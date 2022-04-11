Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori da Olivia Rodrigo ad Aka7even scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Aprile 2022 I vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono stati tutti rivelati! I premi annuali vengono votati dai fan e celebrano le star preferite dai fan nel mondo del cinema, della televisione, della musica, dello sport e altro ancora! Lo spettacolo di quest’anno è stato condotto da Miranda Cosgrove e Rob Gronkowski ed è andato in onda dal vivo su Nickelodeon. Dai un’occhiata a tutti i vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 di seguito. Tra i nomi degli artisti che hanno portato a casa un premio ci sono anche Olivia Rodrigo e i BTS! Per quanto riguarda le categorie italiane, invece, tra i vincitori troviamo anche Aka7even. TELEVISIONE FAVORITE KIDS’ TV SHOW Are You Afraid of the Dark? Danger Force High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – VINCITORE Raven’s Home That Girl Lay Lay The Baby-Sitters Club FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS) Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force) Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – VINCITORE Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home) Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS) Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – VINCITORE Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force) Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d) Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) FAVORITE REALITY SHOW American Idol Kids Baking Championship LEGO Masters America’s Got Talent –VINCITORE The Masked Singer Wipeout FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW Cobra Kai iCarly – VINCITORE Marvel Studios’ Loki Marvel Studios’ WandaVision The Flash Young Sheldon FAVORITE CARTOON Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Looney Tunes Cartoons SpongeBob SquarePants – VINCITORE Teen Titans Go! The Loud House The Smurfs FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision) Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai) Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) – VINCITORE Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon) Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly) Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly) Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai) Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) – VINCITORE FILM FAVORITE MOVIE Cinderella Clifford the Big Red Dog Disney’s Jungle Cruise Space Jam: A New Legacy Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE Tom & Jerry: The Movie FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals) Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella) Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise) Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella) Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow) Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)- VINCITORE FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice) John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga) LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy) Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice) Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) – VINCITORE Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Disney and Pixar’s Luca Disney’s Encanto – VINCITORE PAW Patrol: The Movie Sing 2 The Boss Baby: Family Business The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon) Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2) Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2) Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) – VINCITORE Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) MUSICA FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Adele Ariana Grande – VINCITORE Billie Eilish Cardi B Lady Gaga Taylor Swift FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Bruno Mars Drake Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE Justin Bieber Shawn Mendes The Weeknd FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP Black Eyed Peas BTS – VINCITORE Florida Georgia Line Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Migos FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – VINCITORE FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Adele (UK) – VINCITORE Camilo (Latin America) Tones and I (Australia) Tems (Africa) BTS (Asia) Rosalía (Europe) Olivia Rodrigo (North America) FAVORITE SONG All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran Easy On Me – Adele Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – VINCITORE Take My Breath – The Weeknd Up – Cardi B FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST Chlöe Glass Animals Jack Harlow Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE Saweetie Walker Hayes FAVORITE ALBUM 30 – Adele Certified Lover Boy – Drake Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – VINCITORE Justice – Justin Bieber Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR Dixie D’Amelio – VINCITORE Johnny Orlando Addison Rae JoJo Siwa That Girl Lay Lay Oliver Tree ALTRE CATEGORIE FAVORITE MALE CREATOR Austin Creed MrBeast – VINCITORE Ninja Ryan’s World Spencer X Unspeakable FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR Addison Rae Charli D’Amelio – VINCITORE Emma Chamberlain Kids Diana Show Lexi Rivera Miranda Sings FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Candace Parker Chloe Kim – VINCITORE Naomi Osaka Sasha Banks Serena Williams Simone Biles FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Patrick Mahomes II Shaun White Stephen Curry Tom Brady – VINCITORE FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Brookhaven Minecraft – VINCITORE Just Dance 2022 Mario Party Superstars CATEGORIE ITALIANE SOCIAL STAR PREFERITA Alessia Lanza – VINCITORE Ambra Cotti Captain Blazer Giulia Sara Salemi Michelle Cavallaro CANTANTE ITALIANO PREFERITO AKA7even – VINCITORE Alfa Deddy Elodie Sangiovanni STAR COMICA ITALIANA PREFERITA Khaby Lame Kiro Ebra LolloBarollo Mattia Stanga – VINCITORE Rametta Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022?