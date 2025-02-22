Jennie e Doechii- ExtraL: video, testo e traduzione

Jennie torna venerdì 21 febbraio piena di sicurezza con il singolo ExtraL, insieme alla rapper vincitrice di un Grammy, Doechii. Questo inno hip-hop incoraggia le donne ad abbracciare i propri punti di forza e la propria fermezza interiore. La traccia è il terzo singolo del primo album completo di Jennie, Ruby.

Il video musicale ufficiale per la canzone, diretto dal regista Cole Bennett, continua a esplorare i temi artistici e soprannaturali introdotti nei singoli precedenti, come la nona traccia di Ruby che è intitolata ZEN e il cui video è stato realizzata da Cho Giseok.

Testo

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Yeah)

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Incoming)

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this? (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

All of my girls looking good and they got they own money (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Pop your shit

This for my girls with no sponsor, they got they own fundin’ (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Not your shit

Run through your city, that motorcade (Do my, do my ladies run this?)

Soon as I enter, they close the gate (Ladies run this?)

Presidential through your residential

Bitch, it’s nothing

Said, “Fuck your rules,” is the mood, damn right

Walk in a room and I set the vibe

Get a pic, it’ll last you long

Whole team, they gassin’ on us

You sit too far down on ‘em charts to even ask me who’s in charge

Ridin’ ‘round, foreign cars (Yeah)

Top down, starin’ at the stars (Yeah)

Attitude, so don’t start shit (Yeah)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

Ridin’ ‘round, foreign cars

Top down, starin’ at the stars, yeah

Attitude, so don’t start shit

Big moves, only extra large, yeah

Wait (Do my ladies run this?)

Wait (Do my ladies run this?)

Wait (Do my ladies run this?)

Doechii (Yo, yeah)

Gimme chi, gimme purr, gimme meow, gimme her, gimme funds

Gimme rights, gimme fight, gimme nerve, gimme cunt, let me serve, rrr

Lemme, lemme out, lemme in

Knock the doors down, got the keys to the Benz

In the boardroom looking bored ‘cause I’m not here for pleasin’ the men

Not here to reason with them

Misbehaved, Miss Push-My-Pen

I can’t tame my passion for him

Can’t keep up, what happened to them? (Do my ladies run this?)

Yeah, we lappin’ the men (Aww, haha)

Top of the food chain, bussin’ a new chain

This ain’t a new thing, no, sir

Money on stupid, hopped in a new whip

You still on my old work (Yeah, yeah)

Work, work, this might hurt (Yeah, yeah)

I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah)

Extra large, ain’t scared of the dirt (Yeah, yeah)

Hit that jackpot, now I’m

Ridin’ ‘round (Ridin’ ‘round), foreign cars (Foreign cars)

Top down (Top down), starin’ at the stars, yeah

Attitude (Attitude), so don’t start shit (So, don’t start shit)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah (Big, big, big, big)

Ridin’ ‘round (Ridin’ ‘round), foreign cars (Foreign cars, do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Top down (Top down), starin’ at the stars, yeah (Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Attitude (Attitude), so don’t start shit (So don’t start shit, do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Big moves, only extra large, yeah (Big, big, big, big, do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?)

Work, work, this might hurt

I sweat hard, wet t-shirt

Extra large, ain’t scared of the dirt (Scared of the dirt), yeah, yeah

Work, work, this might hurt

I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah)

Extra large, ain’t scared of the dirt (Yeah, yeah, scared of the dirt)

Work, work (Rrr)

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Do my, do my ladies run this, ladies run this?

Traduzione

Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo?

Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo? (Sì)

Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo? (In arrivo)

Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo? (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Tutte le mie ragazze sono belle e hanno i loro soldi (Fanno le mie, le mie ragazze gestiscono questo?)

Scoppia la tua m***a

Questo per le mie ragazze senza sponsor, hanno i loro fondi (Fanno le mie, le mie ragazze gestiscono questo?)

Non la tua m***a

Corre attraverso la tua città, quel corteo (Fanno le mie, le mie ragazze gestiscono questo?)

Appena entro, chiudono il cancello (Le ragazze gestiscono questo?)

Presidenziale attraverso il tuo residenziale

P***na, non è niente

Ha detto, “F***ulo le tue regole”, è l’umore, dannatamente giusto

Entra in una stanza e io creo l’atmosfera

Scatta una foto, ti durerà a lungo

Tutta la squadra, ci stanno gasando

Ti siedi troppo in basso su quelle classifiche per chiedermi anche solo chi è al comando

Guidando in giro, auto straniere (Sì)

Tettuccio abbassato, fissando le stelle (Sì)

Atteggiamento, quindi non iniziare a fare c***te (Sì)

Grandi mosse, solo extra large, sì

Giro in giro, auto straniere

Tettuccio abbassato, fissando le stelle, sì

Atteggiamento, quindi non iniziare a fare cazzate

Grandi mosse, solo extra large, sì

Aspetta (Le mie donne gestiscono questo?)

Aspetta (Le mie donne gestiscono questo?)

Aspetta (Le mie donne gestiscono questo?)

Doechii (Yo, sì)

Dammi chi, dammi le fusa, dammi miagolio, dammi lei, dammi fondi

Dammi i diritti, dammi la lotta, dammi il nervo, dammi la f**a, lasciami servire, rrr

Lasciami, lasciami uscire, lasciami entrare

Abbasso le porte, ho le chiavi della Mercedes

Nella sala riunioni sembro annoiata perché non sono qui per compiacere gli uomini

Non sono qui per ragionare con loro

Cattivo comportamento, signorina Spingi-la-Penna

Non riesco a domare la mia passione per lui

Non riesco a tenere il passo, cosa è successo a loro? (Le mie signore gestiscono questo?)

Sì, stiamo leccando gli uomini (Aww, haha)

In cima alla catena alimentare, bussando una nuova catena

Questa non è una novità, no, signore

Soldi in modo stupido, saltato su una nuova frusta

Sei ancora sul mio vecchio lavoro (Sì, sì)

Lavoro, lavoro, questo potrebbe far male (Sì, sì)

Sudo forte, maglietta bagnata (Sì, sì)

Extra large, non ho paura dello sporco (Sì, sì)

Hai vinto quel jackpot, ora sono

Guidando in giro (Guidando in giro), auto straniere (Auto straniere)

Cavalcando (Cavalcando), fissando le stelle, sì

Atteggiamento (Atteggiamento), quindi non iniziare niente (quindi, non iniziare niente)

Grandi mosse, solo extra large, sì (Grande, grande, grande, grande)

Guidando in giro (Guidando in giro), auto straniere (Auto straniere, fate le mie, fate le mie signore, fate le mie signore?)

Dall’alto verso il basso (Dall’alto verso il basso), fissando le stelle, sì (Fate le mie, fate le mie signore, fate le mie signore?)

Atteggiamento (Atteggiamento), quindi non iniziare niente (Quindi non iniziare niente, fate le mie, fate le mie signore, fate le mie signore?)

Grandi mosse, solo extra large, sì (Grande, grande, grande, grande, fate le mie, fate le mie signore, fate le mie signore?)

Lavoro, lavoro, questo potrebbe far male

Sudo forte, maglietta bagnata

Extra large, non ho paura dello sporco (Spaventato dallo sporco), sì, sì

Lavoro, lavoro, questo potrebbe far male

Sudo forte, maglietta bagnata (Sì, sì)

Extra large, non ho paura dello sporco (Sì, sì, spaventato dallo sporco)

Lavoro, lavoro (Rrr)

Fate le mie, fate le mie signore, fate le mie signore? Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo?

Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo?

Le mie, le mie signore gestiscono questo, le signore gestiscono questo?

