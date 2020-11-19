Charlie Puth e Sasha Sloan: audio, testo e traduzione di Is It Just Me?

Charlie Puth ha collaborato al remix del brano Is It Just Me? dell’artista Sasha Sloan. Il brano è contenuto nell’album di quest’ultima dal titolo Only Child.

In quest’ultimo periodo il cantante di Mother si è molto concentrato sulla musica e anche se non ha rilasciato canzoni da lui scritte ha partecipato a diverse collaborazioni, tra cui quella per il brano I Hope con Gabby Barrett che ha conquistato anche la top 10 della Billboard Hot 100.

Sasha Sloan - Is It Just Me? (Lyric Video) ft. Charlie Puth

Testo di Charlie Puth e Sasha Sloan

s it just me? (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Is it just me?

I hate holdin’ babies

And people tryna save me

Think religion is a business

Where you pay for God’s forgiveness

Modern art is boring

Politicians are annoying

I don’t think love lasts forever

And old music was better

Am I just high

Or am I kinda right?

Is it just me

Or does anybody

Feel the way that I feel?

They’re just not bein’ real

Tell me, is it just me

Or is anybody

Thinkin’ all the same shit?

They’re just not sayin’ it

Or is it just me?

(Is it just me?)

Is it just me?

(Is it just me?)

Weddings are outdated

Thе show Friends was overrated

I think rich kids havе it easy

And PDA is creepy

The internet’s obnoxious

People my age make me nauseous

I think marijuana’s classy

And doing coke is trashy

Am I just high

Or am I kinda right? (Kinda right)

Is it just me

Or does anybody

Feel the way that I feel?

They’re just not bein’ real

Tell me, is it just me

Or is anybody

Thinkin’ all the same shit? (All the same shit)

They’re just not sayin’ it (Just not sayin’ it)

Or is it just me?

(Is it just me?)

Is it just me?

(Is it just me?)

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)

I should probably bite my tongue, but

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)

I can’t be the only one, yeah

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)

I should probably bite my tongue, but

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)

I can’t be the only one

Traduzione Charlie Puth e Sasha Sloan

sono solo io?

sono solo io?

odio tenere in braccio i bambini

e la gente che prova a salvarmi

pensando che la religione sia un business

e paghi per il perdono di Dio

l’arte moderna è noiosa

i politici fastidiosi

non penso che l’amore duri per sempre

e la musica vecchia era migliore

sono solo fatta

o ho ragione?

sono solo io

o qualcun altro

si sente nel modo in cui mi sento?

non sono reali

dimmi sono solo io

o c’è qualcun altro

che pensa la stessa merda?

non lo dicono

o sono solo io?

sono solo io?

sono solo io?

i matrimoni sono obsoleti

lo show Friends sopravvalutato

penso che i ragazzi ricchi hanno vita facile

e mostrare attenzioni è disgustoso

internet è odioso

le persone della mia età mi danno la nausea

penso che la marijuana sia di classe

e farsi di coca è trash

sono solo fatta

o ho ragione?

sono solo io

o qualcun altro

si sente nel modo in cui mi sento?

non sono reali

dimmi sono solo io

o c’è qualcun altro

che pensa la stessa merda?

non lo dicono

o sono solo io?