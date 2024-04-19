Taylor Swift – Fresh Out The Slammer: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 Fresh Out The Slammer è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Slammer significa prigione: sembra che Taylor stia parlando di una relazione come se fosse una prigione e che alla fine sia scappata via. Ciò ritorna anche nella nona traccia del suo decimo album in studio, Bejeweled. Le parole “Non mettermi nel seminterrato”suggeriscono che Joe Alwyn le stava impedendo di essere se stessa. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Fresh Out The Slammer [Chorus] Now pretty baby I’m running back home to you Fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to (Fresh out the slammer, oh) [Verse 1] Another summer, taking cover, rolling thunder He don’t understand me Splintered back in winter, silent dinners, bitter He was with her in dreams Gray and blue and fights and tunnels Handcuffed to the spell I was under For just one hour of sunshine Years of labor, locks and ceilings In the shade of how he was feeling But it’s gonna be alright, I did my time [Chorus] Now pretty baby I’m running back home to you Frеsh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to (Frеsh out the slammer, oh) [Verse 2] Camera flashes, welcome bashes Get the matches, toss the ashes off the ledge As I said in my letters, now that I know better I will never lose my baby again My friends tried, but I wouldn’t hear it Watched me daily disappearing For just one glimpse of his smile All those nights you kept me goin’ Swirled you into all of my poems Now we’re at the starting line, I did my time [Chorus] Now pretty baby I’m runnin’ [Outro] To the house where you still wait up and that porch light gleams (Gleams) To the one who says I’m the girl of his American dreams And no matter what I’ve done, it wouldn’t matter anyway Ain’t no way I’m gonna screw up, now that I know what’s at stake here At the park where we used to sit on children’s swings Wearing imaginary rings But it’s gonna be alright, I did my time Traduzione Fresh Out The Slammer In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift