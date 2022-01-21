Charlie Puth: video, testo e traduzione di Light Switch scritto da Roberta Marciano 21 Gennaio 2022 Charlie Puth è tornato con nuova musica. Light Switch è il suo ultimo singolo che ha rilasciato già con il video ufficiale che potete gustarvi qui sotto. Dopo qualche anno di assenza Charlie torna con un nuovo brano. L’ultimo album, Voicenotes risale al 2018 mentre l’ultimo singolo era stato Girlfriend che era stato anticipato da altri brani come Mother, I Warned My Self e Cheating On You ma non è mai stato rilasciato un nuovo progetto discografico perché il cantante non era soddisfatto di quanto stava producendo. Qui per guardare il video Light Switch Testo Yeah Why you callin’ at 11:30 When you only wanna do me dirty? (Uh-uh, uh-uh) But I hit right back ‘Cause you got that-that, yeah Why you always wanna act like lovers? But you never wanna be each others’ (Uh-uh, uh-uh) I say don’t look back But I go right back, yeah All of a sudden, I’m hypnotized You’re the one that I can’t deny Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away You turn me on like a light switch When you’re movin’ your body around and around Now, I don’t wanna fight this (No) You know how to just make me want You turn me on like a light switch When you’re movin’ your body around and around You got me in a tight grip (Yeah) You know how to just make me want you, baby Do you love it when you keep me guessin’? (Me guessin’) When you’re leaving then you leave me stressin’ (Me stressin’) (Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh) But I can’t stay mad when you walk like that, no Why you always wanna act like lovers? But you never wanna be each others’ (Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh) I say don’t look back But I go right back, yeah All of a sudden, I’m hypnotized (Hypnotized) You’re the one that I can’t deny (Can’t deny) Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away (Yeah) You turn me on like a light switch When you’re movin’ your body around and around Now, I don’t wanna fight this (No) You know how to just make me want You turn me on like a light switch (Switch) When you’re movin’ your body around and around (Oh) You got me in a tight grip (Grip) You know how to just make me want you, baby Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (You do) You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin’ you (You’re wantin’ me girl) Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Hey) show me how you do (How you do) You want, you want, you want, you want (Yeah, yeah), you wanna keep me wantin’ you You turn me on like a light switch When you’re movin’ your body around and around Now, I don’t wanna fight this You know how to just make me want to, uhh You turn me on like a light switch When you’re movin’ your body around and around You got me in a tight grip You know how to just make me want you, baby Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Oh) show me how you do (How you do) You want, you want, you want, you want (Wanna keep me wantin’ you, baby), you wanna keep me wantin’ you Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (How you do) You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin’ you Traduzione Sì perché chiami alle 11 e mezza di sera quando vuoi soltanto fare le robe sporche? ma rispondo immediatamente perché hai quello che voglio, si perché vuoi comportarti come se fossimo amanti? ma non vuoi che ci apparteniamo ti dico non guardarti indietro ma io torno sempre indietro, si di colpo, sono ipnotizzato sei l’unica che non posso negare ogni volta che dico che scapperò via mi accendi come un interruttore della luce quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno adesso non voglio combatterlo sai come farmi volere mi accendi come un interruttore della luce quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno mi hai preso in una morsa stretta sai come farti volere tu ami quando mi lasci qui a farmi delle domande? quando te ne vai mi lasci stressato (Uh-uh, uh-uh) (Uh-uh) ma non posso essere arrabbiato quando arrivi così perché vuoi comportarti come se fossimo amanti? ma non vuoi che ci apparteniamo ti dico non guardarti indietro ma io torno sempre indietro, si di colpo, sono ipnotizzato sei l’unica che non posso negare ogni volta che dico che scapperò via mi accendi come un interruttore della luce quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno adesso non voglio combatterlo sai come farmi volere mi accendi come un interruttore della luce quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno mi hai preso in una morsa stretta sai come farti volere andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti mi accendi come un interruttore della luce quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto intorno adesso non voglio combatterlo sai come farmi volere mi accendi come un interruttore della luce quando muovi il tuo corpo tutto attorno mi hai preso in una morsa stretta sai come farti volere andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti andiamo, andiamo, andiamo, andiamo e mostrami come lo fai tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi, tu vuoi vuoi che continui a volerti Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Charlie Puth?