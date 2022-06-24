Left and Right di Charlie Puth e Jungkook dei BTS: video, testo e traduzione

Left and Right di Charlie Puth e Jungkook è la canzone che stavamo tutti aspettando. Il più giovane dei BTS, infatti, è stato il primo a pubblicare un brano solista dopo l’annuncio della pausa della band, voluta proprio per percorrere strade singole.

Left and Right di Charlie Puth e Jungkook:

La canzone parla di una persona che non capace di togliersi dalla mente la sua ex ed i momenti passati insieme; nel testo, scritto da Charlie Puth, spiega come i ricordi lo seguano continuamente. Una prima anteprima Left and Right è stata condivisa per la prima volta su TikTok a Febbraio, ma poi il 17 Giugno il cantante americano ha annunciato la collaborazione con Jungkook, pubblicandone un estratto sui social.

Video ufficiale di Left and Right di Charlie Puth e Jungkook:

Testo di Left and Right di Charlie Puth e Jungkook:

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(What ya gon’ do now?)

[Verse 1: Charlie Puth]

Ever since the-the day you-you went away

(No, I don’t know how)

How to erase your body from out my brain

(What ya gon’ do now?)

Maybe I should just focus on me instead

(But all I think about)

Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed

[Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

You’re goin’ ‘round in circles

Got you stuck up in my head, yeah

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you ovеr here

You take up еvery corner of my mind

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

What ya gon’ do now?

[Verse 2: Jung Kook]

Ever since the-the day that you went away

(Someone tell me how)

How much more do I gotta drink for the pain?

(What ya gon’ do now?)

You do things to me that I just can’t forget

(Now all I think about)

Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

You’re goin’ ‘round in circles

Got you stuck up in my head, yeah

[Chorus: Jung Kook]

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind (Of my mind)

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

What ya gon’ do now?

[Bridge: Charlie Puth]

Did you know you’re the one that got away?

And even now, baby, I’m still not okay

Did you know that my dreams, they’re all the same?

Every time I close my eyes

[Chorus: Charlie Puth, Jung Kook, Charlie Puth & Jung Kook]

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind (Of my mind)

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

What ya gon’ do now?

[Outro: Charlie Puth, Jung Kook]

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind (What ya gon’ do now?)

Traduzione di Left and Right di Charlie Puth e Jungkook:

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

I ricordi mi seguono da destra a sinistra

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

[Verse 1: Charlie Puth]

Sin dal giorno in cui te ne sei andata

(No, non so come)

come cancellare il tuo corpo dalla mia mente

(Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

Forse dovrei concentrarmi su me stesso

(ma tutto quello a cui penso)

sono le notti in cui eravamo stretti a letto

[Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

stai andando in circolo

sei bloccata nella mia mente, yeah

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

I ricordi mi seguono da destra a sinistra

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

il tuo amore sta con me notte e giorno

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

[Verse 2: Jung Kook]

Sin dal giorno in cui te ne sei andata

(qualcuno mi dica come)

per quanto dovrò bere per questo dolore?

(Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

Mi hai fatto cose che non posso dimenticare

(Ora è tutto quello a cui penso)

sono le notti in cui eravamo stretti a letto

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

stai andando in circolo

sei bloccata nella mia mente, yeah

[Chorus: Jung Kook]

I ricordi mi seguono da destra a sinistra

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

il tuo amore sta con me notte e giorno

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello

Cosa sta facendo adesso?

[Bridge: Charlie Puth]

Sai di essere quella giusta che se ne è andata?

e anche adesso, baby, non sto ancora bene

Sai che i miei sogni, sono sempre gli stessi?

ogni volta che chiudo gli occhi

[Chorus: Charlie Puth, Jung Kook, Charlie Puth & Jung Kook]

I ricordi mi seguono da destra a sinistra

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

il tuo amore sta con me notte e giorno

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

[Outro: Charlie Puth, Jung Kook]

ti sento da qui, ti sento da la

ti sei presa ogni angolo del mio cervello (Cosa sta facendo adesso?)

La carriera di Charlie Puth:

Nonostante stia spopolando su Tik Tok ultimamente la carriera di Charlie è un po’ in standby. Anche se ha rilasciato diversi singoli, i più recenti Light Switch e That’s Hilarious, i fan aspettano un album ormai dal 2018 quando uscì l’ultimo Voicenotes. Da quel momento sono stati rilasciati diversi singoli tra cui Cheating On You e I Warned Myself ma nessun nuovo disco fisico.

Jungkook e il progetto solista

Come saprete i BTS hanno proprio di recente annunciato una pausa per dedicarsi alle proprie carriere da solisti. E questo per Jungkook è proprio un inizio con il botto! I fan della boy band k-pop però possono stare tranquilli perché non è la fine dei BTS. Anzi, i componenti ci tenevano a specificare che non hanno nessuna intenzione di sciogliersi, ma solo di dare più spazio ai loro progetti in solitaria. Pronti a tornare più forti di prima.