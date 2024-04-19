GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Fresh Out The Slammer: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the tortured poets departments

Fresh Out The Slammer è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Slammer significa prigione: sembra che Taylor stia parlando di una relazione come se fosse una prigione e che alla fine sia scappata via. Ciò ritorna anche nella nona traccia del suo decimo album in studio, Bejeweled. Le parole  “Non mettermi nel seminterrato”suggeriscono che Joe Alwyn le stava impedendo di essere se stessa.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Fresh Out The Slammer

[Chorus]
Now pretty baby
I’m running back home to you
Fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to
(Fresh out the slammer, oh)

[Verse 1]
Another summer, taking cover, rolling thunder
He don’t understand me
Splintered back in winter, silent dinners, bitter
He was with her in dreams
Gray and blue and fights and tunnels
Handcuffed to the spell I was under
For just one hour of sunshine
Years of labor, locks and ceilings
In the shade of how he was feeling
But it’s gonna be alright, I did my time

[Chorus]
Now pretty baby
I’m running back home to you
Frеsh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to
(Frеsh out the slammer, oh)

[Verse 2]
Camera flashes, welcome bashes
Get the matches, toss the ashes off the ledge
As I said in my letters, now that I know better
I will never lose my baby again
My friends tried, but I wouldn’t hear it
Watched me daily disappearing
For just one glimpse of his smile
All those nights you kept me goin’
Swirled you into all of my poems
Now we’re at the starting line, I did my time

[Chorus]
Now pretty baby
I’m runnin’

[Outro]
To the house where you still wait up and that porch light gleams (Gleams)
To the one who says I’m the girl of his American dreams
And no matter what I’ve done, it wouldn’t matter anyway
Ain’t no way I’m gonna screw up, now that I know what’s at stake here
At the park where we used to sit on children’s swings
Wearing imaginary rings
But it’s gonna be alright, I did my time

Traduzione Fresh Out The Slammer

In aggiornamento

