Grammy 2023 – Beyoncè da record: tutti i vincitori! scritto da Laura Boni 6 Febbraio 2023 Gli Oscar dell musica, i Grammy 2023, sono andati in scena stanotte e Beyoncè ha fatto la storia! La cantante americana ha vinto 4 Grammy portando il numero totale vinti nella sua carriera a 32, il numero più alto di sempre. Chi ha vinto ai Grammy 2023: Beyoncé è stata la regina della serata, ma i premi principali sono stati divisi equamente tra una serie di artisti: Lizzo si è portata a casa Record of the Year per About Damn Time, mentre l’album dell’anno è stato vinto da Harry’s House di Harry Styles, che si è portato a casa ance Best Pop Vocal Album. Adele è stata premiata per Best Pop Solo Performance per la sua Easy On Me, mentre Sam Smith & Kim Petras hanno vinto per la preferita di TikTok, Unholy, rendendo l’artista la prima persona trans a vincere un Grammy. L’attrice Viola Davis ha vinto il suo primo Grammy ed è diventata un EGOT! I delusi: Tra i delusi abbiamo Taylor Swift che non ha vinto Song Of The Year con All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) e I Maneskin che non hanno vinto il loro primo Grammy come Best New Artist. Ecco tutti i vincitori Grammy 2023: Record of the Year ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down Adele – Easy on Me Beyoncé – Break My Soul Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock Doja Cat – Woman Harry Styles – As It Was Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 Lizzo – About Damn Time – WINNER Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous Steve Lacy – Bad Habit Album of the Year ABBA – Voyage Adele – 30 Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé – Renaissance Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days Coldplay – Music of the Spheres Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Lizzo – Special Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Song of the Year Adele – Easy on Me Beyoncé – Break My Soul Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did Gayle – ABCDEFU Harry Styles – As It Was Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 Lizzo – About Damn Time Steve Lacy – Bad Habit Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) Best New Artist Anitta Domi & JD Beck Latto Måneskin Molly Tuttle Muni Long Omar Apollo Samara Joy – WINNER Tobe Nwigwe Wet Leg Best Pop Solo Performance Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule Doja Cat – Woman Harry Styles – As It Was Lizzo – About Damn Time Steve Lacy – Bad Habit Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam Coldplay & BTS – My Universe Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song) Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Diana Ross – Thank You Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around… Michael Bublé – Higher – WINNER Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended) Pentatonix – Evergreen Best Pop Vocal Album ABBA – Voyage Adele – 30 Coldplay – Music of the Spheres Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER Lizzo – Special Best Dance/Electronic Recording Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER Bonobo – Rosewood David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue) Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER Bonobo – Fragments Diplo – Diplo Odesza – The Last Goodbye Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight Grant Geissman – Blooz Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy Snarky Puppy – Empire Central – WINNER Best Rock Performance Beck – Old Man The Black Keys – Wild Child Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts Idles – Crawl! Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9 Turnstile – Holiday Best Metal Performance Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine Megadeth – We’ll Be Back Muse – Kill or Be Killed Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER Turnstile – Blackout Best Rock Song Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer Turnstile – Blackout The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream Best Rock Album The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If Idles – Crawler Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa Best Alternative Music Performance Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball Big Thief – Certainty Florence and the Machine – King Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge – WINNER Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World Best Alternative Music Album Arcade Fire – WE Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Björk – Fossora Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down Best R&B Performance Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good Lucky Daye – Over Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER Best Traditional R&B Performance Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’ Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love Best R&B Song Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away Best Progressive R&B Album Cory Henry – Operation Funk Moonchild – Starfuit Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon Terrace Martin – Drones Best R&B Album Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) Lucky Daye – Candy Drip Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) PJ Morton – Watch the Sun Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER Best Rap Performance DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did Doja Cat – Vegas Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER Best Melodic Rap Performance DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U – WINNER Jack Harlow – First Class Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard Latto – Big Energy (Live) Best Rap Song DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER Best Rap Album DJ Khaled – God Did Future – I Never Liked You Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry Scopri la lista completa dei vincitori qui!