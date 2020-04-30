Jojo ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album Good To Know che arriva a 4 anni di distanza dal suo Mad Love, rilasciato nel 2016. Dall’album, che contiene 11 tracce sono stati esclusi i singoli promozionali Joanna e Sabotage.
Questo è solo il primo dei lavori della cantante che ha annunciato di voler rilasciare un secondo EP entro la fine di quest’anno.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Think About You di Jojo:
Audio di Think About You di Jojo
Testo
I take a deep breath
Try to think a little less
He lays me down
It’s pretty good sex
Out of context
Yeah, yeah [Pre-Chorus] I been tryin’ to move on
And it’s obvious that I can’t
It was my fault we’re broken
But I can’t let go of hopin’
So I leave my door wide open [Chorus] All my friends keep telling me
I just need to fuck someone new
Whatever I, ever I do
I’m gonna, I’m gonna think of you
So if it seems like somebody took your spot
Well, that’s just not true
Whatever I, ever I do
I’m gonna, I’m gonna think of you [Post-Chorus] I’ma think about you
I’ma think about you (You, you, you, you, you)
I’ma think about you, oh
(You, you, you, you, you) [Verse 2] Hit me up, ring me one time (Brrr)
If you wanna hit it one time
If you wanna fight, fuck me outta spite
If you need to hate me, that’s fine
If I gave you all of my time
Could you get over your pride?
Hit me up, ring me one time
If you need to hate me, that’s fine [Pre-Chorus] I been tryin’ to move on
And it’s obvious that I can’t
It was my fault we’re broken
But I can’t let go of hopin’
So I leave my door wide open [Chorus] All my friends keep telling me
I just need to fuck someone new
Whatever I, ever I do
I’m gonna, I’m gonna think of you
So if it seems like somebody took your spot
Well, that’s just not true
Whatever I, ever I do (Oh)
I’m gonna, I’m gonna think of you [Post-Chorus] I’ma think about you
I’ma think about you (You, you, you, you, you)
I’ma think about you (I’ma think about you)
(You, you, you, you, you)
I’ma think about you (Oh, oh yeah)
I’ma think about you (You, you, you, you, you)
I’ma think about you, oh
(You, you, you, you, you) [Bridge] Think about you
Think about you
When I’m with somebody new
Think about you (‘Cause I’m thinkin’ ’bout you)
Think about you (Yeah)
Think about you (Everything that you do)
When I’m with somebody new
Think about you (Oh) [Chorus] All my friends keep telling me
I just need to fuck someone new
Whatever I, ever I do (Whatever I do)
I’m gonna, I’m gonna think of you
So if it seems like somebody took your spot
Well, that’s just not true
Whatever I, ever I do
I’m gonna, I’m gonna think of you [Outro] I’ma think about you (Think about you)
I’ma think about you (Think about you)
I’ma think about you (When I’m with somebody new)
Oh (Think about you)
(Think about you)
Think about you (Think about you)
I’ma think about you (When I’m with somebody new)
Traduzione di Jojo
premo giù
prendo un respiro profondo
provo a pensare un po’ meno
mi mette a terra
è buon sesso
fuori contesto
sì, sì
ho provato ad andare avanti
ed è ovvio che non ci riesco
è stata colpa mia se ci siamo rotti
ma non riesco a lasciar andare la speranza
quindi lascio la mia porta leggermente aperta
tutti i miei amici mi dicono
che dovrei scopare con qualcuno di nuovo
qualsiasi cosa che io faccio sempre
penserò, penserò sempre a te
quindi se sembra che qualcuno abbia preso il tuo posto
beh semplicemente non è vero
qualsiasi cosa faccia
penserò, penserò sempre a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
colpiscimi, squillami una volta
se vuoi colpirmi una volta
se vuoi litigare, fottimi per dispetto
se hai bisogno di odiarmi, va bene
se ti dessi tutto il mio tempo
potresti andare oltre il tuo orgoglio?
colpiscimi, squillami una volta
se vuoi colpirmi una volta
ho provato ad andare avanti
ed è ovvio che non ci riesco
è stata colpa mia se ci siamo rotti
ma non riesco a lasciar andare la speranza
quindi lascio la mia porta leggermente aperta
tutti i miei amici mi dicono
che dovrei scopare con qualcuno di nuovo
qualsiasi cosa che io faccio sempre
penserò, penserò sempre a te
quindi se sembra che qualcuno abbia preso il tuo posto
beh semplicemente non è vero
qualsiasi cosa faccia
penserò, penserò sempre a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
tutti i miei amici mi dicono
che dovrei scopare con qualcuno di nuovo
qualsiasi cosa che io faccio sempre
penserò, penserò sempre a te
quindi se sembra che qualcuno abbia preso il tuo posto
beh semplicemente non è vero
qualsiasi cosa faccia
penserò, penserò sempre a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te
penserò a te