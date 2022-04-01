GingerGeneration.it

Harry Styles: As It Was è il primo singolo di Harry’s House (video e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Harry styles As it was

La notizia era nell’aria ormai da settimane e oggi Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato con un nuovo singolo, As It Was. Si tratta del primo brano che verrà estratto dal suo terzo album che uscirà il 20 maggio e che è intitolato Harry’s House.

Dopo diversi indizi con la campagna lanciata sul sito su youarehome.co, il cantante ha annunciato il titolo della canzone e la data di uscita, mostrando diverse riprese visive estratte dal relativo video musicale.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo As it was di Harry Styles

[Intro]
Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

[Verse 1]
Holdin’ me back
Gravity’s holdin’ me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don’t we leave it at that?
Nothin’ to say
When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same

[Verse 2]
Answer the phone
“Harry, you’re no good alone
Why are you sitting at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?”
Ringin’ the bell
And nobody’s coming to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same

[Bridge]
Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids follow her
I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first

[Outro]
(Hey)
As it was
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was

Traduzione As it was di Harry Styles

[Intro]
Dai, Harry, vogliamo dirti buonanotte

[Verse 1]
Mi trattiene
La gravità mi trattiene
Voglio che mi porgi il palmo della tua mano
Perché non le cose lasciamo così?
Nulla da dire
Quando tutto si mette in mezzo
sembra che non puoi essere sostituita
e io sono quello che resterà, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
Sai che non è più come era
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
Sai che non è più come era
com’era, com’era
Sai che non più la stessa cosa

[Verse 2]
Rispondi al telefono
“Harry, non stai bene solo
perché sei seduto per terra da solo?
Che pasticche ti sei preso?”
Suona il campanello
e nessuno viene ad aiutare
Il tuo paparino vive per conto suo
vuole solo sapere che sti bene, oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
Sai che non è più come era
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
Sai che non è più come era
com’era, com’era
Sai che non più la stessa cosa

[Bridge]
Via a casa, fallo, internet ad alta velocità
Non voglio parlare di com’erano le cose
Lascia l’America, due bambini la seguono
Non voglio parlare di chi lo sta facendo per primo

[Outro]
(Hey)
com’era
Sai che non più la stessa cosa
com’era, com’era

