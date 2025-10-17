Charli Puth – Changes: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 17 Ottobre 2025 Changes è il singolo principale del quarto album in studio di Charlie Puth, in uscita a marzo 2026, intitolato Whatever’s Clever!. Questa canzone è stata anticipata più volte su TikTok e persino a un evento dell’istituto universitario di Boston dedicato alla musica contemporanea, il Berklee College of Music, a cui il cantautore statunitense ha partecipato. Pubblicata ufficialmente il 16 ottobre 2025, questa è la prima canzone del nuovo album di Charlie che descrive “la parte più bella e colorata della mia vita“, come affermato dallo stesso artista. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Changes Charlie Puth Lately there’s been something in the air There’s been a lot of smaller talk When we were younger we would share our fears Now we’re afraid of being mocked I still can hear you through all of the silence Do you need any help calling like I did? There’s been some changes in our life, oh I can feel the distance Space and time, has made everything different Day and night, oh Everything has changed and I don’t know why I used to hear your voice inside my head Now I forget what it sounds like And all the things we used to leave unsaid I wish they were said in hindsight I still can hear you through all of the silence (all the silence) Do you need any help calling like I did? (oh like I did) There’s been some changes in our life, oh I can feel the distance Space and time, has made everything different (different) Day and night, oh Everything is changing I don’t know why Maybe that’s (mm) just the way it is No matter how matter how much you’re missing it Sometimes the wind blows in different new directions and lessons are happenin’ Maybe that’s (mm) just the way it is No matter how matter how much you’re missing it No love lost, I know it’s innocent It’s what you make of it There’s been some changes (changes) in our life, oh I can feel the distance (distance) Space and time (time), has made everything different (different) Day and night, oh Everything is changing (changing) I don’t know why (why) There’s been some changes (changes) in our life, oh I can feel the distance (distance) Space and time (time), has made everything different (different) Day and night, oh Everything is changing (changing) I don’t know why Traduzione Ultimamente c’è stato qualcosa nell’aria Ci sono state molte chiacchiere Quando eravamo più giovani condividevamo le nostre paure Ora abbiamo paura di essere presi in giro Riesco ancora a sentirti attraverso tutto il silenzio Hai bisogno di aiuto per chiamare come ho fatto io? Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti nella nostra vita, oh Riesco a sentire la distanza Lo spazio e il tempo hanno reso tutto diverso Giorno e notte, oh Tutto è cambiato e Non so perché Sentivo la tua voce nella mia testa Ora dimentico come suona E tutte le cose che eravamo soliti lasciare non dette Vorrei che fossero state dette col senno di poi Riesco ancora a sentirti attraverso tutto il silenzio (tutto il silenzio) Hai bisogno di aiuto per chiamare come ho fatto io? (oh come ho fatto io) Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti nella nostra vita, oh Riesco a sentire la distanza Spazio e tempo, hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso) Giorno e notte, oh Tutto sta cambiando Non so perché Forse è proprio così Non importa quanto ti manchi A volte il vento soffia in nuove direzioni e le lezioni accadono Forse è proprio così Non importa quanto ti manchi Nessun amore perduto, so che è innocente È ciò che ne fai Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti (cambiamenti) nella nostra vita, oh Riesco a sentire la distanza (distanza) Spazio e tempo (tempo), hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso) Giorno e notte, oh Tutto sta cambiando (cambiando) Non so perché (perché) Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti (cambiamenti) nella nostra vita, oh Sento la distanza (distanza) Spazio e tempo (tempo), hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso) Giorno e notte, oh Tutto sta cambiando (cambiando) Non so perché Potrebbe interessarti anche: Video, testo e traduzione di Left and Right con Jungkook dei BTS