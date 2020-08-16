Charlie Puth: audio, testo e traduzione di Hard On Yourself

Charlie Puth ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Hard On Yourself in collaborazione con il rapper blackbear. Nato come un motivetto di 10 secondi pubblicato su Instagram, i fan hanno insistito per avere questa canzone a cui ha voluto prendere parte anche il rapper. Il brano arriva dopo il singolo Girlfriend.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Hard On Yourself di Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth & blackbear - Hard On Yourself [Official Audio]

Testo di Charlie Puth

I can see you’re struggling

Promise you’ll find love again

Yeah, it will be alright

Why are you so hard on yourself?

Yeah, why you gotta try so hard?

Counting calories and carbs

Another trip across the world

I go so hard tryna

Make you feel just like a queen

You don’t need a camera to make a scene

You were born like that, no Maybelline

When you first wake up, you’re bad to me

Pop another Addy, no sleep tonight

Can’t push the wheel slow, I’m speedin’ right

Over to the crib ’cause we need to slide

But you take so long makin’ up your mind

Little black dress, Dior bag

You leave ten times, I’ll take you back

Why you wanna look like someone else?

Why are you so hard on yourself?

I can see you’re struggling

Promise you’ll find love again

Yeah, it will be alright

Why are you so hard on yourself?

Try not to fall apart

You’re perfect just the way you are

It will be alright

Why are you so hard on yourself?

Why you gotta compare our lives

To pics you see on your timeline?

Another shot of Hennessy

I try so hard not to

Act like a dick when I’m ’round your friends

Mood swings up and down again

Hollywood Hills where we play pretend

No one happy, but they’re good at fakin’ it

Pop up in the party, show face tonight

I don’t really smoke, but I need the vibes

You love to get high, she need the flights

Standin’ so high, swear she could fly

And just like that, you get sad

Let’s go home, girl, this party’s so whack

Why you wanna be like someone else?

Why are you so hard on yourself?

I can see you’re struggling (Yeah)

Promise you’ll find love again

Yeah, it will be alright (It’ll be alright)

Why are you so hard on yourself? (Yeah)

Try not to fall apart

You’re perfect just the way you are

It will be alright

Why are you so hard on yourself? (Oh)

Girl, when you look in the mirror

I hope you see what I see clearer, yeah

All that I want you to know

Is that you’re perfect the way that you are

Oh, the way you are (Oh, the way you are)

Oh, ooh

Oh, why are you so hard on yourself?

I can see you’re struggling

Promise you’ll find love again

Yeah, it will be alright

Why are you so hard on yourself?

Try not to fall apart

You’re perfect just the way you are

It will be alright

Why are you so hard on yourself?

Traduzione di Charlie Puth

Vedo che stai lottando

Ti prometti che ritroverai l’amore

Sì, andrà tutto bene

Perché sei così dur acon te stesso?

Sì, perché devi provarci così tanto?

Contare calorie e carboidrati

Un altro viaggio attraverso il mondo

Ci provi così tanto

Ti fanno sentire proprio come una regina

Non hai bisogno di una macchina fotografica per fare una scena

Sei nata così, no Maybelline

Quando ti svegli per la prima volta, sei cattiva con me

Fai scoppiare un altro Addy, niente sonno stanotte

Non riesco a spingere la ruota lentamente, sto accelerando bene

Vai nella culla perché dobbiamo scivolare

Ma ci metti così tanto tempo a deciderti

Abitino nero, borsa Dior

Te ne vai dieci volte, ti riporto io

Perché vuoi sembrare qualcun altro?

Perché sei così dura con te stessa?

Vedo che stai lottando

Ti prometto che ritroverai l’amore

Sì, andrà tutto bene

Perché sei così dura con te stessa?

Cerca di non cadere a pezzi

Sei perfetto così come sei

Andrà tutto bene

Perché sei così dura con te stessa?

Perché devi confrontare le nostre vite

Per le foto che vedi sulla tua cronologia?

Un altro scatto di Hennessy

Cerco così tanto di non farlo

Comportati come un coglione quando sono con i tuoi amici

L’umore oscilla di nuovo su e giù

Hollywood Hills dove suoniamo

Nessuno è felice, ma sono bravi a fingere

Fai un salto alla festa, mostra la faccia stasera

Non fumo davvero, ma ho bisogno delle vibrazioni

Ti piace sballarti, lei ha bisogno dei voli

In piedi così in alto, giuro che potrebbe volare

E proprio così, diventi triste

Andiamo a casa, ragazza, questa festa è così schifosa

Perché vuoi essere come qualcun altro?

Perché sei così dura con te stessa?

Posso vedere che stai lottando (sì)

Ti prometto che ritroverai l’amore

Sì, andrà tutto bene (andrà tutto bene)

Perché sei così dura con te stessa? (Si)

Cerca di non cadere a pezzi

Sei perfetto così come sei

Andrà tutto bene

Perché sei così dura con te stessa? (Oh)

Ragazza, quando ti guardi allo specchio

Spero che tu veda più chiaramente quello che vedo io, sì

Tutto quello che voglio che tu sappia

È che sei perfetta come sei

Oh, come sei (Oh, come sei)

Oh, ooh

Oh, perché sei così dura con te stessa?

Vedo che stai lottando

Ti prometto che ritroverai l’amore

Sì, andrà tutto bene

Perché sei così dura con te stessa?

Cerca di non cadere a pezzi

Sei perfetao così come sei

Andrà tutto bene

Perché sei così dura con te stessa?