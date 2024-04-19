Taylor Swift – My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys: audio, testo e traduzione

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

La canzone, ha fatto ipotizzare agli Swifties che rappresenti Taylor come un giocattolo e l’ex Joe Alwyn come colui che la rompe, il che implica che lei è stata la sua preferita, ma allo stesso tempo è anche il motivo per cui è rotta. Nella canzone lei definisce se stessa come la regina del castello di sabbia che lui ha distrutto e che le persone le dicono che starà meglio senza di lui, ma al momento in cui scrive la canzone non ne è così convinta.

Oh, here we again

The voices in his head

Called the rain to end our days of wild

The sickest army doll

Purchased at the mall

Rivulets descend my plastic smile[Pre-Chorus]

But you should’ve seen him when he first got me[Chorus]

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night

I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

There was a litany of reasons why

We could’ve playеd for keeps this time

I know I’m just repeating mysеlf

Put me back on my shelf

But first, pull the string

And I’ll tell you that he runs

Because he loves me (He loves me)



‘Cause you should’ve seen him when he first saw me[Chorus]

My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

‘Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch

He saw forever so he smashed it up, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

My boy (My boy), only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh[Bridge]

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

He’s gonna miss me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Just say when, I’d play again

He was my best friend

Down at the sandlot

I felt more when we played pretend

Than with all the Kens

‘Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh)

Told me I’m better off (Oh-oh)

But I’m not (Oh-oh)

I’m not

I’m not

Traduzione My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

In aggiornamento