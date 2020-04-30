Jojo ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album Good To Know che arriva a 4 anni di distanza dal suo Mad Love, rilasciato nel 2016. Dall’album, che contiene 11 tracce sono stati esclusi i singoli promozionali Joanna e Sabotage.

Questo è solo il primo dei lavori della cantante che ha annunciato di voler rilasciare un secondo EP entro la fine di quest’anno.