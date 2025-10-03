Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter): audio, testo e traduzione

The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter hanno collaborato per la prima volta per un brano che unisce lo storytelling tipico della cantante con la riflessione comune fatta dalle due artiste su cosa significa essere una Showgirl, con tutti gli alti e bassi, sorrisi finti e delusioni.

Raccontando la storia di Kitty, conosciuta per la sua bellezza e arguzia, parlano dei lati luminosi ed oscuri di questo lavoro; alla fine del brano entrambe ammettono che dopo aver sperimentato la vita della showgirl non vogliono più tornare indietro e la canzone si chiude con degli estratti di entrambe che salutano il pubblico alla fine dei concerti all’Eras Tour.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

Her name was Kitty

Made her money being pretty and witty

They gave her the keys to this city

Then they said she didn’t do it legitly, uh

I bought a ticket

She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets

Fifty in the cast, zero missteps

Looking back, I guess it was kismet

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I waited by the stage door

Packed in with the autograph

Hounds barking her name

Then glowing like the end of a cigarette

Wow, she came out

I said, “You’re living my drеam”

Then she said to me

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

“Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You’re sweeter than a peach

But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You’re softer than a kitten, so

You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never gonna wanna”

[Verse 2: Sabrina Carpenter]

She was a menace

The baby of the family in Lenox

Her father whored around like all men did

Her mother took pills and played tennis

[Pre-Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

So she waited by the stage door

Asked the club for more to arrive

She said, “I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life”

It’s all mine

But that’s not what showgirls get

They leave us for dead

[Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet

You’re sweeter than a peach

But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never, ever gonna

Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay

You’re softer than a kitten, so

You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe

And you’re never gonna wanna

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

I took her pearls of wisdom

Hung them from my neck

I paid my dues with every bruise

I knew what to expect

Do you wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?

They ripped me off like false lashes

And then threw me away

And all the headshots on the walls

Of the dance hall are of the bitches

Who wish I’d hurry up and die

But, I’m immortal now, baby dolls

I couldn’t if I tried, so I say

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Both]

“Thank you for the lovely bouquet

I’m married to the hustle

And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

And I’ll never know another

Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)

Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe

Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)

Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for lovely bouquet)

Hey, Kitty (Thank you for lovely bouquet)

Now I’m making money being pretty and witty

Thank you for the lovely bouquet”

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

Thank you for an unforgettable night

We will see you next time

Give it up for the band

And the dancers

And of course, Sabrina

I love you, Taylor

That’s our show

We love you so much

Goodnight

Traduzione The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1: Taylor Swift]

Si chiamava Kitty

Faceva soldi grazie alla sua bellezza e arguzia

Le hanno dato le chiavi della città

Poi hanno detto che non lo aveva fatto in modo legittimo, uh

Ho comprato un biglietto

Sta ballando con giarrettiere e calze a rete

Cinquanta nello spettacolo, zero passi falsi

Ripensandoci, immagino fosse destino

[Pre-Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

Aspettavo all’ingresso del palco

Serrata tra i cacciatori di autografi

Che urlavano il suo nome

Poi brillava come la fine di una sigaretta

Wow, è uscita

E io ho detto: “Stai vivendo il mio sogno”

E lei mi ha risposto:

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

“Ehi, grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori

Sei più dolce di una pesca

Ma non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro

E non la vorrai mai conoscere

Aspetta, più giochi, più paghi

Sei più tenera di un gattino, quindi

Non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro

E non la vorrai mai conoscere”

(Nota: pubblicità automatica da ignorare)

[Strofa 2: Sabrina Carpenter]

Era un pericolo

La più piccola della famiglia a Lenox

Suo padre andava a donne come fanno tutti gli uomini

Sua madre prendeva pillole e giocava a tennis

[Pre-Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

Così aspettava all’ingresso del palco

Chiedeva al locale che ne arrivassero di più

Diceva: “Venderei l’anima per assaggiare una vita magnifica”

Ora è tutta mia

Ma non è questo che ottengono le showgirl

Ci lasciano morire

[Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina & Taylor Swift]

“Ehi, grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori

Sei più dolce di una pesca

Ma non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro

E non la vorrai mai conoscere

Aspetta, più giochi, più paghi

Sei più tenera di un gattino, quindi

Non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro

E non la vorrai mai conoscere”

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

Ho preso le sue perle di saggezza

E le ho appese al mio collo

Ho pagato il mio prezzo con ogni livido

Sapevo cosa aspettarmi

Vuoi pattinare sul ghiaccio dentro le mie vene?

Mi hanno strappata via come ciglia finte

E poi mi hanno buttata via

E tutte le foto sulle pareti

Della sala da ballo sono di stronze

Che sperano che io muoia in fretta

Ma ora sono immortale, bambole

Nemmeno se volessi, potrei

[Ritornello finale: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Insieme]

“Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori

Sono sposata con la fatica

E ora conosco la vita di una showgirl, tesoro

E non ne conoscerò mai un’altra

Dolore nascosto da rossetto e pizzo (Rossetto e pizzo)

Le paillettes sono per sempre

E ora conosco la vita di una showgirl, tesoro

E non la cambierei per nulla al mondo

(Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori)

E non la cambierei per nulla al mondo

(Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori)

Ehi, Kitty

Ora sto facendo soldi con la mia bellezza e arguzia

Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori”

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

Grazie per una notte indimenticabile

Ci vediamo la prossima volta

Un applauso per la band

E per le ballerine

E ovviamente, Sabrina

Ti voglio bene, Taylor

Questo è il nostro spettacolo

Vi amiamo tanto

Buonanotte