Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori da Olivia Rodrigo ad Aka7even

I vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono stati tutti rivelati!

I premi annuali vengono votati dai fan e celebrano le star preferite dai fan nel mondo del cinema, della televisione, della musica, dello sport e altro ancora!

Lo spettacolo di quest’anno è stato condotto da Miranda Cosgrove e Rob Gronkowski ed è andato in onda dal vivo su Nickelodeon.

Dai un’occhiata a tutti i vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 di seguito. Tra i nomi degli artisti che hanno portato a casa un premio ci sono anche Olivia Rodrigo e i BTS! Per quanto riguarda le categorie italiane, invece, tra i vincitori troviamo anche Aka7even.

TELEVISIONE

FAVORITE KIDS’ TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – VINCITORE

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – VINCITORE

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – VINCITORE

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America’s Got Talent –VINCITORE

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly – VINCITORE

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE CARTOON

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants – VINCITORE

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) – VINCITORE

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) – VINCITORE

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)- VINCITORE

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) – VINCITORE

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Encanto – VINCITORE

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) – VINCITORE

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

MUSICA

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande – VINCITORE

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS – VINCITORE

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – VINCITORE

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK) – VINCITORE

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – VINCITORE

Take My Breath – The Weeknd

Up – Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – VINCITORE

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Dixie D’Amelio – VINCITORE

Johnny Orlando

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

ALTRE CATEGORIE

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast – VINCITORE

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio – VINCITORE

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim – VINCITORE

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady – VINCITORE

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Brookhaven

Minecraft – VINCITORE

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

CATEGORIE ITALIANE

SOCIAL STAR PREFERITA

Alessia Lanza – VINCITORE

Ambra Cotti

Captain Blazer

Giulia Sara Salemi

Michelle Cavallaro

CANTANTE ITALIANO PREFERITO

AKA7even – VINCITORE

Alfa

Deddy

Elodie

Sangiovanni

STAR COMICA ITALIANA PREFERITA

Khaby Lame

Kiro Ebra

LolloBarollo

Mattia Stanga – VINCITORE

Rametta