GingerGeneration.it

Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: tutte le nomination e come votare

scritto da Giovanna Codella
kids choice awards 2022

I candidati e gli host dei Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono stati appena svelati.

La premiazione di quest’anno sarà presentata da Miranda Cosgrove di iCarly e dalla star della NFL Rob Gronkowski, sabato 9 aprile, in diretta dal Barker Hangar.

Dixie D’Amelio ha svelato tutti i candidati di quest’anno su TikTok e su Youtube e ora possiamo scoprire l’elenco completo delle nomination.

TELEVISIONE

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon

FAVORITE CARTOON
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Encanto
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

MUSICA

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me – Adele
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Take My Breath – The Weeknd
Up – Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable

Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Brookhaven
Minecraft
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars

Come votare ai Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

A partire da oggi, negli Stati Uniti, i fan possono esprimere voti sul sito Web ufficiale dei Kids’ Choice Awards, KidsChoiceAwards.com, e tramite l’app Screens Up su iPad, iPhone e Android.

A partire dalla prossima settimana, invece, i fan internazionali potranno esprimere i loro voti tramite il sito web. Lo show sarà trasmesso sui canali Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons e Nick Jr.

Giovanna Codella