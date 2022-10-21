Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di Dear Reader

Dear Reader è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Dear Reader:

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Dear Reader:

[Verse 1]

Dear reader, if it feels like a trap

You’re already in one

Dear reader, get out your map

Pick somewhere and just run

Dear reader, burn all the files, desert all your past lives

And if you don’t recognize yourself

That means you did it right

[Chorus]

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

[Verse 2]

Dear reader, bend when you can

Snap when you have to

Dear reader, you don’t have to answer just ‘cause they asked you

(You should find another)

Dear reader, the greatest of luxuries is your secrets

Dear reader, when you aim at the devil

Make sure you don’t miss

[Chorus]

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

[Bridge]

So I wander through these nights

I prefer hiding in plain sight

My fourth drink in my hand

These desperate prayers are the cursed man

Spilling out to you for free

But darling, darling, please

You wouldn’t take my word for it if you knew who was talking

If you knew where I was walking

To a house, not a home, all alone ‘cause nobody’s there

Where I pace in my pent and my friends found friends who care

No one sees when you lose when you’re playing solitaire

[Outro]

You should find another guiding light, guiding light

While I shine so bright

You should find another guiding light, guiding light

While I shine so bright

You should find another, you should find another (Guiding light)

Find another, you should find another

You should find another

Traduzione Dear Reader:

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.