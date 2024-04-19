Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department: audio, testo e traduzione

The Tortured Poets Department, è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone, che da il titolo al disco, è un riferimento all’ex fidanzato di Taylor, l’attore britannico Joe Alwyn. Durante un’intervista nel 2022 con Alwyn ed il collega Paul Mescal, i due hanno ammesso di far parte di un gruppo WhatsApp insieme all’attore Andrew Scott, chiamato “The Tortured Men Club.”

Nella canzone Taylor dice al suo ex che loro non Dylan Thomas, poeta, scrittore e drammaturgo gallese dei primi del 900, e Patty Smith, iconica rock star degli anni 70, e che non vivono nel Chelsea Hotel, struttura famosa per aver ospitato per lunghi periodi di tempo scrittori, musicisti e artisti in genere.

Nel brano viene citato anche Charlie Puth durante una conversazione tra i due ex amanti che concordano che lui dovrebbe essere una artista maggiormente riconosciuto. Sono nominati anche una Lucy, probabilmente amica di lui, e Jack, con cui Taylor si confida. Potrebbe trattarsi di Jack Antonoff con il quale la cantante ha scritto a Dicembre 2022 proprio You’re lossing me?

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Tortured Poets Department

[Verse 1]

You left your typewriter at my apartment

Straight from the tortured poets department

I think some things I never say

“Like who uses typewriters anyway?”

But you’re in self-sabotage mode

Throwing spikes down on the road

But I’ve seen this episode and still love the show

Who else decodes you?

[Chorus]

And who’s gonna hold you?

Like me

And who’s gonna know you?

If not me

I laughed in your face and said, “You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith

This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’rе modern idiots”

And who’s gonna hold you?

Like me

No, nobody

No-fucking-body

Nobody

[Verse 2]

You smokеd then ate seven bars of chocolate

We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist

I scratch your head, you fall asleep

Like a tattooed golden retriever

But you awaken with dread

Pounding nails in your head

But I’ve read this one where you come undone

I chose this cyclone with you

[Chorus]

And who’s gonna hold you?

Like me (Who’s gonna hold you?)

And who’s gonna know you? (Who’s gonna hold you?)

Like me

I laughed in your face and said, “You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith

This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re modern idiots”

And who’s gonna hold you?

Like me (Who’s gonna hold you?)

No, nobody (Who’s gonna hold you?)

No-fucking-body (Who’s gonna hold you?)

Nobody (Who’s gonna hold you?)

[Bridge]

Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me

But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave

And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen

Everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be

Because we’re crazy

So tell me who else is gonna love you? Like me

At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on

And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding

[Chorus]

Who’s gonna hold you? Me

Who’s gonna know you? Me

And you’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith

This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re two idiots

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Who’s gonna hold you?

Gonna know you?

[Outro]

You left your typewriter at my apartment

Straight from the tortured poets department

Who else decodes you?

Traduzione The Tortured Poets Department

In aggiornamento