Jojo: video, testo e traduzione del singolo What U Need

Jojo ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo nuovo singolo What U Need. Il brano anticipa l’uscita delle versione deluxe del suo album Good To Know che sarà rilasciato il 28 agosto. Una riedizione che comprende anche alcune collaborazioni interessanti come il remix di Lonely Hearts con Demi Lovato e il nuovo brano Love Reggae con Tinashe.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di What U Need di Jojo:

Ecco il video ufficiale

JoJo - What U Need [Official Music Video]

Testo di Jojo

Let me know (Let me know)

NOVAWAV

Let me know, ho (Let me know)

Let me know, ho (Let me)

Boy I’m really down, you can call on me like pronto

Know you owe me one, make me wait a long time homie

Down, down, can I count on you, tomorrow?

What’s it hitting for? Are we still a go?

Lingerie cool but the oversized tee make you act a fool

What you need? Tell me what you need

If you squeeze, boy, I got the juice

With a little bit of vodka

Unpack your childhood traumas

Tell me what it is?

Tell me what why we even bother?

if you need space

‘Cause I don’t do shit half way

You’re gonna lose me that way

Don’t lose me that way

Ritornello

Tell me what you need, need

Tell me what you need, need

‘Cause if it’s love, I got that

Got that, got that (Let me know, ah, let me know)

(Let me know, ah, let me)

I know all about that (bout that)

Tell me what you need, need

Ayy

Surfin’ on a wave, do you feel the same, same, same, bae?

Situations change, boy I ain’t got time to, play these games, games

If you want the same, same, same things

Put a rush on it, make it andale

Baby show me somethin’, baby show me somethin’, baby show me somethin’

I want you to take the lead, give me your emotions

Don’t just tell me anything, anything

Anything to keep me coming back to you

Can’t keep chasing your train (Chasing your train)

Can’t keep sipping your drink (Sipping your drink)

You’re gonna lose me that way

Don’t lose me that way

Tell me what you need, need (Let me know, ah, let me know)

(Let me know, ah, let me)

Tell me what you need, need (Let me know, ah, let me know)

(Let me know, ah, let me)

‘Cause if it’s love, I got that

Got that, got that (Let me know, ah, let me know)

(Let me know, ah, let me)

I know all about that (bout that)

Tell me what you need, need (Let me know, ah, let me know)

(Let me know, ah, let me)

Ayy

He say I got a goddess complex

But it’s facts no flex

Turn PM to the AM, we

Laid out but we get no rest (No rest)

Great head, low stress (Uh)

Come and get blessed

You all in your feels now, baby say that shit with your chest (Ayy)

I know that you love my ass

There’s more to grab, I’ve been cookin’

Catch me by the oven, doing lunges, whippin up goodness

Plant-based, all vegetables

My taste is impeccable

Sex make you confessional lil’ baby (Baby)

Ritornello

Tell me what you need

Tell me what you need

What you really, really need from me

Ayy

Tell me what you need, need

Tell me what you need, need

‘Cause if it’s love, I got that

Got that, got that

I know all about that (bout that)

Tell me what you need, need

Traduzione di Jojo

Fammi sapere

ragazzo, sono veramente giù puoi chiamarmi e sarò pronta

sai che me ne devi una, mi hai fatto aspettare tanto mio caro

giù, giù posso contare su di te domani?

cosa colpiamo? Stiamo andando lo stesso?

la biancheria intima è cool ma è la maglietta oversize che ti manda ai pazzi

di cosa hai bisogno? dimmi di cosa hai bisogno

se mi spremi ragazzo, ho il succo

con un po’ di vodka

scopri i tuoi traumi infantili

dimmi cosa è? cosa è?

perché ci preoccupiamo?

dimmi se hai bisogno di spazio

perché non faccio le cose a metà

mi perderai in questo modo

non perdermi così

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

perché se è amore, ce l’ho

so tutto su di esso

di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

ayy

stiamo surfando su un’onda, senti quello che sento io baby?

le situazioni cambiano, ragazzo non ho tempo per giocare

se vuoi le mie stesse cose

metti fretta a questo e fallo andare

baby mostrami qualcosa

voglio che prendi il comando, mostrami le tue emozioni

non dirmi qualcosa

tutto per farmi tornare da te

non posso continuare a inseguire il tuo treno

non posso continuare a bere il tuo drink

mi perderai così

non perdermi così

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

perché se è amore, ce l’ho

so tutto su di esso

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

ayy

dicono che ho il complesso della dea

ma è un fatto non mi abbasso

trasformiamo il pomeriggio in giorno

ci distendiamo senza riposarci

grande testa, stress basso

vieni qui e ti benedirò

adesso sei pieno di sentimenti, dimmi quella cosa con il tuo petto

so che ti piace il mio sedere

c’è molto di più da afferrare, sto cucinando

trovami vicino al forno, faccio gli affondi, frustando le cose buone

plant-based, tutti vegetali

il mio gusto è impeccabile

il sesso ti fa confessare

Ritornello

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

perché se è amore, ce l’ho

so tutto su di esso

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

perché se è amore, ce l’ho

so tutto su di esso

dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno

