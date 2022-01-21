Charlie Puth: video, testo e traduzione di Light Switch

Charlie Puth è tornato con nuova musica. Light Switch è il suo ultimo singolo che ha rilasciato già con il video ufficiale che potete gustarvi qui sotto.

Dopo qualche anno di assenza Charlie torna con un nuovo brano. L’ultimo album, Voicenotes risale al 2018 mentre l’ultimo singolo era stato Girlfriend che era stato anticipato da altri brani come Mother, I Warned My Self e Cheating On You ma non è mai stato rilasciato un nuovo progetto discografico perché il cantante non era soddisfatto di quanto stava producendo.

Testo

Yeah

Why you callin’ at 11:30

When you only wanna do me dirty? (Uh-uh, uh-uh)

But I hit right back

‘Cause you got that-that, yeah

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each others’ (Uh-uh, uh-uh)

I say don’t look back

But I go right back, yeah

All of a sudden, I’m hypnotized

You’re the one that I can’t deny

Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

Now, I don’t wanna fight this (No)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (Yeah)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Do you love it when you keep me guessin’? (Me guessin’)

When you’re leaving then you leave me stressin’ (Me stressin’)

(Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh)

But I can’t stay mad when you walk like that, no

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each others’ (Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh)

I say don’t look back

But I go right back, yeah

All of a sudden, I’m hypnotized (Hypnotized)

You’re the one that I can’t deny (Can’t deny)

Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away (Yeah)

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

Now, I don’t wanna fight this (No)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch (Switch)

When you’re movin’ your body around and around (Oh)

You got me in a tight grip (Grip)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (You do)

You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin’ you (You’re wantin’ me girl)

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Hey) show me how you do (How you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want (Yeah, yeah), you wanna keep me wantin’ you

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

Now, I don’t wanna fight this

You know how to just make me want to, uhh

You turn me on like a light switch

When you’re movin’ your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Oh) show me how you do (How you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want (Wanna keep me wantin’ you, baby), you wanna keep me wantin’ you

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (How you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin’ you

Traduzione

Sì

perché chiami alle 11 e mezza di sera

quando vuoi soltanto fare le robe sporche?

ma rispondo immediatamente

perché hai quello che voglio, si

perché vuoi comportarti come se fossimo amanti?

ma non vuoi che ci apparteniamo

ti dico non guardarti indietro

ma io torno sempre indietro, si

di colpo, sono ipnotizzato

sei l’unica che non posso negare

ogni volta che dico che scapperò via

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce

quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno

adesso non voglio combatterlo

sai come farmi volere

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce

quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno

mi hai preso in una morsa stretta

sai come farti volere

tu ami quando mi lasci qui a farmi delle domande?

quando te ne vai mi lasci stressato

(Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh)

ma non posso essere arrabbiato quando arrivi così

perché vuoi comportarti come se fossimo amanti?

ma non vuoi che ci apparteniamo

ti dico non guardarti indietro

ma io torno sempre indietro, si

di colpo, sono ipnotizzato

sei l’unica che non posso negare

ogni volta che dico che scapperò via

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce

quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno

adesso non voglio combatterlo

sai come farmi volere

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce

quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno

mi hai preso in una morsa stretta

sai come farti volere

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai

tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai

tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce

quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno

adesso non voglio combatterlo

sai come farmi volere

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce

quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno

mi hai preso in una morsa stretta

sai come farti volere

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai

tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai

tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Charlie Puth?