Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter): audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 3 Ottobre 2025 The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Significato della canzone: Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter hanno collaborato per la prima volta per un brano che unisce lo storytelling tipico della cantante con la riflessione comune fatta dalle due artiste su cosa significa essere una Showgirl, con tutti gli alti e bassi, sorrisi finti e delusioni. Raccontando la storia di Kitty, conosciuta per la sua bellezza e arguzia, parlano dei lati luminosi ed oscuri di questo lavoro; alla fine del brano entrambe ammettono che dopo aver sperimentato la vita della showgirl non vogliono più tornare indietro e la canzone si chiude con degli estratti di entrambe che salutano il pubblico alla fine dei concerti all’Eras Tour. Sabrina Carpenter) [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] Her name was Kitty Made her money being pretty and witty They gave her the keys to this city Then they said she didn’t do it legitly, uh I bought a ticket She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets Fifty in the cast, zero missteps Looking back, I guess it was kismet [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift] I waited by the stage door Packed in with the autograph Hounds barking her name Then glowing like the end of a cigarette Wow, she came out I said, “You’re living my drеam” Then she said to me [Chorus: Taylor Swift] “Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet You’re sweeter than a peach But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe And you’re never, ever gonna Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay You’re softer than a kitten, so You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe And you’re never gonna wanna” [Verse 2: Sabrina Carpenter] She was a menace The baby of the family in Lenox Her father whored around like all men did Her mother took pills and played tennis [Pre-Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift] So she waited by the stage door Asked the club for more to arrive She said, “I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life” It’s all mine But that’s not what showgirls get They leave us for dead [Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift] Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet You’re sweeter than a peach But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe And you’re never, ever gonna Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay You’re softer than a kitten, so You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe And you’re never gonna wanna [Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter] I took her pearls of wisdom Hung them from my neck I paid my dues with every bruise I knew what to expect Do you wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins? They ripped me off like false lashes And then threw me away And all the headshots on the walls Of the dance hall are of the bitches Who wish I’d hurry up and die But, I’m immortal now, baby dolls I couldn’t if I tried, so I say [Chorus: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Both] “Thank you for the lovely bouquet I’m married to the hustle And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe And I’ll never know another Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace) Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet) Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for lovely bouquet) Hey, Kitty (Thank you for lovely bouquet) Now I’m making money being pretty and witty Thank you for the lovely bouquet” [Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter] Thank you for an unforgettable night We will see you next time Give it up for the band And the dancers And of course, Sabrina I love you, Taylor That’s our show We love you so much Goodnight Traduzione The Life of a Showgirl (ft. [Strofa 1: Taylor Swift] Si chiamava Kitty Faceva soldi grazie alla sua bellezza e arguzia Le hanno dato le chiavi della città Poi hanno detto che non lo aveva fatto in modo legittimo, uh Ho comprato un biglietto Sta ballando con giarrettiere e calze a rete Cinquanta nello spettacolo, zero passi falsi Ripensandoci, immagino fosse destino [Pre-Ritornello: Taylor Swift] Aspettavo all'ingresso del palco Serrata tra i cacciatori di autografi Che urlavano il suo nome Poi brillava come la fine di una sigaretta Wow, è uscita E io ho detto: "Stai vivendo il mio sogno" E lei mi ha risposto: [Ritornello: Taylor Swift] "Ehi, grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori Sei più dolce di una pesca Ma non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro E non la vorrai mai conoscere Aspetta, più giochi, più paghi Sei più tenera di un gattino, quindi Non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro E non la vorrai mai conoscere" [Strofa 2: Sabrina Carpenter] Era un pericolo La più piccola della famiglia a Lenox Suo padre andava a donne come fanno tutti gli uomini Sua madre prendeva pillole e giocava a tennis [Pre-Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift] Così aspettava all'ingresso del palco Chiedeva al locale che ne arrivassero di più Diceva: "Venderei l'anima per assaggiare una vita magnifica" Ora è tutta mia Ma non è questo che ottengono le showgirl Ci lasciano morire [Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina & Taylor Swift] "Ehi, grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori Sei più dolce di una pesca Ma non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro E non la vorrai mai conoscere Aspetta, più giochi, più paghi Sei più tenera di un gattino, quindi Non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro E non la vorrai mai conoscere" [Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter] Ho preso le sue perle di saggezza E le ho appese al mio collo Ho pagato il mio prezzo con ogni livido Sapevo cosa aspettarmi Vuoi pattinare sul ghiaccio dentro le mie vene? Mi hanno strappata via come ciglia finte E poi mi hanno buttata via E tutte le foto sulle pareti Della sala da ballo sono di stronze Che sperano che io muoia in fretta Ma ora sono immortale, bambole Nemmeno se volessi, potrei [Ritornello finale: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Insieme] "Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori Sono sposata con la fatica E ora conosco la vita di una showgirl, tesoro E non ne conoscerò mai un'altra Dolore nascosto da rossetto e pizzo (Rossetto e pizzo) Le paillettes sono per sempre E ora conosco la vita di una showgirl, tesoro E non la cambierei per nulla al mondo (Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori) E non la cambierei per nulla al mondo (Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori) Ehi, Kitty Ora sto facendo soldi con la mia bellezza e arguzia Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori" [Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter] Grazie per una notte indimenticabile Ci vediamo la prossima volta Un applauso per la band E per le ballerine E ovviamente, Sabrina Ti voglio bene, Taylor Questo è il nostro spettacolo Vi amiamo tanto Buonanotte