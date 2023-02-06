GingerGeneration.it

Grammy Awards 2023: i video delle esibizioni, dai Bad Bunny a Harry Styles

scritto da Giovanna Codella
grammy 2023

Domenica 5 febbraio la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles ospita la sessantacinquesima edizione dei Grammy Awards, i più prestigiosi premi musicali al mondo.

Dopo aver tenuto le redini delle due edizioni precedenti dei Grammy,il conduttore e attore sudafricano Trevor Noah torna alla conduzione dello show.

Nel corso della cerimonia vari volti di Hollywood salgono sul palco per consegnare le statuette: Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal e Viola Davis. Presenti anche Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain e Dwayne Johnson.

Spazio alla musica live con le esibizioni di alcuni dei nomi più scintillanti del firmamento musicale. La serata è illuminata da Bad Bunny, Harry StylesBrandi Carlile, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith e Kim Petras, Steve Lacy.

Spazio poi a Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Maverick City Music e Quavo.

Poco dopo aver vinto il Best Pop Vocal Album per Harry’s House, Harry Styles – scintillante in tuta dalle frange color argento – ha offerto un’esibizione energica del singolo principale dell’album, la magnifica As It Was.

Ecco i video delle esibizioni dei Grammy Awards 2023

