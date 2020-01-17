Halsey – Graveyard: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

E’ finalmente uscito il terzo disco di Halsey, oggi 17 Gennaio, Manic, ed uno dei brani in esso contenuti è Graveyard. L’album che è stato anticipato da ben sei canzoni You Should Be Sad, Suga’s Interlude, Finally // beautiful stranger, Graveyard, l’amatissima Without Me e Clementine. Il disco contiene anche collaborazioni con Suga dei Bts ed Alanis Morrissette.

Ashley Francipane, questo il vero nome della cantautrice americana sarà presentato dal vivo in Italia nell’unica tappa del Manic World Tour, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano, il prossimo 13 febbraio (scopri qui info e prezzi dei biglietti).

Ascolta Graveyard di Halsey:

Testo di Graveyard di Halsey:

[Verse 1] It’s crazy whenThe thing you love the most is the detrimentLet that sink inYou can think againWhen the hand you wanna hold is a weapon andYou’re nothin’ but skin [Pre-Chorus] Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeperI won’t stop ’til I get where you areI keep running, I keep running, I keep running [Chorus] They say I may be making a mistakeI woulda followed all the way, no matter how farI know when you go down all your darkest roadsI woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard (No, oh)

[Verse 2] You look at me (Look at me)With eyes so dark, don’t know how you even seeYou push right through me (Push right through me)It’s gettin’ realYou lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheelAnd I can’t conceal [Pre-Chorus] Oh, ’cause I’ve been diggin’ myself down deeperI won’t stop ’til I get where you areI keep running, I keep running, I keep running [Chorus] They say I may be making a mistakeI woulda followed all the way, no matter how farI know when you go down all your darkest roadsI woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

Traduzione di Graveyard di Halsey:

[Bridge] Oh, it’s funny howThe warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies [Chorus] Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeperI won’t stop ’til I get where you areI keep running when both my feet hurtI won’t stop ’til I get where you areOh, when you go down all your darkest roadsI woulda followed all the way to the graveyard[Verse 1] E’ pazzesco quandoquando la cosa che ami di più è a pezziLasciamo che si interiorizziPuoi pensarci di nuovoquando la mano che vuoi tenere è un’arma etu non sei altro che pelle [Pre-Chorus] Oh, perché mi sto scavando la fossanon riesco a smettere finché non arrivo al tuo livelloContinuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre [Chorus] Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un erroreTi avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontanoSo quando vai nelle tue strade più oscureTi avei seguito fino alla tomba

Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un errore

Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontano

So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure

Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba (No, oh)

[Verse 2] Guardami (Guardami)con occhi così oscure, non so nemmeno come guardiMi attraversi (Mi attraversi)Sta diventando realeChiudi la porta, sei ubriaco al volantee non riesco a cancellare [Pre-Chorus] Oh, perché mi sto scavando la fossanon riesco a smettere finché non arrivo al tuo livelloContinuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre [Chorus] Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un erroreTi avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontanoSo quando vai nelle tue strade più oscureTi avei seguito fino alla tomba

Mi dicono che forse sto facendo un errore

Ti avrei seguito fino alla fine, in importa quanto lontano

So quando vai nelle tue strade più oscure

Ti avei seguito fino alla tomba (No, oh)

[Bridge] Oh, è divertente comei segnali di pericolo sembrano farfalle [Chorus] Oh, perché mi sto scavando la fossanon riesco a smettere finché non arrivo al tuo livelloContinuo a correre mi fanno male i piediTi avrei seguito fino alla fineSo quando vai nelle tue strade più oscureTi avei seguito fino alla tomba