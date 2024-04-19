Taylor Swift – Fresh Out The Slammer: audio, testo e traduzione

Fresh Out The Slammer è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Slammer significa prigione: sembra che Taylor stia parlando di una relazione come se fosse una prigione e che alla fine sia scappata via. Ciò ritorna anche nella nona traccia del suo decimo album in studio, Bejeweled. Le parole “Non mettermi nel seminterrato”suggeriscono che Joe Alwyn le stava impedendo di essere se stessa.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Fresh Out The Slammer

[Chorus]

Now pretty baby

I’m running back home to you

Fresh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to

(Fresh out the slammer, oh)

[Verse 1]

Another summer, taking cover, rolling thunder

He don’t understand me

Splintered back in winter, silent dinners, bitter

He was with her in dreams

Gray and blue and fights and tunnels

Handcuffed to the spell I was under

For just one hour of sunshine

Years of labor, locks and ceilings

In the shade of how he was feeling

But it’s gonna be alright, I did my time

[Chorus]

Now pretty baby

I’m running back home to you

Frеsh out the slammer, I know who my first call will be to

(Frеsh out the slammer, oh)

[Verse 2]

Camera flashes, welcome bashes

Get the matches, toss the ashes off the ledge

As I said in my letters, now that I know better

I will never lose my baby again

My friends tried, but I wouldn’t hear it

Watched me daily disappearing

For just one glimpse of his smile

All those nights you kept me goin’

Swirled you into all of my poems

Now we’re at the starting line, I did my time

[Chorus]

Now pretty baby

I’m runnin’

[Outro]

To the house where you still wait up and that porch light gleams (Gleams)

To the one who says I’m the girl of his American dreams

And no matter what I’ve done, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Ain’t no way I’m gonna screw up, now that I know what’s at stake here

At the park where we used to sit on children’s swings

Wearing imaginary rings

But it’s gonna be alright, I did my time

Traduzione Fresh Out The Slammer

In aggiornamento