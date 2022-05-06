GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Eat your salad di Citi Zeni

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Eat your salad è il brano con cui Citi Zeni gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Il gruppo rappresenterà la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest con una hit in lingua inglese che si prefigge di diventare virale.

Citi Zeni si traduce approssimativamente come “Gli altri ragazzi” e quegli altri ragazzi si descrivono come un “atto musicale di 6 parti dell’Europa orientale, che commercia in un pop color unicorno e alternativo”.

Il video Eat your salad di Citi Zeni a Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Testo Eat your salad di Citi Zeni

Instead of meat I eat veggies and pussy
I like them both fresh, like them both juicy
I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car
All of my groceries are divided by weight and stored in glass jars (Yeah)
Got my reusable bag
That swag, my flex, my flag
Zero waste, that is my jam
Save fuel and sell your truck
The karma comes for free and so does luck
All aboard the green Titanic
Let’s sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic
No ice in the way, no need to panic
All the signs are there, let’s go organic

Oh, when you eat your veggies
Baby, think of me
Little kitty, don’t you know that
Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)
Being green is cool (It’s cool)
Eat your salad, save the planet
Being green is sexy as fuck
Being green is hot (It’s hot)
Being green is cool (It’s cool)
Eat your salad, save the planet
Being green is sexy as you

Ring, ring, God damn, it’s an exam (Let’s go)
Get your trash can, no back-up plan and sort through it
Bend over, then jiggle that peach (Ayy)
You recyclin’ while I’m loving those cheeks (That’s sweet)
I’m a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (What)
‘Cause my sausage is bigger
Three, two, one, all the girls go eco
If you want your man’s tongue longer than a gecko’s

Oh, when you eat your veggies
Baby, think of me
Little kitty, don’t you know that
Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)
Being green is cool (It’s cool)
Eat your salad, save the planet
Being green is sexy as fuck
Being green is hot (It’s hot)
Being green is cool (It’s cool)
Eat your salad, save the planet
Being green is sexy as you

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)
Being green is cool (It’s cool)
Eat your salad, save the planet
Being green is sexy as fuck
Being green is hot (It’s hot)
Being green is cool (It’s cool)
Eat your salad, save the planet
Being green is sexy as

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Traduzione Eat your salad di Citi Zeni

Invece di carne mangio verdure e f**a
Mi piacciono entrambi freschi, come entrambi succosi
Vado al lavoro in bicicletta invece che in macchina
Tutti i miei generi alimentari sono divisi per peso e conservati in barattoli di vetro (Sì)
Ho la mia borsa riutilizzabile
Quel malloppo, il mio flex, la mia bandiera
Zero sprechi, questa è la mia marmellata
Risparmia carburante e vendi il tuo camion
Il karma viene gratis e anche la fortuna
Tutti a bordo del Titanic verde
Salpiamo per il mondo e poi navighiamo nell’Atlantico
Nessun ghiaccio in mezzo, nessun bisogno di farsi prendere dal panico
Tutti i segni ci sono, andiamo organici

Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure
Tesoro, pensa a me
Gattino, non lo sai?
Essere verdi è bello?

Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo)
Essere verdi è bello (è bello)
Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta
Essere verdi è sexy da morire
Essere verde è hot (fa caldo)
Essere verdi è bello (è bello)
Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta
Essere verdi è sexy come te

Suona, suona, dannazione, è un esame (Andiamo)
Prendi il tuo cestino, nessun piano di riserva e ordinalo
Piegati, poi agita quella pesca (Ayy)
Stai riciclando mentre io amo quelle guance (è dolce)
Sono una bestia invece di un assassino, dimentica gli hot dog (cosa)
Perché la mia salsiccia è più grande
Tre, due, uno, tutte le ragazze diventano eco
Se vuoi che la lingua del tuo uomo sia più lunga di quella di un geco

Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure
Tesoro, pensa a me
Gattino, non lo sai?
Essere verdi è bello?

Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo)
Essere verdi è bello (è bello)
Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta
Essere verdi è sexy da morire
Essere verde è hot (fa caldo)
Essere verdi è bello (è bello)
Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta
Essere verdi è sexy come te

Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo)
Essere verdi è bello (è bello)
Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta
Essere verdi è sexy da morire
Essere verde è hot (fa caldo)
Essere verdi è bello (è bello)
Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta
Essere verdi è sexy come

Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

