Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: tutte le nomination e come votare scritto da Giovanna Codella 9 Marzo 2022 I candidati e gli host dei Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono stati appena svelati. La premiazione di quest’anno sarà presentata da Miranda Cosgrove di iCarly e dalla star della NFL Rob Gronkowski, sabato 9 aprile, in diretta dal Barker Hangar. Dixie D’Amelio ha svelato tutti i candidati di quest’anno su TikTok e su Youtube e ora possiamo scoprire l’elenco completo delle nomination. TELEVISIONE FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW Cobra Kai iCarly Marvel Studios’ Loki Marvel Studios’ WandaVision The Flash Young Sheldon FAVORITE CARTOON Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Looney Tunes Cartoons SpongeBob SquarePants Teen Titans Go! The Loud House The Smurfs FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision) Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai) Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly) Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon) Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly) Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly) Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai) Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki) FILM FAVORITE MOVIE Cinderella Clifford the Big Red Dog Disney’s Jungle Cruise Space Jam: A New Legacy Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom & Jerry: The Movie FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals) Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella) Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise) Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella) Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow) Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice) John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga) LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy) Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice) Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Disney and Pixar’s Luca Disney’s Encanto PAW Patrol: The Movie Sing 2 The Boss Baby: Family Business The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon) Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2) Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2) Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2) Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) MUSICA FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Adele Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Cardi B Lady Gaga Taylor Swift FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Bruno Mars Drake Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Shawn Mendes The Weeknd FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP Black Eyed Peas BTS Florida Georgia Line Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Migos FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Adele (UK) Camilo (Latin America) Tones and I (Australia) Tems (Africa) BTS (Asia) Rosalía (Europe) Olivia Rodrigo (North America) FAVORITE SONG All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran Easy On Me – Adele Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Take My Breath – The Weeknd Up – Cardi B FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST Chlöe Glass Animals Jack Harlow Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie Walker Hayes FAVORITE ALBUM 30 – Adele Certified Lover Boy – Drake Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Justice – Justin Bieber Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift OTHER CATEGORIES FAVORITE MALE CREATOR Austin Creed MrBeast Ninja Ryan’s World Spencer X Unspeakable FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR Addison Rae Charli D’Amelio Emma Chamberlain Kids Diana Show Lexi Rivera Miranda Sings FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Candace Parker Chloe Kim Naomi Osaka Sasha Banks Serena Williams Simone Biles FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Patrick Mahomes II Shaun White Stephen Curry Tom Brady FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Brookhaven Minecraft Just Dance 2022 Mario Party Superstars Come votare ai Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 A partire da oggi, negli Stati Uniti, i fan possono esprimere voti sul sito Web ufficiale dei Kids’ Choice Awards, KidsChoiceAwards.com, e tramite l’app Screens Up su iPad, iPhone e Android. A partire dalla prossima settimana, invece, i fan internazionali potranno esprimere i loro voti tramite il sito web. Lo show sarà trasmesso sui canali Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons e Nick Jr.