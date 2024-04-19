GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone, ha fatto ipotizzare agli Swifties che rappresenti Taylor come un giocattolo e l’ex Joe Alwyn come colui che la rompe, il che implica che lei è stata la sua preferita, ma allo stesso tempo è anche il motivo per cui è rotta. Nella canzone lei definisce se stessa come la regina del castello di sabbia che lui ha distrutto e che le persone le dicono che starà meglio senza di lui, ma al momento in cui scrive la canzone non ne è così convinta.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

[Verse 1]
Oh, here we again
The voices in his head
Called the rain to end our days of wild
The sickest army doll
Purchased at the mall
Rivulets descend my plastic smile[Pre-Chorus]
But you should’ve seen him when he first got me[Chorus]
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night
I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh

[Verse 2]
There was a litany of reasons why
We could’ve playеd for keeps this time
I know I’m just repeating mysеlf
Put me back on my shelf
But first, pull the string
And I’ll tell you that he runs
Because he loves me (He loves me)

[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause you should’ve seen him when he first saw me[Chorus]
My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
‘Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch
He saw forever so he smashed it up, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
My boy (My boy), only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh[Bridge]
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
He’s gonna miss me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
He’s gonna miss me

[Outro]
Just say when, I’d play again
He was my best friend
Down at the sandlot
I felt more when we played pretend
Than with all the Kens
‘Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)
Told me I’m better off (Oh-oh)
But I’m not (Oh-oh)
I’m not
I’m not

Traduzione My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

In aggiornamento

