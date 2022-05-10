GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: testo di The show delle REDDI (Danimarca)

Il brano The show delle REDDI rappresenta la Danimarca all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Reddi è un gruppo musicale al femminile danese formato nel 2021 da Mathilde “Siggy” Savery, Agnes Roslund, Ida Bergkvist e Ihan Haydar.

Video The show delle REDDI

Testo The show delle REDDI

All the things you said when I was just a kid
Telling me that I, I needed to fit in
How you could’ve dropped me when I needed you the most
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
You can try me
All the things that I, I wanted to forget
The worst thing you said kept playing in my head
You never followed and now you’re blocked
And now and forever, I’ll show you what I’ve become
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you (One, two, three, four)
You, you, you
You can try me

Traduzione The show delle REDDI

Tutte le cose che hai detto quando ero solo un bambino
Dicendomi che io, dovevo adattarmi
Come avresti potuto lasciarmi quando avevo più bisogno di te
Se è questo che voglio
Ecco come sarà
Non ho paura di ciò che ho di fronte
Puoi mettermi alla prova
Non puoi fermarmi
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
Non sono dispiaciuto
Questo sono tutto io
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
Quindi tu, tu, tu
Puoi mettermi alla prova
Tutte le cose che volevo dimenticare
La cosa peggiore che hai detto continuava a risuonarmi nella testa
Non hai mai seguito e ora sei bloccato
E ora e per sempre, ti mostrerò cosa sono diventato
Se è questo che voglio
Ecco come sarà
Non ho paura di ciò che ho di fronte
Puoi mettermi alla prova
Non puoi fermarmi
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
Non sono dispiaciuto
Questo sono tutto io
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
Puoi mettermi alla prova
Non puoi fermarmi
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
Non sono dispiaciuto
Questo sono tutto io
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Terrò il passo con lo spettacolo
Quindi tu, tu, tu (Uno, due, tre, quattro)
Tu tu tu
Puoi mettermi alla prova

