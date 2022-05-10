Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Intention di Intelligent music project

Intention e è il brano con cui la band Intelligent music project gareggia per la Bulgaria all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 che si tiene il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Video Intention di Intelligent music project

Testo Intention di Intelligent music project

And I can move on from here

How simple: life goes on

Humble – that‘s how I feel

Sparking hot flames, holding on.

Younger days run so clear

Through my mind, replaying my crime

Tearing me up, spreading fear

Obsession in my own time.

What life‘s taken away, I‘m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I‘m dismissing

Too scared to even try…

And in time I‘ve always known

I‘m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war…

My intention is strong and real

Only power steals my will.

The illusion of safety‘s surreal

Don‘t let it go for the kill!

What life‘s taken away, I‘m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I‘m dismissing

Too scared to even try…

And in time I‘ve always known

I‘m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war…

I don‘t want to take on the pain

So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling

The more freedom I gain

The less real life I‘m recalling.

And in time I‘ve always known

I‘m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war…

Traduzione Intention di Intelligent music project

E posso andare avanti da qui

Com’è semplice: la vita va avanti

Umile: è così che mi sento

Fiamme roventi, tenendo duro

I giorni più giovani scorrono così chiari

Attraverso la mia mente, ripetendo il mio crimine

Facendomi a pezzi, diffondendo paura

Ossessione ai miei tempi

Ciò che la vita ha portato via, non mi manca

Mi siedo e sospiro?

Un tuono di pensieri, sto congedando

Troppo spaventato anche solo per provare

E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo

Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza

Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione?

Mi stavano mandando in guerra

La mia intenzione è forte e reale

Solo il potere ruba la mia volontà

L’illusione della sicurezza è surreale

Non lasciarlo andare per l’uccisione!

Ciò che la vita ha portato via, non mi manca

Mi siedo e sospiro?

Un tuono di pensieri, sto congedando

Troppo spaventato anche solo per provare…

E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo

Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza

Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione?

Mi stavano mandando in guerra

Non voglio sopportare il dolore

Quindi, vado a cercare segni interiori, o una chiamata

Più libertà ottengo

La vita meno reale che sto ricordando

E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo

Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza

Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione?

Mi stavano mandando in guerra