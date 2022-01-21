GingerGeneration.it

Charlie Puth: video, testo e traduzione di Light Switch

scritto da Roberta Marciano
light switch charlie puth

Charlie Puth è tornato con nuova musica. Light Switch è il suo ultimo singolo che ha rilasciato già con il video ufficiale che potete gustarvi qui sotto.

Dopo qualche anno di assenza Charlie torna con un nuovo brano. L’ultimo album, Voicenotes risale al 2018 mentre l’ultimo singolo era stato Girlfriend che era stato anticipato da altri brani come Mother, I Warned My Self e Cheating On You ma non è mai stato rilasciato un nuovo progetto discografico perché il cantante non era soddisfatto di quanto stava producendo.

Qui per guardare il video

Light Switch

Testo

Yeah

Why you callin’ at 11:30
When you only wanna do me dirty? (Uh-uh, uh-uh)
But I hit right back
‘Cause you got that-that, yeah
Why you always wanna act like lovers?
But you never wanna be each others’ (Uh-uh, uh-uh)
I say don’t look back
But I go right back, yeah

All of a sudden, I’m hypnotized
You’re the one that I can’t deny
Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this (No)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (Yeah)
You know how to just make me want you, baby

Do you love it when you keep me guessin’? (Me guessin’)
When you’re leaving then you leave me stressin’ (Me stressin’)
(Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh)
But I can’t stay mad when you walk like that, no
Why you always wanna act like lovers?
But you never wanna be each others’ (Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh)
I say don’t look back
But I go right back, yeah

All of a sudden, I’m hypnotized (Hypnotized)
You’re the one that I can’t deny (Can’t deny)
Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away (Yeah)

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this (No)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch (Switch)
When you’re movin’ your body around and around (Oh)
You got me in a tight grip (Grip)
You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (You do)
You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin’ you (You’re wantin’ me girl)
Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Hey) show me how you do (How you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want (Yeah, yeah), you wanna keep me wantin’ you

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
Now, I don’t wanna fight this
You know how to just make me want to, uhh

You turn me on like a light switch
When you’re movin’ your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip
You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Oh) show me how you do (How you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want (Wanna keep me wantin’ you, baby), you wanna keep me wantin’ you
Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (How you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin’ you

Traduzione


perché chiami alle 11 e mezza di sera
quando vuoi soltanto fare le robe sporche?
ma rispondo immediatamente
perché hai quello che voglio, si
perché vuoi comportarti come se fossimo amanti?
ma non vuoi che ci apparteniamo
ti dico non guardarti indietro
ma io torno sempre indietro, si

di colpo, sono ipnotizzato
sei l’unica che non posso negare
ogni volta che dico che scapperò via

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce
quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno
adesso non voglio combatterlo
sai come farmi volere
mi accendi come un interruttore della luce
quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno
mi hai preso in una morsa stretta
sai come farti volere

tu ami quando mi lasci qui a farmi delle domande?
quando te ne vai mi lasci stressato
(Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh)
ma non posso essere arrabbiato quando arrivi così
perché vuoi comportarti come se fossimo amanti?
ma non vuoi che ci apparteniamo
ti dico non guardarti indietro
ma io torno sempre indietro, si

di colpo, sono ipnotizzato
sei l’unica che non posso negare
ogni volta che dico che scapperò via

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce
quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno
adesso non voglio combatterlo
sai come farmi volere
mi accendi come un interruttore della luce
quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno
mi hai preso in una morsa stretta
sai come farti volere

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai
tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai
tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti

mi accendi come un interruttore della luce
quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno
adesso non voglio combatterlo
sai come farmi volere
mi accendi come un interruttore della luce
quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno
mi hai preso in una morsa stretta
sai come farti volere

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai
tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai
tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Charlie Puth?

 

 

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli correlati