Grammy Awards 2023: i video delle esibizioni, dai Bad Bunny a Harry Styles

Domenica 5 febbraio la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles ospita la sessantacinquesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, i più prestigiosi premi musicali al mondo.

Dopo aver tenuto le redini delle due edizioni precedenti dei Grammy,il conduttore e attore sudafricano Trevor Noah torna alla conduzione dello show.

Nel corso della cerimonia vari volti di Hollywood salgono sul palco per consegnare le statuette: Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal e Viola Davis. Presenti anche Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain e Dwayne Johnson.

Spazio alla musica live con le esibizioni di alcuni dei nomi più scintillanti del firmamento musicale. La serata è illuminata da Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith e Kim Petras, Steve Lacy.

Spazio poi a Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Maverick City Music e Quavo.

Poco dopo aver vinto il Best Pop Vocal Album per Harry’s House, Harry Styles – scintillante in tuta dalle frange color argento – ha offerto un’esibizione energica del singolo principale dell’album, la magnifica As It Was.

Okay but @gottmik & @VioletChachki performing with Grammy WINNERS @kimpetras and @samsmith is my new religion 🤯⛓ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RFuMDhrNLF

Mary J Blige singing at the 65th Grammy awards! She was so passionate in the song. She knocked it out of the park. pic.twitter.com/GuCPoR1PVY

Maga is flipping the fack out about Sam Smith’s Grammy performance. Clearly these numbnuts weren’t alive in the 80’s when we had real satan in music, like Motley Crue’s Shout at the Devil and Iron Maiden’s Number of the Beast. 🤣😂🤘pic.twitter.com/6Bo6kvhrNz

Musgraves’ appearance was followed by an emotional performance by Quavo and gospel collective Maverick City Music, honoring Quavo’s nephew and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston, TX, in November 2022 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hwEpn6DdZd

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023