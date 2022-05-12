MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: ecco tutte le nomination scritto da Federica Marcucci 12 Maggio 2022 MTV ha annunciato oggi le candidature per gli MTV Movie & Tv Awards che, come ogni anno, premiano i film e le serie tv più amate della stagione. Una serata epica in diretta mondiale da Los Angeles domenica 5 giugno Le votazioni dei fan sono aperte da vote.mtv.com fino al 18 maggio. In Italia gli MTV Movie & Tv Awards andranno in onda live su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) lunedì 6 giugno a partire dalle 2.00 del mattino. Oltre alle nomination degli MTV Movie & Tv Awards SCRIPTED, sono state rese note anche quelle UNSCRIPTED. A partire da oggi, 11 maggio, i fan possono votare per i loro preferiti in 26 categorie gender-neutral visitando il sito vote.mtv.com fino al 18 maggio. Tutte le nomination MTV Movie & Tv Awards (SCRIPTED) BEST MOVIE Dune Scream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home The Adam Project The Batman BEST SHOW Euphoria Inventing Anna Loki Squid Game Ted Lasso Yellowstone BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Lady Gaga – House of Gucci Robert Pattinson – The Batman Sandra Bullock – The Lost City Timothée Chalamet – Dune Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone Lily James – Pam & Tommy Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria Zendaya – Euphoria BEST HERO Daniel Craig – No Time to Die Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home BEST VILLAIN Colin Farrell – The Batman Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills Victoria Pedretti – You Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home BEST KISS Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso John Cena – Peacemaker Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever Megan Stalter – Hacks Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza Ariana DeBose – West Side Story Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game Sophia Di Martino – Loki BEST FIGHT Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Jenna Ortega – Scream Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills Mia Goth – X Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978 BEST TEAM Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt HERE FOR THE HOOKUP Euphoria Never Have I Ever Pam & Tommy Sex/Life Sex Lives of College Girls BEST SONG “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up “Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto Tutte le nomination MTV Movie & Tv Awards (UNSCRIPTED) BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Selling Sunset Summer House The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BEST COMPETITION SERIES American Idol Dancing with the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies The Masked Singer BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW Bar Rescue Dr. Pimple Popper Making It Selena + Chef Queer Eye BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES Hart to Heart Teen Mom: Family Reunion The D’Amelio Show The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Queen of the Universe BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In) Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 BEST REALITY ROMANCE Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW The Daily Show with Trevor Noah The Drew Barrymore Show The Kelly Clarkson Show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon BEST HOST Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram BEST FIGHT Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey BEST REALITY RETURN Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love Sher – Ex on the Beach Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY JANET JACKSON. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Oasis Knebworth 1996 Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) The Beatles: Get Back