a causa della caduta

Ragazzo, dai, buon amore, non mentirò

È ciò che mi fa tornare indietro anche se sono terrorizzata

So che è sbagliato

Ma voglio divertirmi

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

So che è sbagliato

Ma voglio divertirmi

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma fuori da

Tutte le persone del mondo

Oh, non c’è niente come un piccolo salto

Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua

Forse, piccolo, sto solo perdendo la testa

Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto

Immergendosi ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno

È una battaglia che non posso combattere

Sono uno sciocca ma tutti pensano che io sia cieca

Preferisco essere uno sciocca che lasciarmi indietro

Non devo spiegarti a te

Sono una donna in abito e faccio quello che voglio, ooh-ooh

So che è sbagliato

Ma voglio divertirmi

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

So che è sbagliato

Ma voglio divertirmi

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma fuori da

Tutte le persone del mondo

Oh, non c’è niente come un piccolo salto

Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua

Forse, piccola, sto solo perdendo la testa

Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto

Immergendosi ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno

È una battaglia che non posso combattere

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh ​​Signore)

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (non lasciarmi cadere)

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh ​​mio Dio)

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh mio Dio, non posso crederci ma fuori da

Tutte le persone del mondo

Oh, non c’è niente come un piccolo salto

Fuori dalla mia vita e dentro la tua

Forse, piccola, sto solo perdendo la testa

Perché questo è un problema ma sembra giusto

Immergendosi ai confini del paradiso e dell’inferno

È una battaglia che non posso combattere

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (so che è sbagliato ma voglio divertirmi)

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, sì , ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy) Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (so che è sbagliato ma voglio divertirmi)

Signore, non lasciarmi, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi”, dico: “Signore, non lasciarmi, deludermi (Mm, sì, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, sì , ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)