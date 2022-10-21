Taylor Swift – Midnights 3am edition: Audio, testo e traduzione di Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nella versione a sorpresa dell’album di Taylor Swift, Midnights 3am edition con 7 bonus tracks. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve:

Testo Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve:

[Verse 1]

If you would’ve blinked then I would’ve looked away at the first glance

If you tasted poison you could’ve spit me out at the first chance

And if I was some paint, did it splatter on a promising grown man?

And if I was a child did it matter if you got to wash your hands?

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

All I used to do was pray

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve

If you never looked my way

I would’ve stayed on my knees

[Chorus]

And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil

At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven

And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts

Memories feel like weapons

And now that I know, I wish you left me wondering

[Verse 2]

If you never touched me, I would’ve gone along with the righteous

If I never blushed, then they could’ve never whispered about this

And if you never saved me from boredom, I could’ve gone on as I was

But lord you made me feel important, and then you tried to erase us

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

You’re a crisis of my faith

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve

If I’d only played it safe

I would’ve stayed on my knees

[Chorus]

And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil

At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven

And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts

Memories feel like weapons

And now that I know, I wish you left me wondering

[Bridge]

God rest my soul

I miss who I used to be

The tomb won’t close

Stained glass windows in my mind

I regret you all the time

I can’t let this go, I fight with you in my sleep

The wound won’t close

I keep on waiting for a sign

I regret you all the time

[Verse 3]

If clarity’s in death, then why won’t this die?

Years of tearing down our banners, you and I

Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts

Give me me back my girlhood, it was mine first

[Chorus]

And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil

At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven

And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts

Memories feel like weapons

And now that I know, I wish you left me wondering

[Outro]

God rest my soul

I miss who I used to be

The tomb won’t close

Stained glass windows in my mind

I regret you all the time

I can’t let this go, I fight with you in my sleep

The wound won’t close

I keep on waiting for a sign

I regret you all the time

Oh God, rest my soul

I miss who I used to be

The tomb won’t close

Stained glass windows in my mind

I regret you all the time

I can’t let this go, I fight with you in my sleep

The wound won’t close

I keep on waiting for a sign

I regret you all the time

Traduzione Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve:

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.