Taylor Swift – ​​Honey: audio, testo e traduzione

Honey è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Testo Honey di Taylor Swift

[Refrain]

You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want

Mm-mm

[Chorus]

When anyone called me “Sweetheart”

It was passive-aggressive at the bar

And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off

‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong

If anyone called me “Honey”

It was standin’ in the bathroom, white teeth

They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me

And I cried the whole way home

[Post-Chorus]

But you touched my face

Redefined all of those blues

When you say “Honey”

[Verse 1]

Summertime spritz, pink skies

You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want

Wintergreen kiss, on my

Gave it a different meaning ‘cause you mean it when you talk

Honey, I’m home, we could play house

We can bed down down, pick me up

Who’s the baddest in the land? What’s the plan? (What’s the plan?)

You could be my forever night stand

Honey

[Chorus]

When anyone called me “Sweetheart”

It was passive-aggressive at the bar

And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off (Back off)

‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong

If anyone called me “Honey”

It was standin’ in the bathroom, white teeth

They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me

And I cried the whole way home

[Post-Chorus]

But you touched my face

Redefined all of those blues

When you say

[Verse 2]

You can call me “Honey” if you want because I’m the one you want

I’m the one you want

You give it different meaning, ‘cause you mean it when you talk

Sweetie, it’s yours, kicking in doors

Take it to the floor, give me more

Buy the paint in the color of your eyes (Of your eyes)

And graffiti my whole damn life

Honey

[Bridge]

When anyone called me late night

He was screwin’ around with my mind

Askin’, “What are you wearin’?”

Too hard to remember in the morning

And when anyone called me “Lovely”

They were findin’ ways not to praise me

But you say it like you’re in awe of me

And you stay until the morning

Honey

[Chorus]

When anyone called me “Sweetheart”

It was passive-aggressive at the bar

And the bitch was tellin’ me to back off (Back off)

‘Cause her man had looked at me wrong (He looked at me wrong)

If anyone called me “Honey” (Ooh)

It was standin’ in the bathroom (Yeah), white teeth

They were sayin’ that skirt don’t fit me

And I cried the whole way home (Cried the whole way home)

[Outro]

But you can call me “Honey” if you want

Traduzione Honey di Taylor Swift

[Ritornello]

Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi

Mm-mm

[Ritornello]

Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”

Era un comportamento passivo-aggressivo al bar

E la s***za mi diceva di lasciar perdere

Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardata male

Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”

Era in piedi in bagno, con i denti bianchi

Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene

E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa

[Post-Ritornello]

Ma mi hai toccato il viso

Hai ridefinito tutta quella tristezza

Quando dici “Tesoro”

[Strofa 1]

Spruzzi d’estate, cieli rosa

Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi

Un bacio di Wintergreen, sul mio

Gli ha dato un significato diverso perché lo pensi davvero quando parli

Tesoro, sono a casa, potremmo giocare a fare famiglia

Possiamo andare a letto, andare a prendere su di me

Chi è il più cattivo del paese? Qual è il piano? (Qual è il piano?)

Potresti essere la mia avventura notturna per sempre

Tesoro

[Ritornello]

Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”

Era un atteggiamento passivo-aggressivo al bar

E la s****a mi diceva di farmi da parte (di farmi da parte)

Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardata male

Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”

Era in piedi in bagno, con i denti bianchi

Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene

E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa

[Post-Ritornello]

Ma mi hai toccato il viso

Hai ridefinito tutta quella tristezza

Quando dici

[Strofa 2]

Puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi perché sono quella che vuoi

Sono quella che vuoi

Gli dai un significato diverso, perché lo pensi davvero quando parli

Tesoro, è tuo, che sfonda le porte

Portalo a terra, dammene ancora

Compra la vernice del colore dei tuoi occhi (dei tuoi occhi)

E graffiti per tutta la mia dannata vita

Tesoro

[Bridge]

Quando qualcuno mi chiamava a tarda notte

mi manipolava la mente

chiedendomi: “Cosa indossi?”

Troppo difficile da ricordare al mattino

E quando qualcuno mi chiamava “adorabile”

Trovava il modo di non lodarmi

Ma tu lo dicevi come se fossi in soggezione di me

E rimani fino al mattino

Tesoro

[Coro]

Quando qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro”

Era un comportamento passivo-aggressivo al bar

E la stronza mi diceva di farmi da parte (di farmi da parte)

Perché il suo uomo mi aveva guardato male (Mi aveva guardato male)

Se qualcuno mi chiamava “Tesoro” (Ooh)

Era in piedi in bagno (Sì), denti bianchi

Dicevano che quella gonna non mi andava bene

E ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa (Ho pianto per tutto il tragitto verso casa)

[Outro]

Ma puoi chiamarmi “Tesoro” se vuoi