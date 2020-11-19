Charlie Puth e Sasha Sloan: audio, testo e traduzione di Is It Just Me?

Charlie Puth ha collaborato al remix del brano Is It Just Me? dell’artista Sasha Sloan. Il brano è contenuto nell’album di quest’ultima dal titolo Only Child.
In quest’ultimo periodo il cantante di Mother si è molto concentrato sulla musica e anche se non ha rilasciato canzoni da lui scritte ha partecipato a diverse collaborazioni, tra cui quella per il brano I Hope con Gabby Barrett che ha conquistato anche la top 10 della Billboard Hot 100.
ACQUISTA IL BRANO
Testo di Charlie Puth e Sasha Sloan
s it just me? (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Is it just me?
I hate holdin’ babies
And people tryna save me
Think religion is a business
Where you pay for God’s forgiveness
Modern art is boring
Politicians are annoying
I don’t think love lasts forever
And old music was better
Am I just high
Or am I kinda right?
Is it just me
Or does anybody
Feel the way that I feel?
They’re just not bein’ real
Tell me, is it just me
Or is anybody
Thinkin’ all the same shit?
They’re just not sayin’ it
Or is it just me?
(Is it just me?)
Is it just me?
(Is it just me?)
Weddings are outdated
Thе show Friends was overrated
I think rich kids havе it easy
And PDA is creepy
The internet’s obnoxious
People my age make me nauseous
I think marijuana’s classy
And doing coke is trashy
Am I just high
Or am I kinda right? (Kinda right)
Is it just me
Or does anybody
Feel the way that I feel?
They’re just not bein’ real
Tell me, is it just me
Or is anybody
Thinkin’ all the same shit? (All the same shit)
They’re just not sayin’ it (Just not sayin’ it)
Or is it just me?
(Is it just me?)
Is it just me?
(Is it just me?)
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)
I should probably bite my tongue, but
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)
I can’t be the only one, yeah
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)
I should probably bite my tongue, but
(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)
I can’t be the only one
Traduzione Charlie Puth e Sasha Sloan
sono solo io?
sono solo io?
odio tenere in braccio i bambini
e la gente che prova a salvarmi
pensando che la religione sia un business
e paghi per il perdono di Dio
l’arte moderna è noiosa
i politici fastidiosi
non penso che l’amore duri per sempre
e la musica vecchia era migliore
sono solo fatta
o ho ragione?
sono solo io
o qualcun altro
si sente nel modo in cui mi sento?
non sono reali
dimmi sono solo io
o c’è qualcun altro
che pensa la stessa merda?
non lo dicono
o sono solo io?
sono solo io?
sono solo io?
i matrimoni sono obsoleti
lo show Friends sopravvalutato
penso che i ragazzi ricchi hanno vita facile
e mostrare attenzioni è disgustoso
internet è odioso
le persone della mia età mi danno la nausea
penso che la marijuana sia di classe
e farsi di coca è trash
sono solo fatta
o ho ragione?
sono solo io
o qualcun altro
si sente nel modo in cui mi sento?
non sono reali
dimmi sono solo io
o c’è qualcun altro
che pensa la stessa merda?
non lo dicono
o sono solo io?