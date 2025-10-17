GingerGeneration.it

Charli Puth – Changes: video, testo e traduzione

Changes è il singolo principale del quarto album in studio di Charlie Puth, in uscita a marzo 2026, intitolato Whatever’s Clever!.

Questa canzone è stata anticipata più volte su TikTok e persino a un evento dell’istituto universitario di Boston dedicato alla musica contemporanea, il Berklee College of Music, a cui il cantautore statunitense ha partecipato.

Pubblicata ufficialmente il 16 ottobre 2025, questa è la prima canzone del nuovo album di Charlie che descrive “la parte più bella e colorata della mia vita“, come affermato dallo stesso artista.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Changes Charlie Puth

Lately there’s been something in the air
There’s been a lot of smaller talk
When we were younger we would share our fears
Now we’re afraid of being mocked
I still can hear you through all of the silence
Do you need any help calling like I did?

There’s been some changes in our life, oh
I can feel the distance
Space and time, has made everything different
Day and night, oh
Everything has changed and
I don’t know why

I used to hear your voice inside my head
Now I forget what it sounds like
And all the things we used to leave unsaid
I wish they were said in hindsight
I still can hear you through all of the silence (all the silence)
Do you need any help calling like I did? (oh like I did)

There’s been some changes in our life, oh
I can feel the distance
Space and time, has made everything different (different)
Day and night, oh
Everything is changing
I don’t know why

Maybe that’s (mm) just the way it is
No matter how matter how much you’re missing it
Sometimes the wind blows in different new directions and lessons are happenin’
Maybe that’s (mm) just the way it is
No matter how matter how much you’re missing it
No love lost, I know it’s innocent
It’s what you make of it

There’s been some changes (changes) in our life, oh
I can feel the distance (distance)
Space and time (time), has made everything different (different)
Day and night, oh
Everything is changing (changing)
I don’t know why (why)
There’s been some changes (changes) in our life, oh
I can feel the distance (distance)
Space and time (time), has made everything different (different)
Day and night, oh
Everything is changing (changing)
I don’t know why

Traduzione

Ultimamente c’è stato qualcosa nell’aria
Ci sono state molte chiacchiere
Quando eravamo più giovani condividevamo le nostre paure
Ora abbiamo paura di essere presi in giro
Riesco ancora a sentirti attraverso tutto il silenzio
Hai bisogno di aiuto per chiamare come ho fatto io?

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti nella nostra vita, oh
Riesco a sentire la distanza
Lo spazio e il tempo hanno reso tutto diverso
Giorno e notte, oh
Tutto è cambiato e
Non so perché

Sentivo la tua voce nella mia testa
Ora dimentico come suona
E tutte le cose che eravamo soliti lasciare non dette
Vorrei che fossero state dette col senno di poi
Riesco ancora a sentirti attraverso tutto il silenzio (tutto il silenzio)
Hai bisogno di aiuto per chiamare come ho fatto io? (oh come ho fatto io)

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti nella nostra vita, oh
Riesco a sentire la distanza
Spazio e tempo, hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso)
Giorno e notte, oh
Tutto sta cambiando
Non so perché

Forse è proprio così
Non importa quanto ti manchi
A volte il vento soffia in nuove direzioni e le lezioni accadono
Forse è proprio così
Non importa quanto ti manchi
Nessun amore perduto, so che è innocente
È ciò che ne fai

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti (cambiamenti) nella nostra vita, oh
Riesco a sentire la distanza (distanza)
Spazio e tempo (tempo), hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso)
Giorno e notte, oh
Tutto sta cambiando (cambiando)
Non so perché (perché)
Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti (cambiamenti) nella nostra vita, oh
Sento la distanza (distanza)
Spazio e tempo (tempo), hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso)
Giorno e notte, oh
Tutto sta cambiando (cambiando)
Non so perché

