Per le riprese del video ufficiale di Walls, il nuovo singolo estratto dal suo tanto atteso disco d’esordio omonimo, Louis Tomlinson ha scelto il deserto!

Il cantante degli One Direction è infatti volato in Marocco, dove ha girato tutte le scene più suggestive della clip che accompagna il suo nuovo inedito. La canzone, vi ricordiamo, anticipa di circa due settimane l’arrivo di Walls, il primo vero disco della carriera di Louis.

Qui sotto trovate il video ufficiale su Youtube, il testo e la traduzione di Walls di Louis Tomlinson.

Testo Walls Louis Tomlinson

[Verse 1] Nothing wakes you up like wakin’ up aloneAnd all that’s left of us is a cupboard full of clothesThe day you walked away and took the higher groundWas the day that I became the man that I am now [Chorus] But these high walls, they came up shortNow I stand taller than them allThese high walls never broke my soulAnd I, I watch them all come fallin’ downI watch them all come fallin’ down for you, for you [Verse 2] Nothing makes you hurt like hurtin’ who you love (Hurtin’ who you love)And no amount of words will ever be enough (Will ever be enough)I looked you in the eyes, saw that I was lost (Saw that I was lost)For every question why, you were my because (You were my because) [Chorus] But these high walls, they came up shortNow I stand taller than them allThese high walls never broke my soulAnd I, I watch them all come fallin’ downI watch them all come fallin’ down for youFallin’ down for you [Bridge] So this one is a thank you for what you did to meWhy is it that thank-yous are so often bittersweet?I just hope I see you one day, and you say to me, “Oh, oh” [Chorus] But these high walls, they came up shortNow I stand taller than them allThese high walls never broke my soulAnd I, I watch them all come fallin’ downI watch them all come fallin’ down for youFallin’ down for you [Outro] Nothing wakes you up like wakin’ up alone

Traduzione

non c’è niente come svegliarsi da soli

e tutto quello che ti rimane è uno scaffale pieno di vestiti

il giorno in cui te ne sei andata e sei salita al piano più alto

è stato il giorno in cui sono diventato l’uomo che sono oggi

ma questi alti muri, diventano bassi

adesso mi ergo più alto di tutti loro

questi alti muri non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima

e io io li guardo venire giù

li guardo venire giù per te, per te

niente ti fa male come ferire chi ti ama (ferire chi ti ama)

e nessuna quantità di parole sarà mai abbastanza (sarà mai abbastanza)

ti ho guardato negli occhi, ho visto che ero perduto (ho visto che ero perduto)

per ogni domanda, tu eri la mia risposta (eri la mia risposta)

ma questi alti muri, diventano bassi

adesso mi ergo più alto di tutti loro

questi alti muri non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima

e io io li guardo venire giù

li guardo venire giù per te, per te

cadendo per te

quindi questo è un ringraziamento per quello che mi hai fatto

perché tutti i grazie sono sempre così agrodolci?

spero solo di vederti un giorno e che tu mi dic “oh, oh”

ma questi alti muri, diventano bassi

adesso mi ergo più alto di tutti loro

questi alti muri non mi hanno mai distrutto l’anima

e io io li guardo venire giù

li guardo venire giù per te, per te

venire giù per te

non c’è niente come svegliarsi da soli