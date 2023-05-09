Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Aijā di Sudden Lights (Lettonia) scritto da Giovanna Codella 9 Maggio 2023 Sudden Lights rappresenta la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in lingua inglese Aijā. Il gruppo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play. Il video ufficiale di Aijā di Sudden Lights (Lettonia) Il testo di Aijā a Eurovision 2023 You said some words Didn’t hear you fall asleep People were talking louder From my TV screen I heard them scream It was too dark to see Don’t cry, I’ll try to Say the right words at the right times Sing you lullabies Please don’t wake up wake up Used to think we live In a world so beautiful You see I think I don’t believe In this stuff anymore Don’t cry, I’ll try to Say the right words at the right times Sing you lullabies Please don’t wake up wake up Don’t cry, I’ll try to Say the right words at the right times Sing you lullabies Please don’t wake up wake up Please don’t make me wake Don’t make me wake Please don’t wake up wake up Aijā (Lull) Aijā (Lull) Saldā miegā (In sweet sleep) Aijā Aijā Saldā miegā Traduzione Hai detto alcune parole Non ti ho sentito addormentarti La gente parlava più forte Dal mio schermo televisivo Li ho sentiti urlare Era troppo buio per vedere Non piangere, ci proverò Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto Canta ninne nanne Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati Pensavo che viviamo In un mondo così bello Vedi Penso di non credere In questa roba più Non piangere, ci proverò Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto Canta ninne nanne Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati Non piangere, ci proverò Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto Canta ninne nanne Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati Ti prego, non svegliarmi Non farmi svegliare Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati Calma Calma Nel dolce sonno Ad Ay Ad Ay Dolce sonno Non perderti tutti i nostri aggiornamenti su Eurovision