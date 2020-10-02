[Verse 1] I wonder if I’m being real

Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?

I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice

To live inside a world that isn’t black and white?

I wonder, what it’s like to be my friends

Hope that they don’t think I forget about them

I wonder X2

Chorus] Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it’s like

I w0nder what it’s like to be loved by-[Verse 2] I wonder, why I’m so afraid

Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint

I wonder when I cry into my hands

I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man

And I wonder if some day you’ll be by my side

And tell me that the world will end up alright

I wonder, I wonder

[Chorus] Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah

I w0nder what it’s like

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

I w0nder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by

[Outro] Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you