Eurovision 2022: testo di The show delle REDDI (Danimarca) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2022 Il brano The show delle REDDI rappresenta la Danimarca all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Reddi è un gruppo musicale al femminile danese formato nel 2021 da Mathilde “Siggy” Savery, Agnes Roslund, Ida Bergkvist e Ihan Haydar. Video The show delle REDDI Testo The show delle REDDI All the things you said when I was just a kid Telling me that I, I needed to fit in How you could’ve dropped me when I needed you the most If this is what I want That’s how it’s gonna be I am not afraid of what’s in front of me You can try me You can’t stop me And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show I’m not sorry This is all me And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show So you, you, you You can try me All the things that I, I wanted to forget The worst thing you said kept playing in my head You never followed and now you’re blocked And now and forever, I’ll show you what I’ve become If this is what I want That’s how it’s gonna be I am not afraid of what’s in front of me You can try me You can’t stop me And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show I’m not sorry This is all me And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show You can try me You can’t stop me And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show I’m not sorry This is all me And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show And I will never let it go I will keep up with the show So you, you, you (One, two, three, four) You, you, you You can try me Traduzione The show delle REDDI Tutte le cose che hai detto quando ero solo un bambino Dicendomi che io, dovevo adattarmi Come avresti potuto lasciarmi quando avevo più bisogno di te Se è questo che voglio Ecco come sarà Non ho paura di ciò che ho di fronte Puoi mettermi alla prova Non puoi fermarmi E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo Non sono dispiaciuto Questo sono tutto io E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo Quindi tu, tu, tu Puoi mettermi alla prova Tutte le cose che volevo dimenticare La cosa peggiore che hai detto continuava a risuonarmi nella testa Non hai mai seguito e ora sei bloccato E ora e per sempre, ti mostrerò cosa sono diventato Se è questo che voglio Ecco come sarà Non ho paura di ciò che ho di fronte Puoi mettermi alla prova Non puoi fermarmi E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo Non sono dispiaciuto Questo sono tutto io E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo Puoi mettermi alla prova Non puoi fermarmi E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo Non sono dispiaciuto Questo sono tutto io E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo E non lo lascerò mai andare Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo Quindi tu, tu, tu (Uno, due, tre, quattro) Tu tu tu Puoi mettermi alla prova