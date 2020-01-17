Halsey – Graveyard: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

E’ finalmente uscito il terzo disco di Halsey, oggi 17 Gennaio, Manic, ed uno dei brani in esso contenuti è Graveyard. L’album che è stato anticipato da ben sei canzoni You Should Be Sad, Suga’s Interlude, Finally // beautiful stranger, Graveyard, l’amatissima Without Me e Clementine. Il disco contiene anche collaborazioni con Suga dei Bts ed Alanis Morrissette.
Ashley Francipane, questo il vero nome della cantautrice americana sarà presentato dal vivo in Italia nell’unica tappa del Manic World Tour, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano, il prossimo 13 febbraio (scopri qui info e prezzi dei biglietti).
Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni i testi e le traduzioni di Manic!
Ascolta Graveyard di Halsey:
Testo di Graveyard di Halsey:[Verse 1] It’s crazy when
The thing you love the most is the detriment
Let that sink in
You can think again
When the hand you wanna hold is a weapon and
You’re nothin’ but skin [Pre-Chorus] Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running, I keep running, I keep running [Chorus] They say I may be making a mistake
I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far
I know when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard (No, oh)
With eyes so dark, don’t know how you even see
You push right through me (Push right through me)
It’s gettin’ real
You lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheel
And I can’t conceal [Pre-Chorus] Oh, ’cause I’ve been diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running, I keep running, I keep running [Chorus] They say I may be making a mistake
I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far
I know when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
The warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies [Chorus] Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
Traduzione di Graveyard di Halsey:[Verse 1] E’ pazzesco quando
quando la cosa che ami di più è a pezzi
Lasciamo che si interiorizzi
Puoi pensarci di nuovo
quando la mano che vuoi tenere è un’arma e
tu non sei altro che pelle [Pre-Chorus] Oh, perché mi sto scavando la fossa
non riesco a smettere finché non arrivo al tuo livello
Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre [Chorus] Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un errore
Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontano
So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure
Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba
Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un errore
Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontano
So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure
Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba (No, oh)
con occhi così oscure, non so nemmeno come guardi
Mi attraversi (Mi attraversi)
Sta diventando reale
Chiudi la porta, sei ubriaco al volante
e non riesco a cancellare [Pre-Chorus] Oh, perché mi sto scavando la fossa
non riesco a smettere finché non arrivo al tuo livello
Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre [Chorus] Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un errore
Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontano
So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure
Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba
Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un errore
Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontano
So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure
Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba (No, oh)
i segnali di pericolo sembrano farfalle [Chorus] Oh, perché mi sto scavando la fossa
non riesco a smettere finché non arrivo al tuo livello
Continuo a correre mi fanno male i piedi
Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine
So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure
Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba