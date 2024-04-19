Taylor Swift – My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: La canzone, ha fatto ipotizzare agli Swifties che rappresenti Taylor come un giocattolo e l’ex Joe Alwyn come colui che la rompe, il che implica che lei è stata la sua preferita, ma allo stesso tempo è anche il motivo per cui è rotta. Nella canzone lei definisce se stessa come la regina del castello di sabbia che lui ha distrutto e che le persone le dicono che starà meglio senza di lui, ma al momento in cui scrive la canzone non ne è così convinta. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys [Verse 1] Oh, here we again The voices in his head Called the rain to end our days of wild The sickest army doll Purchased at the mall Rivulets descend my plastic smile[Pre-Chorus] But you should’ve seen him when he first got me[Chorus] My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh ‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh My boy only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh [Verse 2] There was a litany of reasons why We could’ve playеd for keeps this time I know I’m just repeating mysеlf Put me back on my shelf But first, pull the string And I’ll tell you that he runs Because he loves me (He loves me) [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause you should’ve seen him when he first saw me[Chorus] My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh ‘Cause I knew too much, there was danger in the heat of my touch He saw forever so he smashed it up, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh My boy (My boy), only breaks his favorite toys, oh, oh-oh-oh[Bridge] (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) He’s gonna miss me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) Once I fix me (Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) He’s gonna miss me [Outro] Just say when, I’d play again He was my best friend Down at the sandlot I felt more when we played pretend Than with all the Kens ‘Cause he took me out of my box (Oh-oh, oh-oh) Stole my tortured heart (Oh-oh, oh-oh) Left all these broken parts (Oh-oh) Told me I’m better off (Oh-oh) But I’m not (Oh-oh) I’m not I’m not Traduzione My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift