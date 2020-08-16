Charlie Puth: audio, testo e traduzione di Hard On Yourself

Charlie Puth ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Hard On Yourself in collaborazione con il rapper blackbear. Nato come un motivetto di 10 secondi pubblicato su Instagram, i fan hanno insistito per avere questa canzone a cui ha voluto prendere parte anche il rapper. Il brano arriva dopo il singolo Girlfriend.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Hard On Yourself di Charlie Puth
Sponsored by Kaplan!
CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO HARD ON YOURSELF
Testo di Charlie Puth
I can see you’re struggling
Promise you’ll find love again
Yeah, it will be alright
Why are you so hard on yourself?
Yeah, why you gotta try so hard?
Counting calories and carbs
Another trip across the world
I go so hard tryna
Make you feel just like a queen
You don’t need a camera to make a scene
You were born like that, no Maybelline
When you first wake up, you’re bad to me
Pop another Addy, no sleep tonight
Can’t push the wheel slow, I’m speedin’ right
Over to the crib ’cause we need to slide
But you take so long makin’ up your mind
Little black dress, Dior bag
You leave ten times, I’ll take you back
Why you wanna look like someone else?
Why are you so hard on yourself?
I can see you’re struggling
Promise you’ll find love again
Yeah, it will be alright
Why are you so hard on yourself?
Try not to fall apart
You’re perfect just the way you are
It will be alright
Why are you so hard on yourself?
Why you gotta compare our lives
To pics you see on your timeline?
Another shot of Hennessy
I try so hard not to
Act like a dick when I’m ’round your friends
Mood swings up and down again
Hollywood Hills where we play pretend
No one happy, but they’re good at fakin’ it
Pop up in the party, show face tonight
I don’t really smoke, but I need the vibes
You love to get high, she need the flights
Standin’ so high, swear she could fly
And just like that, you get sad
Let’s go home, girl, this party’s so whack
Why you wanna be like someone else?
Why are you so hard on yourself?
I can see you’re struggling (Yeah)
Promise you’ll find love again
Yeah, it will be alright (It’ll be alright)
Why are you so hard on yourself? (Yeah)
Try not to fall apart
You’re perfect just the way you are
It will be alright
Why are you so hard on yourself? (Oh)
Girl, when you look in the mirror
I hope you see what I see clearer, yeah
All that I want you to know
Is that you’re perfect the way that you are
Oh, the way you are (Oh, the way you are)
Oh, ooh
Oh, why are you so hard on yourself?
I can see you’re struggling
Promise you’ll find love again
Yeah, it will be alright
Why are you so hard on yourself?
Try not to fall apart
You’re perfect just the way you are
It will be alright
Why are you so hard on yourself?
Traduzione di Charlie Puth
Vedo che stai lottando
Ti prometti che ritroverai l’amore
Sì, andrà tutto bene
Perché sei così dur acon te stesso?
Sì, perché devi provarci così tanto?
Contare calorie e carboidrati
Un altro viaggio attraverso il mondo
Ci provi così tanto
Ti fanno sentire proprio come una regina
Non hai bisogno di una macchina fotografica per fare una scena
Sei nata così, no Maybelline
Quando ti svegli per la prima volta, sei cattiva con me
Fai scoppiare un altro Addy, niente sonno stanotte
Non riesco a spingere la ruota lentamente, sto accelerando bene
Vai nella culla perché dobbiamo scivolare
Ma ci metti così tanto tempo a deciderti
Abitino nero, borsa Dior
Te ne vai dieci volte, ti riporto io
Perché vuoi sembrare qualcun altro?
Perché sei così dura con te stessa?
Vedo che stai lottando
Ti prometto che ritroverai l’amore
Sì, andrà tutto bene
Perché sei così dura con te stessa?
Cerca di non cadere a pezzi
Sei perfetto così come sei
Andrà tutto bene
Perché sei così dura con te stessa?
Perché devi confrontare le nostre vite
Per le foto che vedi sulla tua cronologia?
Un altro scatto di Hennessy
Cerco così tanto di non farlo
Comportati come un coglione quando sono con i tuoi amici
L’umore oscilla di nuovo su e giù
Hollywood Hills dove suoniamo
Nessuno è felice, ma sono bravi a fingere
Fai un salto alla festa, mostra la faccia stasera
Non fumo davvero, ma ho bisogno delle vibrazioni
Ti piace sballarti, lei ha bisogno dei voli
In piedi così in alto, giuro che potrebbe volare
E proprio così, diventi triste
Andiamo a casa, ragazza, questa festa è così schifosa
Perché vuoi essere come qualcun altro?
Perché sei così dura con te stessa?
Posso vedere che stai lottando (sì)
Ti prometto che ritroverai l’amore
Sì, andrà tutto bene (andrà tutto bene)
Perché sei così dura con te stessa? (Si)
Cerca di non cadere a pezzi
Sei perfetto così come sei
Andrà tutto bene
Perché sei così dura con te stessa? (Oh)
Ragazza, quando ti guardi allo specchio
Spero che tu veda più chiaramente quello che vedo io, sì
Tutto quello che voglio che tu sappia
È che sei perfetta come sei
Oh, come sei (Oh, come sei)
Oh, ooh
Oh, perché sei così dura con te stessa?
Vedo che stai lottando
Ti prometto che ritroverai l’amore
Sì, andrà tutto bene
Perché sei così dura con te stessa?
Cerca di non cadere a pezzi
Sei perfetao così come sei
Andrà tutto bene
Perché sei così dura con te stessa?