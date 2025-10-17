Charli Puth – Changes: video, testo e traduzione

Changes è il singolo principale del quarto album in studio di Charlie Puth, in uscita a marzo 2026, intitolato Whatever’s Clever!.

Questa canzone è stata anticipata più volte su TikTok e persino a un evento dell’istituto universitario di Boston dedicato alla musica contemporanea, il Berklee College of Music, a cui il cantautore statunitense ha partecipato.

Pubblicata ufficialmente il 16 ottobre 2025, questa è la prima canzone del nuovo album di Charlie che descrive “la parte più bella e colorata della mia vita“, come affermato dallo stesso artista.

Lately there’s been something in the air

There’s been a lot of smaller talk

When we were younger we would share our fears

Now we’re afraid of being mocked

I still can hear you through all of the silence

Do you need any help calling like I did?

There’s been some changes in our life, oh

I can feel the distance

Space and time, has made everything different

Day and night, oh

Everything has changed and

I don’t know why

I used to hear your voice inside my head

Now I forget what it sounds like

And all the things we used to leave unsaid

I wish they were said in hindsight

I still can hear you through all of the silence (all the silence)

Do you need any help calling like I did? (oh like I did)

There’s been some changes in our life, oh

I can feel the distance

Space and time, has made everything different (different)

Day and night, oh

Everything is changing

I don’t know why

Maybe that’s (mm) just the way it is

No matter how matter how much you’re missing it

Sometimes the wind blows in different new directions and lessons are happenin’

Maybe that’s (mm) just the way it is

No matter how matter how much you’re missing it

No love lost, I know it’s innocent

It’s what you make of it

There’s been some changes (changes) in our life, oh

I can feel the distance (distance)

Space and time (time), has made everything different (different)

Day and night, oh

Everything is changing (changing)

I don’t know why (why)

There’s been some changes (changes) in our life, oh

I can feel the distance (distance)

Space and time (time), has made everything different (different)

Day and night, oh

Everything is changing (changing)

I don’t know why

Ultimamente c’è stato qualcosa nell’aria

Ci sono state molte chiacchiere

Quando eravamo più giovani condividevamo le nostre paure

Ora abbiamo paura di essere presi in giro

Riesco ancora a sentirti attraverso tutto il silenzio

Hai bisogno di aiuto per chiamare come ho fatto io?

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti nella nostra vita, oh

Riesco a sentire la distanza

Lo spazio e il tempo hanno reso tutto diverso

Giorno e notte, oh

Tutto è cambiato e

Non so perché

Sentivo la tua voce nella mia testa

Ora dimentico come suona

E tutte le cose che eravamo soliti lasciare non dette

Vorrei che fossero state dette col senno di poi

Riesco ancora a sentirti attraverso tutto il silenzio (tutto il silenzio)

Hai bisogno di aiuto per chiamare come ho fatto io? (oh come ho fatto io)

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti nella nostra vita, oh

Riesco a sentire la distanza

Spazio e tempo, hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso)

Giorno e notte, oh

Tutto sta cambiando

Non so perché

Forse è proprio così

Non importa quanto ti manchi

A volte il vento soffia in nuove direzioni e le lezioni accadono

Forse è proprio così

Non importa quanto ti manchi

Nessun amore perduto, so che è innocente

È ciò che ne fai

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti (cambiamenti) nella nostra vita, oh

Riesco a sentire la distanza (distanza)

Spazio e tempo (tempo), hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso)

Giorno e notte, oh

Tutto sta cambiando (cambiando)

Non so perché (perché)

Ci sono stati dei cambiamenti (cambiamenti) nella nostra vita, oh

Sento la distanza (distanza)

Spazio e tempo (tempo), hanno reso tutto diverso (diverso)

Giorno e notte, oh

Tutto sta cambiando (cambiando)

Non so perché

