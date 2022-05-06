Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Eat your salad di Citi Zeni

Eat your salad è il brano con cui Citi Zeni gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Il gruppo rappresenterà la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest con una hit in lingua inglese che si prefigge di diventare virale.

Citi Zeni si traduce approssimativamente come “Gli altri ragazzi” e quegli altri ragazzi si descrivono come un “atto musicale di 6 parti dell’Europa orientale, che commercia in un pop color unicorno e alternativo”.

Il video Eat your salad di Citi Zeni a Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Testo Eat your salad di Citi Zeni

Instead of meat I eat veggies and pussy

I like them both fresh, like them both juicy

I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car

All of my groceries are divided by weight and stored in glass jars (Yeah)

Got my reusable bag

That swag, my flex, my flag

Zero waste, that is my jam

Save fuel and sell your truck

The karma comes for free and so does luck

All aboard the green Titanic

Let’s sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic

No ice in the way, no need to panic

All the signs are there, let’s go organic

Oh, when you eat your veggies

Baby, think of me

Little kitty, don’t you know that

Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Ring, ring, God damn, it’s an exam (Let’s go)

Get your trash can, no back-up plan and sort through it

Bend over, then jiggle that peach (Ayy)

You recyclin’ while I’m loving those cheeks (That’s sweet)

I’m a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (What)

‘Cause my sausage is bigger

Three, two, one, all the girls go eco

If you want your man’s tongue longer than a gecko’s

Oh, when you eat your veggies

Baby, think of me

Little kitty, don’t you know that

Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Traduzione Eat your salad di Citi Zeni

Invece di carne mangio verdure e f**a

Mi piacciono entrambi freschi, come entrambi succosi

Vado al lavoro in bicicletta invece che in macchina

Tutti i miei generi alimentari sono divisi per peso e conservati in barattoli di vetro (Sì)

Ho la mia borsa riutilizzabile

Quel malloppo, il mio flex, la mia bandiera

Zero sprechi, questa è la mia marmellata

Risparmia carburante e vendi il tuo camion

Il karma viene gratis e anche la fortuna

Tutti a bordo del Titanic verde

Salpiamo per il mondo e poi navighiamo nell’Atlantico

Nessun ghiaccio in mezzo, nessun bisogno di farsi prendere dal panico

Tutti i segni ci sono, andiamo organici

Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure

Tesoro, pensa a me

Gattino, non lo sai?

Essere verdi è bello?

Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo)

Essere verdi è bello (è bello)

Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta

Essere verdi è sexy da morire

Essere verde è hot (fa caldo)

Essere verdi è bello (è bello)

Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta

Essere verdi è sexy come te

Suona, suona, dannazione, è un esame (Andiamo)

Prendi il tuo cestino, nessun piano di riserva e ordinalo

Piegati, poi agita quella pesca (Ayy)

Stai riciclando mentre io amo quelle guance (è dolce)

Sono una bestia invece di un assassino, dimentica gli hot dog (cosa)

Perché la mia salsiccia è più grande

Tre, due, uno, tutte le ragazze diventano eco

Se vuoi che la lingua del tuo uomo sia più lunga di quella di un geco

Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure

Tesoro, pensa a me

Gattino, non lo sai?

Essere verdi è bello?

Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo)

Essere verdi è bello (è bello)

Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta

Essere verdi è sexy da morire

Essere verde è hot (fa caldo)

Essere verdi è bello (è bello)

Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta

Essere verdi è sexy come te

Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo)

Essere verdi è bello (è bello)

Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta

Essere verdi è sexy da morire

Essere verde è hot (fa caldo)

Essere verdi è bello (è bello)

Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta

Essere verdi è sexy come

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na