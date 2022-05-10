GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Intention di Intelligent music project

scritto da Giovanna Codella
intention

Intention e è il brano con cui la band Intelligent music project gareggia per la Bulgaria all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 che si tiene il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Video Intention di Intelligent music project

Testo Intention di Intelligent music project

And I can move on from here
How simple: life goes on
Humble – that‘s how I feel
Sparking hot flames, holding on.
Younger days run so clear
Through my mind, replaying my crime
Tearing me up, spreading fear
Obsession in my own time.
What life‘s taken away, I‘m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I‘m dismissing
Too scared to even try…
And in time I‘ve always known
I‘m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war…
My intention is strong and real
Only power steals my will.
The illusion of safety‘s surreal
Don‘t let it go for the kill!
What life‘s taken away, I‘m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I‘m dismissing
Too scared to even try…
And in time I‘ve always known
I‘m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war…
I don‘t want to take on the pain
So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling
The more freedom I gain
The less real life I‘m recalling.
And in time I‘ve always known
I‘m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war…

Traduzione Intention di Intelligent music project

E posso andare avanti da qui
Com’è semplice: la vita va avanti
Umile: è così che mi sento
Fiamme roventi, tenendo duro
I giorni più giovani scorrono così chiari
Attraverso la mia mente, ripetendo il mio crimine
Facendomi a pezzi, diffondendo paura
Ossessione ai miei tempi
Ciò che la vita ha portato via, non mi manca
Mi siedo e sospiro?
Un tuono di pensieri, sto congedando
Troppo spaventato anche solo per provare
E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo
Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza
Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione?
Mi stavano mandando in guerra
La mia intenzione è forte e reale
Solo il potere ruba la mia volontà
L’illusione della sicurezza è surreale
Non lasciarlo andare per l’uccisione!
Ciò che la vita ha portato via, non mi manca
Mi siedo e sospiro?
Un tuono di pensieri, sto congedando
Troppo spaventato anche solo per provare…
E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo
Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza
Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione?
Mi stavano mandando in guerra
Non voglio sopportare il dolore
Quindi, vado a cercare segni interiori, o una chiamata
Più libertà ottengo
La vita meno reale che sto ricordando
E col tempo l’ho sempre saputo
Non sono mai nella zona di sicurezza
Ho preso la lotta, ma avevo ragione?
Mi stavano mandando in guerra

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati