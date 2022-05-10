Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Intention di Intelligent music project scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2022 Intention e è il brano con cui la band Intelligent music project gareggia per la Bulgaria all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 che si tiene il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. Video Intention di Intelligent music project Testo Intention di Intelligent music project And I can move on from here How simple: life goes on Humble – that‘s how I feel Sparking hot flames, holding on. Younger days run so clear Through my mind, replaying my crime Tearing me up, spreading fear Obsession in my own time. What life‘s taken away, I‘m not missing Will I sit back and sigh? A thunder of thoughts, I‘m dismissing Too scared to even try… And in time I‘ve always known I‘m never in the safety zone I took the fight, but was I right? They were sending me to war… My intention is strong and real Only power steals my will. The illusion of safety‘s surreal Don‘t let it go for the kill! What life‘s taken away, I‘m not missing Will I sit back and sigh? A thunder of thoughts, I‘m dismissing Too scared to even try… And in time I‘ve always known I‘m never in the safety zone I took the fight, but was I right? They were sending me to war… I don‘t want to take on the pain So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling The more freedom I gain The less real life I‘m recalling. And in time I‘ve always known I‘m never in the safety zone I took the fight, but was I right? They were sending me to war… Traduzione Intention di Intelligent music project E posso andare avanti da qui Com’è semplice: la vita va avanti Umile: è così che mi sento Fiamme roventi, tenendo duro I giorni più giovani scorrono così chiari Attraverso la mia mente, ripetendo il mio crimine Facendomi a pezzi, diffondendo paura Ossessione ai miei tempi Ciò che la vita ha portato via, non mi manca Mi siedo e sospiro? Un tuono di pensieri, sto congedando Troppo spaventato anche solo per provare E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione? Mi stavano mandando in guerra La mia intenzione è forte e reale Solo il potere ruba la mia volontà L’illusione della sicurezza è surreale Non lasciarlo andare per l’uccisione! Ciò che la vita ha portato via, non mi manca Mi siedo e sospiro? Un tuono di pensieri, sto congedando Troppo spaventato anche solo per provare… E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione? Mi stavano mandando in guerra Non voglio sopportare il dolore Quindi, vado a cercare segni interiori, o una chiamata Più libertà ottengo La vita meno reale che sto ricordando E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione? Mi stavano mandando in guerra