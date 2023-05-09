Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Aijā di Sudden Lights (Lettonia)

Sudden Lights rappresenta la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in lingua inglese Aijā.

Il gruppo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

Il video ufficiale di Aijā di Sudden Lights (Lettonia)

Il testo di Aijā a Eurovision 2023

You said some words

Didn’t hear you fall asleep

People were talking louder

From my TV screen

I heard them scream

It was too dark to see

Don’t cry, I’ll try to

Say the right words at the right times

Sing you lullabies

Please don’t wake up wake up

Used to think we live

In a world so beautiful

You see

I think I don’t believe

In this stuff anymore

Don’t cry, I’ll try to

Say the right words at the right times

Sing you lullabies

Please don’t wake up wake up

Don’t cry, I’ll try to

Say the right words at the right times

Sing you lullabies

Please don’t wake up wake up

Please don’t make me wake

Don’t make me wake

Please don’t wake up wake up

Aijā (Lull)

Aijā (Lull)

Saldā miegā (In sweet sleep)

Aijā

Aijā

Saldā miegā

Traduzione

Hai detto alcune parole

Non ti ho sentito addormentarti

La gente parlava più forte

Dal mio schermo televisivo

Li ho sentiti urlare

Era troppo buio per vedere

Non piangere, ci proverò

Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto

Canta ninne nanne

Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Pensavo che viviamo

In un mondo così bello

Vedi

Penso di non credere

In questa roba più

Non piangere, ci proverò

Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto

Canta ninne nanne

Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Non piangere, ci proverò

Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto

Canta ninne nanne

Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Ti prego, non svegliarmi

Non farmi svegliare

Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Calma

Calma

Nel dolce sonno

Ad Ay

Ad Ay

Dolce sonno

