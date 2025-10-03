GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – ​​Honey: audio, testo e traduzione

taylor swift

Honey  è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Honey di Taylor Swift

[Refrain]
You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want
Mm-mm

[Chorus]
When anyone called me “Sweetheart”
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off
‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me “Honey”
It was standin’ in the bathroom, white teeth
They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me
And I cried the whole way home

[Post-Chorus]
But you touched my face
Redefined all of those blues
When you say “Honey”

[Verse 1]
Summertime spritz, pink skies
You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want
Wintergreen kiss, on my
Gave it a different meaning ‘cause you mean it when you talk
Honey, I’m home, we could play house
We can bed down down, pick me up
Who’s the baddest in the land? What’s the plan? (What’s the plan?)
You could be my forever night stand
Honey

[Chorus]
When anyone called me “Sweetheart”
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off (Back off)
‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong
If anyone called me “Honey”
It was standin’ in the bathroom, white teeth
They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me
And I cried the whole way home

[Post-Chorus]
But you touched my face
Redefined all of those blues
When you say

[Verse 2]
You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want
I’m the one you want
You give it different meaning, ‘cause you mean it when you talk
Sweetie, it’s yours, kicking in doors
Take it to the floor, give me more
Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (Of your eyes)
And graffiti my whole damn life
Honey

[Bridge]
When anyone called me late night
He was screwin’ around with my mind
Askin’, “What are you wearin’?”
Too hard to remember in the morning
And when anyone called me “Lovely”
They were findin’ ways not to praise me
But you say it like you’re in awe of me
And you stay until the morning
Honey

[Chorus]
When anyone called me “Sweetheart”
It was passive-aggressive at the bar
And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off (Back off)
‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong (He looked at me wrong)
If anyone called me “Honey” (Ooh)
It was standin’ in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth
They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me
And I cried the whole way home (Cried the whole way home)

[Outro]
But you can call me “Honey” if you want

Traduzione Honey di Taylor Swift

[Ritornello]
Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi
Mm-mm

[Ritornello]
Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”
Era un comportamento passivo-aggressivo al bar
E la s***za mi diceva di lasciar perdere
Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardata male
Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”
Era in piedi in bagno, con i denti bianchi
Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene
E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa

[Post-Ritornello]
Ma mi hai toccato il viso
Hai ridefinito tutta quella tristezza
Quando dici “Tesoro”

[Strofa 1]
Spruzzi d’estate, cieli rosa
Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi
Un bacio di Wintergreen, sul mio
Gli ha dato un significato diverso perché lo pensi davvero quando parli
Tesoro, sono a casa, potremmo giocare a fare famiglia
Possiamo andare a letto, andare a prendere su di me
Chi è il più cattivo del paese? Qual è il piano? (Qual è il piano?)
Potresti essere la mia avventura notturna per sempre
Tesoro

[Ritornello]
Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”
Era un atteggiamento passivo-aggressivo al bar
E la s****a mi diceva di farmi da parte (di farmi da parte)
Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardata male
Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”
Era in piedi in bagno, con i denti bianchi
Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene
E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa

[Post-Ritornello]
Ma mi hai toccato il viso
Hai ridefinito tutta quella tristezza
Quando dici

[Strofa 2]
Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi
Sono quella che vuoi
Gli dai un significato diverso, perché lo pensi davvero quando parli
Tesoro, è tuo, che sfonda le porte
Portalo a terra, dammene ancora
Compra la vernice del colore dei tuoi occhi (dei tuoi occhi)
E graffiti per tutta la mia dannata vita
Tesoro

[Bridge]
Quando qualcuno mi chiamava a tarda notte
mi manipolava la mente
chiedendomi: “Cosa indossi?”
Troppo difficile da ricordare al mattino
E quando qualcuno mi chiamava “adorabile”
Trovava il modo di non lodarmi
Ma tu lo dicevi come se fossi in soggezione di me
E rimani fino al mattino
Tesoro

[Coro]
Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”
Era un comportamento passivo-aggressivo al bar
E la stronza mi diceva di farmi da parte (di farmi da parte)
Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardato male (Mi aveva guardato male)
Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” (Ooh)
Era in piedi in bagno (Sì), denti bianchi
Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene
E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa (Ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa)

[Outro]
Ma puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi

