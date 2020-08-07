Jojo: video, testo e traduzione del singolo What U Need

Jojo ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo nuovo singolo What U Need. Il brano anticipa l’uscita delle versione deluxe del suo album Good To Know che sarà rilasciato il 28 agosto. Una riedizione che comprende anche alcune collaborazioni interessanti come il remix di Lonely Hearts con Demi Lovato e il nuovo brano Love Reggae con Tinashe.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di What U Need di Jojo:
Ecco il video ufficiale
Testo di Jojo
Let me know (Let me know)
NOVAWAV
Let me know, ho (Let me know)
Let me know, ho (Let me)
Boy I’m really down, you can call on me like pronto
Know you owe me one, make me wait a long time homie
Down, down, can I count on you, tomorrow?
What’s it hitting for? Are we still a go?
Lingerie cool but the oversized tee make you act a fool
What you need? Tell me what you need
If you squeeze, boy, I got the juice
With a little bit of vodka
Unpack your childhood traumas
Tell me what it is?
Tell me what why we even bother?
if you need space
‘Cause I don’t do shit half way
You’re gonna lose me that way
Don’t lose me that way
Ritornello
Tell me what you need, need
Tell me what you need, need
‘Cause if it’s love, I got that
Got that, got that (Let me know, ah, let me know)
(Let me know, ah, let me)
I know all about that (bout that)
Tell me what you need, need
Ayy
Surfin’ on a wave, do you feel the same, same, same, bae?
Situations change, boy I ain’t got time to, play these games, games
If you want the same, same, same things
Put a rush on it, make it andale
Baby show me somethin’, baby show me somethin’, baby show me somethin’
I want you to take the lead, give me your emotions
Don’t just tell me anything, anything
Anything to keep me coming back to you
Can’t keep chasing your train (Chasing your train)
Can’t keep sipping your drink (Sipping your drink)
You’re gonna lose me that way
Don’t lose me that way
Tell me what you need, need (Let me know, ah, let me know)
(Let me know, ah, let me)
Tell me what you need, need (Let me know, ah, let me know)
(Let me know, ah, let me)
‘Cause if it’s love, I got that
Got that, got that (Let me know, ah, let me know)
(Let me know, ah, let me)
I know all about that (bout that)
Tell me what you need, need (Let me know, ah, let me know)
(Let me know, ah, let me)
Ayy
He say I got a goddess complex
But it’s facts no flex
Turn PM to the AM, we
Laid out but we get no rest (No rest)
Great head, low stress (Uh)
Come and get blessed
You all in your feels now, baby say that shit with your chest (Ayy)
I know that you love my ass
There’s more to grab, I’ve been cookin’
Catch me by the oven, doing lunges, whippin up goodness
Plant-based, all vegetables
My taste is impeccable
Sex make you confessional lil’ baby (Baby)
Ritornello
Tell me what you need
Tell me what you need
What you really, really need from me
Ayy
Tell me what you need, need
Tell me what you need, need
‘Cause if it’s love, I got that
Got that, got that
I know all about that (bout that)
Tell me what you need, need
Traduzione di Jojo
Fammi sapere
ragazzo, sono veramente giù puoi chiamarmi e sarò pronta
sai che me ne devi una, mi hai fatto aspettare tanto mio caro
giù, giù posso contare su di te domani?
cosa colpiamo? Stiamo andando lo stesso?
la biancheria intima è cool ma è la maglietta oversize che ti manda ai pazzi
di cosa hai bisogno? dimmi di cosa hai bisogno
se mi spremi ragazzo, ho il succo
con un po’ di vodka
scopri i tuoi traumi infantili
dimmi cosa è? cosa è?
perché ci preoccupiamo?
dimmi se hai bisogno di spazio
perché non faccio le cose a metà
mi perderai in questo modo
non perdermi così
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
perché se è amore, ce l’ho
so tutto su di esso
di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
ayy
stiamo surfando su un’onda, senti quello che sento io baby?
le situazioni cambiano, ragazzo non ho tempo per giocare
se vuoi le mie stesse cose
metti fretta a questo e fallo andare
baby mostrami qualcosa
voglio che prendi il comando, mostrami le tue emozioni
non dirmi qualcosa
tutto per farmi tornare da te
non posso continuare a inseguire il tuo treno
non posso continuare a bere il tuo drink
mi perderai così
non perdermi così
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
perché se è amore, ce l’ho
so tutto su di esso
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
ayy
dicono che ho il complesso della dea
ma è un fatto non mi abbasso
trasformiamo il pomeriggio in giorno
ci distendiamo senza riposarci
grande testa, stress basso
vieni qui e ti benedirò
adesso sei pieno di sentimenti, dimmi quella cosa con il tuo petto
so che ti piace il mio sedere
c’è molto di più da afferrare, sto cucinando
trovami vicino al forno, faccio gli affondi, frustando le cose buone
plant-based, tutti vegetali
il mio gusto è impeccabile
il sesso ti fa confessare
Ritornello
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
perché se è amore, ce l’ho
so tutto su di esso
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno
perché se è amore, ce l’ho
so tutto su di esso
dimmi di cosa hai bisogno, bisogno