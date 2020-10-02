Bentornato Shawn Mendes! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Wonder, il suo nuovo singolo!
Come vi avevamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation Wonder non è solo il titolo del nuovo singolo di Shawn ma è anche il nome del suo quarto album. Il disco, in arrivo il prossimo 4 dicembre, conterrà al suo interno oltre al brano omonimo un totale di 13 brani inediti!
La canzone di Shawn è una dolce ballad di cui l’artista ci aveva dato qualche anticipazione pochissime ore fa con un teaser pubblicato sui social.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Wonder di Shawn Mendes!
Clicca qui per comprare la canzone!
Testo
Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?
I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice
To live inside a world that isn’t black and white?
I wonder, what it’s like to be my friends
Hope that they don’t think I forget about them
I wonder X2
The only thing that’s on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it too
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it’s like
I w0nder what it’s like to be loved by-[Verse 2] I wonder, why I’m so afraid
Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint
I wonder when I cry into my hands
I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man
And I wonder if some day you’ll be by my side
And tell me that the world will end up alright
I wonder, I wonder
The only thing that’s on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it too
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah
I w0nder what it’s like
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you
I w0nder what it’s like to be loved by you, yeah
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by
The only thing that’s on my mind
Been dreaming that you feel it too
I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you
Traduzione Wonder
mi chiedo se sono reale
dico davvero la verità oppure filtro quello che sento?
mi chiedo se, non sarebbe carino
vivere dentro ad un mondo che non è bianco e nero?
io mi chiedo, cosa vuol dire essere mio amico
spero che non pensino che li ho dimenticati
mi chiedo, mi chiedo
proprio davanti ai miei occhi
l’unica cosa che ho in testa
ho sognato che anche tu lo senti
mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te, yeah
io mi chiedo come ci si senta
mi chiedo come ci si senta ad essere amato da
ho copiato ginger generation
mi chiedo, perché sono così spaventato
di dire qualcosa di sbagliato, non ho mai detto di essere un santo
io mi chiedo, quando piango nelle mie mani
sono condizionato di pensare che questo mi rende meno uomo
e mi chiedo se un giorno sarai al mio fianco
dicendomi che il mondo si aggiusterà
mi chiedo, mi chiedo
proprio davanti ai miei occhi
l’unica cosa che ho in testa
ho sognato che anche tu lo senti
mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te, yeah
io mi chied0 come ci si senta
mi chiedo come ci si senta ad essere amato da te
mi chied0 cosa significhi essere amato da te, yeah, yeah
mi chiedo come ci si senta ad essere amato da te
mi domando come ci si senta ad essere amato da
proprio davanti ai miei occhi
l’unica cosa che ho in testa
ho sognato che anche tu lo senti
mi chiedo cosa significhi essere amato da te
Sponsored by Kaplan!