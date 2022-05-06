Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Eat your salad di Citi Zeni scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Maggio 2022 Eat your salad è il brano con cui Citi Zeni gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. Il gruppo rappresenterà la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest con una hit in lingua inglese che si prefigge di diventare virale. Citi Zeni si traduce approssimativamente come “Gli altri ragazzi” e quegli altri ragazzi si descrivono come un “atto musicale di 6 parti dell’Europa orientale, che commercia in un pop color unicorno e alternativo”. Il video Eat your salad di Citi Zeni a Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Testo Eat your salad di Citi Zeni Instead of meat I eat veggies and pussy I like them both fresh, like them both juicy I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car All of my groceries are divided by weight and stored in glass jars (Yeah) Got my reusable bag That swag, my flex, my flag Zero waste, that is my jam Save fuel and sell your truck The karma comes for free and so does luck All aboard the green Titanic Let’s sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic No ice in the way, no need to panic All the signs are there, let’s go organic Oh, when you eat your veggies Baby, think of me Little kitty, don’t you know that Being green is cool? Know that being green is hot (It’s hot) Being green is cool (It’s cool) Eat your salad, save the planet Being green is sexy as fuck Being green is hot (It’s hot) Being green is cool (It’s cool) Eat your salad, save the planet Being green is sexy as you Ring, ring, God damn, it’s an exam (Let’s go) Get your trash can, no back-up plan and sort through it Bend over, then jiggle that peach (Ayy) You recyclin’ while I’m loving those cheeks (That’s sweet) I’m a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (What) ‘Cause my sausage is bigger Three, two, one, all the girls go eco If you want your man’s tongue longer than a gecko’s Oh, when you eat your veggies Baby, think of me Little kitty, don’t you know that Being green is cool? Know that being green is hot (It’s hot) Being green is cool (It’s cool) Eat your salad, save the planet Being green is sexy as fuck Being green is hot (It’s hot) Being green is cool (It’s cool) Eat your salad, save the planet Being green is sexy as you Know that being green is hot (It’s hot) Being green is cool (It’s cool) Eat your salad, save the planet Being green is sexy as fuck Being green is hot (It’s hot) Being green is cool (It’s cool) Eat your salad, save the planet Being green is sexy as Na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Traduzione Eat your salad di Citi Zeni Invece di carne mangio verdure e f**a Mi piacciono entrambi freschi, come entrambi succosi Vado al lavoro in bicicletta invece che in macchina Tutti i miei generi alimentari sono divisi per peso e conservati in barattoli di vetro (Sì) Ho la mia borsa riutilizzabile Quel malloppo, il mio flex, la mia bandiera Zero sprechi, questa è la mia marmellata Risparmia carburante e vendi il tuo camion Il karma viene gratis e anche la fortuna Tutti a bordo del Titanic verde Salpiamo per il mondo e poi navighiamo nell’Atlantico Nessun ghiaccio in mezzo, nessun bisogno di farsi prendere dal panico Tutti i segni ci sono, andiamo organici Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure Tesoro, pensa a me Gattino, non lo sai? Essere verdi è bello? Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo) Essere verdi è bello (è bello) Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta Essere verdi è sexy da morire Essere verde è hot (fa caldo) Essere verdi è bello (è bello) Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta Essere verdi è sexy come te Suona, suona, dannazione, è un esame (Andiamo) Prendi il tuo cestino, nessun piano di riserva e ordinalo Piegati, poi agita quella pesca (Ayy) Stai riciclando mentre io amo quelle guance (è dolce) Sono una bestia invece di un assassino, dimentica gli hot dog (cosa) Perché la mia salsiccia è più grande Tre, due, uno, tutte le ragazze diventano eco Se vuoi che la lingua del tuo uomo sia più lunga di quella di un geco Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure Tesoro, pensa a me Gattino, non lo sai? Essere verdi è bello? Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo) Essere verdi è bello (è bello) Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta Essere verdi è sexy da morire Essere verde è hot (fa caldo) Essere verdi è bello (è bello) Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta Essere verdi è sexy come te Sappi che essere verde è hot (fa caldo) Essere verdi è bello (è bello) Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta Essere verdi è sexy da morire Essere verde è hot (fa caldo) Essere verdi è bello (è bello) Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta Essere verdi è sexy come Na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na