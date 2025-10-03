Taylor Swift – Honey: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Ottobre 2025 Honey è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Honey di Taylor Swift [Refrain] You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want Mm-mm [Chorus] When anyone called me "Sweetheart" It was passive-aggressive at the bar And the bitch was tellin' me to back off 'Cause her man had looked at me wrong If anyone called me "Honey" It was standin' in the bathroom, white teeth They were sayin' that skirt don't fit me And I cried the whole way home [Post-Chorus] But you touched my face Redefined all of those blues When you say "Honey" [Verse 1] Summertime spritz, pink skies You can call me "Honey" if you want because I'm the one you want Wintergreen kiss, on my Gave it a different meaning 'cause you mean it when you talk Honey, I'm home, we could play house We can bed down down, pick me up Who's the baddest in the land? What's the plan? (What's the plan?) You could be my forever night stand Honey [Chorus] When anyone called me “Sweetheart” It was passive-aggressive at the bar And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off (Back off) ‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong If anyone called me “Honey” It was standin’ in the bathroom, white teeth They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me And I cried the whole way home [Post-Chorus] But you touched my face Redefined all of those blues When you say [Verse 2] You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want I’m the one you want You give it different meaning, ‘cause you mean it when you talk Sweetie, it’s yours, kicking in doors Take it to the floor, give me more Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (Of your eyes) And graffiti my whole damn life Honey [Bridge] When anyone called me late night He was screwin’ around with my mind Askin’, “What are you wearin’?” Too hard to remember in the morning And when anyone called me “Lovely” They were findin’ ways not to praise me But you say it like you’re in awe of me And you stay until the morning Honey [Chorus] When anyone called me “Sweetheart” It was passive-aggressive at the bar And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off (Back off) ‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong (He looked at me wrong) If anyone called me “Honey” (Ooh) It was standin’ in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me And I cried the whole way home (Cried the whole way home) [Outro] But you can call me “Honey” if you want Traduzione Honey di Taylor Swift [Ritornello] Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi Mm-mm [Ritornello] Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” Era un comportamento passivo-aggressivo al bar E la s***za mi diceva di lasciar perdere Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardata male Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” Era in piedi in bagno, con i denti bianchi Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa [Post-Ritornello] Ma mi hai toccato il viso Hai ridefinito tutta quella tristezza Quando dici “Tesoro” [Strofa 1] Spruzzi d’estate, cieli rosa Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi Un bacio di Wintergreen, sul mio Gli ha dato un significato diverso perché lo pensi davvero quando parli Tesoro, sono a casa, potremmo giocare a fare famiglia Possiamo andare a letto, andare a prendere su di me Chi è il più cattivo del paese? Qual è il piano? (Qual è il piano?) Potresti essere la mia avventura notturna per sempre Tesoro [Ritornello] Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” Era un atteggiamento passivo-aggressivo al bar E la s****a mi diceva di farmi da parte (di farmi da parte) Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardata male Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” Era in piedi in bagno, con i denti bianchi Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa [Post-Ritornello] Ma mi hai toccato il viso Hai ridefinito tutta quella tristezza Quando dici [Strofa 2] Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi Sono quella che vuoi Gli dai un significato diverso, perché lo pensi davvero quando parli Tesoro, è tuo, che sfonda le porte Portalo a terra, dammene ancora Compra la vernice del colore dei tuoi occhi (dei tuoi occhi) E graffiti per tutta la mia dannata vita Tesoro [Bridge] Quando qualcuno mi chiamava a tarda notte mi manipolava la mente chiedendomi: “Cosa indossi?” Troppo difficile da ricordare al mattino E quando qualcuno mi chiamava “adorabile” Trovava il modo di non lodarmi Ma tu lo dicevi come se fossi in soggezione di me E rimani fino al mattino Tesoro [Coro] Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” Era un comportamento passivo-aggressivo al bar E la stronza mi diceva di farmi da parte (di farmi da parte) Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardato male (Mi aveva guardato male) Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” (Ooh) Era in piedi in bagno (Sì), denti bianchi Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa (Ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa) [Outro] Ma puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi