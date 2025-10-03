GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter): audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
taylor swift

The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter hanno collaborato per la prima volta per un brano che unisce lo storytelling tipico della cantante con la riflessione comune fatta dalle due artiste su cosa significa essere una Showgirl, con tutti gli alti e bassi, sorrisi finti e delusioni.

Raccontando la storia di Kitty, conosciuta per la sua bellezza e arguzia, parlano dei lati luminosi ed oscuri di questo lavoro; alla fine del brano entrambe ammettono che dopo aver sperimentato la vita della showgirl non vogliono più tornare indietro e la canzone si chiude con degli estratti di entrambe che salutano il pubblico alla fine dei concerti all’Eras Tour.

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
Her name was Kitty
Made her money being pretty and witty
They gave her the keys to this city
Then they said she didn’t do it legitly, uh
I bought a ticket
She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets
Fifty in the cast, zero missteps
Looking back, I guess it was kismet

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]
I waited by the stage door
Packed in with the autograph
Hounds barking her name
Then glowing like the end of a cigarette
Wow, she came out
I said, “You’re living my drеam”
Then she said to me

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]
“Hеy, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You’re sweeter than a peach
But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You’re softer than a kitten, so
You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never gonna wanna”

[Verse 2: Sabrina Carpenter]
She was a menace
The baby of the family in Lenox
Her father whored around like all men did
Her mother took pills and played tennis

[Pre-Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]
So she waited by the stage door
Asked the club for more to arrive
She said, “I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life”
It’s all mine
But that’s not what showgirls get
They leave us for dead

[Chorus: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]
Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You’re sweeter than a peach
But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You’re softer than a kitten, so
You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never gonna wanna

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]
I took her pearls of wisdom
Hung them from my neck
I paid my dues with every bruise
I knew what to expect
Do you wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?
They ripped me off like false lashes
And then threw me away
And all the headshots on the walls
Of the dance hall are of the bitches
Who wish I’d hurry up and die
But, I’m immortal now, baby dolls
I couldn’t if I tried, so I say

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Both]
“Thank you for the lovely bouquet
I’m married to the hustle
And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
And I’ll never know another
Pain hidden by the lipstick and lace (Lipstick and lace)
Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for the lovely bouquet)
Wouldn’t have it any other way (Thank you for lovely bouquet)
Hey, Kitty (Thank you for lovely bouquet)
Now I’m making money being pretty and witty
Thank you for the lovely bouquet”

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]
Thank you for an unforgettable night
We will see you next time
Give it up for the band
And the dancers
And of course, Sabrina
I love you, Taylor
That’s our show
We love you so much
Goodnight

Traduzione The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter) di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1: Taylor Swift]

Si chiamava Kitty
Faceva soldi grazie alla sua bellezza e arguzia
Le hanno dato le chiavi della città
Poi hanno detto che non lo aveva fatto in modo legittimo, uh
Ho comprato un biglietto
Sta ballando con giarrettiere e calze a rete
Cinquanta nello spettacolo, zero passi falsi
Ripensandoci, immagino fosse destino

[Pre-Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

Aspettavo all’ingresso del palco
Serrata tra i cacciatori di autografi
Che urlavano il suo nome
Poi brillava come la fine di una sigaretta
Wow, è uscita
E io ho detto: “Stai vivendo il mio sogno”
E lei mi ha risposto:

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

“Ehi, grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori
Sei più dolce di una pesca
Ma non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro
E non la vorrai mai conoscere
Aspetta, più giochi, più paghi
Sei più tenera di un gattino, quindi
Non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro
E non la vorrai mai conoscere”

(Nota: pubblicità automatica da ignorare)

[Strofa 2: Sabrina Carpenter]

Era un pericolo
La più piccola della famiglia a Lenox
Suo padre andava a donne come fanno tutti gli uomini
Sua madre prendeva pillole e giocava a tennis

[Pre-Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift]

Così aspettava all’ingresso del palco
Chiedeva al locale che ne arrivassero di più
Diceva: “Venderei l’anima per assaggiare una vita magnifica”
Ora è tutta mia
Ma non è questo che ottengono le showgirl
Ci lasciano morire

[Ritornello: Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina & Taylor Swift]

“Ehi, grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori
Sei più dolce di una pesca
Ma non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro
E non la vorrai mai conoscere
Aspetta, più giochi, più paghi
Sei più tenera di un gattino, quindi
Non conosci la vita di una showgirl, tesoro
E non la vorrai mai conoscere”

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

Ho preso le sue perle di saggezza
E le ho appese al mio collo
Ho pagato il mio prezzo con ogni livido
Sapevo cosa aspettarmi
Vuoi pattinare sul ghiaccio dentro le mie vene?
Mi hanno strappata via come ciglia finte
E poi mi hanno buttata via
E tutte le foto sulle pareti
Della sala da ballo sono di stronze
Che sperano che io muoia in fretta
Ma ora sono immortale, bambole
Nemmeno se volessi, potrei

[Ritornello finale: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Insieme]

“Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori
Sono sposata con la fatica
E ora conosco la vita di una showgirl, tesoro
E non ne conoscerò mai un’altra
Dolore nascosto da rossetto e pizzo (Rossetto e pizzo)
Le paillettes sono per sempre
E ora conosco la vita di una showgirl, tesoro
E non la cambierei per nulla al mondo
(Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori)
E non la cambierei per nulla al mondo
(Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori)
Ehi, Kitty
Ora sto facendo soldi con la mia bellezza e arguzia
Grazie per il bellissimo mazzo di fiori”

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter]

Grazie per una notte indimenticabile
Ci vediamo la prossima volta
Un applauso per la band
E per le ballerine
E ovviamente, Sabrina
Ti voglio bene, Taylor
Questo è il nostro spettacolo
Vi amiamo tanto
Buonanotte

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati