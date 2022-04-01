Harry Styles: As It Was è il primo singolo di Harry’s House (video e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 1 Aprile 2022 La notizia era nell’aria ormai da settimane e oggi Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato con un nuovo singolo, As It Was. Si tratta del primo brano che verrà estratto dal suo terzo album che uscirà il 20 maggio e che è intitolato Harry’s House. Dopo diversi indizi con la campagna lanciata sul sito su youarehome.co, il cantante ha annunciato il titolo della canzone e la data di uscita, mostrando diverse riprese visive estratte dal relativo video musicale. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo As it was di Harry Styles [Intro] Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you [Verse 1] Holdin’ me back Gravity’s holdin’ me back I want you to hold out the palm of your hand Why don’t we leave it at that? Nothin’ to say When everything gets in the way Seems you cannot be replaced And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh [Chorus] In this world, it’s just us You know it’s not the same as it was In this world, it’s just us You know it’s not the same as it was As it was, as it was You know it’s not the same [Verse 2] Answer the phone “Harry, you’re no good alone Why are you sitting at home on the floor? What kind of pills are you on?” Ringin’ the bell And nobody’s coming to help Your daddy lives by himself He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh [Chorus] In this world, it’s just us You know it’s not the same as it was In this world, it’s just us You know it’s not the same as it was As it was, as it was You know it’s not the same [Bridge] Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was Leave America, two kids follow her I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first [Outro] (Hey) As it was You know it’s not the same as it was As it was, as it was Traduzione As it was di Harry Styles [Intro] Dai, Harry, vogliamo dirti buonanotte [Verse 1] Mi trattiene La gravità mi trattiene Voglio che mi porgi il palmo della tua mano Perché non le cose lasciamo così? Nulla da dire Quando tutto si mette in mezzo sembra che non puoi essere sostituita e io sono quello che resterà, oh-oh-oh [Chorus] In questo mondo, siamo solo noi Sai che non è più come era In questo mondo, siamo solo noi Sai che non è più come era com’era, com’era Sai che non più la stessa cosa [Verse 2] Rispondi al telefono “Harry, non stai bene solo perché sei seduto per terra da solo? Che pasticche ti sei preso?” Suona il campanello e nessuno viene ad aiutare Il tuo paparino vive per conto suo vuole solo sapere che sti bene, oh-oh-oh [Chorus] In questo mondo, siamo solo noi Sai che non è più come era In questo mondo, siamo solo noi Sai che non è più come era com’era, com’era Sai che non più la stessa cosa [Bridge] Via a casa, fallo, internet ad alta velocità Non voglio parlare di com’erano le cose Lascia l’America, due bambini la seguono Non voglio parlare di chi lo sta facendo per primo [Outro] (Hey) com’era Sai che non più la stessa cosa com’era, com’era