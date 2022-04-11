GingerGeneration.it

Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori da Olivia Rodrigo ad Aka7even

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Kids Choice Awards 2022

I vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono stati tutti rivelati!

I premi annuali vengono votati dai fan e celebrano le star preferite dai fan nel mondo del cinema, della televisione, della musica, dello sport e altro ancora!

Lo spettacolo di quest’anno è stato condotto da Miranda Cosgrove e Rob Gronkowski ed è andato in onda dal vivo su Nickelodeon.

Dai un’occhiata a tutti i vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 di seguito. Tra i nomi degli artisti che hanno portato a casa un premio ci sono anche Olivia Rodrigo e i BTS! Per quanto riguarda le categorie italiane, invece, tra i vincitori troviamo anche Aka7even.

TELEVISIONE

FAVORITE KIDS’ TV SHOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – VINCITORE
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – VINCITORE
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) – VINCITORE
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America’s Got Talent –VINCITORE
The Masked Singer
Wipeout

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Cobra Kai
iCarly – VINCITORE
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon

FAVORITE CARTOON
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants – VINCITORE
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) – VINCITORE
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) – VINCITORE

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home – VINCITORE
Tom & Jerry: The Movie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)- VINCITORE

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) – VINCITORE
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Encanto – VINCITORE
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) – VINCITORE
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

MUSICA

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande – VINCITORE
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran – VINCITORE
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS – VINCITORE
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – VINCITORE

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK) – VINCITORE
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me – Adele
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – VINCITORE
Take My Breath – The Weeknd
Up – Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo – VINCITORE
Saweetie
Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish – VINCITORE
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Dixie D’Amelio – VINCITORE
Johnny Orlando
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
That Girl Lay Lay
Oliver Tree

ALTRE CATEGORIE

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast – VINCITORE
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio – VINCITORE
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim – VINCITORE
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady – VINCITORE

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Brookhaven
Minecraft – VINCITORE
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars

CATEGORIE ITALIANE

SOCIAL STAR PREFERITA
Alessia Lanza – VINCITORE
Ambra Cotti
Captain Blazer
Giulia Sara Salemi
Michelle Cavallaro

CANTANTE ITALIANO PREFERITO
AKA7even – VINCITORE
Alfa
Deddy
Elodie
Sangiovanni

STAR COMICA ITALIANA PREFERITA
Khaby Lame
Kiro Ebra
LolloBarollo
Mattia StangaVINCITORE
Rametta

Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori dei Kids’ Choice Awards 2022?

Giovanna Codella

