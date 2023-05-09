GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Aijā di Sudden Lights (Lettonia)

scritto da Giovanna Codella

Sudden Lights rappresenta la Lettonia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in lingua inglese Aijā.

Il gruppo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

Il video ufficiale di Aijā di Sudden Lights (Lettonia)

Il testo di Aijā a Eurovision 2023

You said some words
Didn’t hear you fall asleep
People were talking louder
From my TV screen
I heard them scream
It was too dark to see

Don’t cry, I’ll try to
Say the right words at the right times
Sing you lullabies
Please don’t wake up wake up

Used to think we live
In a world so beautiful
You see
I think I don’t believe
In this stuff anymore

Don’t cry, I’ll try to
Say the right words at the right times
Sing you lullabies
Please don’t wake up wake up

Don’t cry, I’ll try to
Say the right words at the right times
Sing you lullabies
Please don’t wake up wake up

Please don’t make me wake
Don’t make me wake
Please don’t wake up wake up

Aijā (Lull)
Aijā (Lull)
Saldā miegā (In sweet sleep)

Aijā
Aijā
Saldā miegā

Traduzione 

Hai detto alcune parole
Non ti ho sentito addormentarti
La gente parlava più forte
Dal mio schermo televisivo
Li ho sentiti urlare
Era troppo buio per vedere

Non piangere, ci proverò
Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto
Canta ninne nanne
Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Pensavo che viviamo
In un mondo così bello
Vedi
Penso di non credere
In questa roba più

Non piangere, ci proverò
Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto
Canta ninne nanne
Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Non piangere, ci proverò
Dì le parole giuste al momento giusto
Canta ninne nanne
Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Ti prego, non svegliarmi
Non farmi svegliare
Per favore, non svegliarti, svegliati

Calma
Calma
Nel dolce sonno

Ad Ay
Ad Ay
Dolce sonno

