Eurovision 2022: testo di The show delle REDDI (Danimarca)

Il brano The show delle REDDI rappresenta la Danimarca all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Reddi è un gruppo musicale al femminile danese formato nel 2021 da Mathilde “Siggy” Savery, Agnes Roslund, Ida Bergkvist e Ihan Haydar.

Video The show delle REDDI

Testo The show delle REDDI

All the things you said when I was just a kid

Telling me that I, I needed to fit in

How you could’ve dropped me when I needed you the most

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

You can try me

All the things that I, I wanted to forget

The worst thing you said kept playing in my head

You never followed and now you’re blocked

And now and forever, I’ll show you what I’ve become

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you (One, two, three, four)

You, you, you

You can try me

Traduzione The show delle REDDI

Tutte le cose che hai detto quando ero solo un bambino

Dicendomi che io, dovevo adattarmi

Come avresti potuto lasciarmi quando avevo più bisogno di te

Se è questo che voglio

Ecco come sarà

Non ho paura di ciò che ho di fronte

Puoi mettermi alla prova

Non puoi fermarmi

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

Non sono dispiaciuto

Questo sono tutto io

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

Quindi tu, tu, tu

Puoi mettermi alla prova

Tutte le cose che volevo dimenticare

La cosa peggiore che hai detto continuava a risuonarmi nella testa

Non hai mai seguito e ora sei bloccato

E ora e per sempre, ti mostrerò cosa sono diventato

Se è questo che voglio

Ecco come sarà

Non ho paura di ciò che ho di fronte

Puoi mettermi alla prova

Non puoi fermarmi

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

Non sono dispiaciuto

Questo sono tutto io

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

Puoi mettermi alla prova

Non puoi fermarmi

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

Non sono dispiaciuto

Questo sono tutto io

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo

Quindi tu, tu, tu (Uno, due, tre, quattro)

Tu tu tu

Puoi mettermi alla prova