Harry Styles: As It Was è il primo singolo di Harry’s House (video e traduzione)

La notizia era nell’aria ormai da settimane e oggi Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato con un nuovo singolo, As It Was. Si tratta del primo brano che verrà estratto dal suo terzo album che uscirà il 20 maggio e che è intitolato Harry’s House.

Dopo diversi indizi con la campagna lanciata sul sito su youarehome.co, il cantante ha annunciato il titolo della canzone e la data di uscita, mostrando diverse riprese visive estratte dal relativo video musicale.

TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS!

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo As it was di Harry Styles

[Intro]

Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

[Verse 1]

Holdin’ me back

Gravity’s holdin’ me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don’t we leave it at that?

Nothin’ to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

[Verse 2]

Answer the phone

“Harry, you’re no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?”

Ringin’ the bell

And nobody’s coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

[Bridge]

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first

[Outro]

(Hey)

As it was

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

Traduzione As it was di Harry Styles

[Intro]

Dai, Harry, vogliamo dirti buonanotte

[Verse 1]

Mi trattiene

La gravità mi trattiene

Voglio che mi porgi il palmo della tua mano

Perché non le cose lasciamo così?

Nulla da dire

Quando tutto si mette in mezzo

sembra che non puoi essere sostituita

e io sono quello che resterà, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

Sai che non è più come era

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

Sai che non è più come era

com’era, com’era

Sai che non più la stessa cosa

[Verse 2]

Rispondi al telefono

“Harry, non stai bene solo

perché sei seduto per terra da solo?

Che pasticche ti sei preso?”

Suona il campanello

e nessuno viene ad aiutare

Il tuo paparino vive per conto suo

vuole solo sapere che sti bene, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

Sai che non è più come era

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

Sai che non è più come era

com’era, com’era

Sai che non più la stessa cosa

[Bridge]

Via a casa, fallo, internet ad alta velocità

Non voglio parlare di com’erano le cose

Lascia l’America, due bambini la seguono

Non voglio parlare di chi lo sta facendo per primo

[Outro]

(Hey)

com’era

Sai che non più la stessa cosa

com’era, com’era