Halsey – So Good: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

L’artista multiplatino Halsey ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, So Good, uno sguardo onesto sul percorso a volte tortuoso dell’amore. La canzone è stata prodotta da Tobias Karlsson e Max Martin.

Il video ufficiale di So Good, diretto da Alev Aydin, partner di Halsey, è stato presentato in anteprima alle ore 18:00 del 10 giugno.

Dopo il tutto esaurito di Toronto, Halsey è protagonista del Governors Ball di New York sabato 11 giugno e dell’Hollywood Bowl di Los Angeles il 21 giugno.

La scorsa settimana, mentre Halsey celebrava il quinto anniversario dell’uscita di Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, la RIAA ha annunciato che l’album ha raggiunto lo status di doppio Platino. Anche il terzo album di Halsey, Manic, è doppio platino.

Il video di So Good di Halsey

Testo di So Good di Halsey

Looking right, looking like

All the stars are fated

I remember the night

I was so frustrated

I touch your hand for the time

I see it on your face then

Another lifetime’s flashing by

I’m here standing in, the same dress

You’re in your apartment, I’m already gone

When you left I bet you held her body closer

I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over

You’re all I think about and everywhere I look

I know it’s bad, but we could be so good

Couple years flashing by

and I’m doing okay.

In the back of my mind, all i hear is your name

I bet you’re happy and that’s fine

But I regret just one thing, I never got to change your mind

I’m here standing in, the same dress

You’re in your apartment, I’m already gone

Talking wildly out of context I wish things were different

But I’ll never know

When you left I bet you held her body closer

I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over

You’re all I think about and everywhere I look

I know it’s bad, but we could be so good

Maria calls me and she says she’s getting married

She asked me if there’s any extra weight I carry

And do I think about the one that got away

I know his name, I think about him everyday

When you left I thought you held her body closer

I never knew that you would tell her that it’s over

Cause I’m all you think about and everywhere you look

I know it’s bad, but we could be so good

Traduzione di So Good di Halsey

Guardando bene, sembra che

Tutte le stelle siano predestinate

Ricordo la notte in cui

Ero così frustrata

Ti tocco la mano per il tempo

Lo vedo sulla tua faccia allora

Un’altra vita sta scorrendo

Sono qui in piedi, lo stesso vestito

Sei nel tuo appartamento, io sono già andata

Quando te ne sei andato scommetto che hai tenuto il suo corpo più vicino

Speravo le dicessi che è finita

Sei tutto ciò a cui penso e ovunque guardo

So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi

Un paio d’anni che passano

e sto bene

In fondo alla mia mente, tutto ciò che sento è il tuo nome

Scommetto che sei felice e va bene

Ma mi pento solo di una cosa, non ho mai avuto modo di farti cambiare idea

Sono qui in piedi, lo stesso vestito

Sei nel tuo appartamento, io sono già andato

Parlando selvaggiamente fuori contesto, vorrei che le cose fossero diverse

Ma non lo saprò mai

Quando te ne sei andato scommetto che hai tenuto il suo corpo più vicino

Speravo le dicessi che è finita

Sei tutto ciò a cui penso e ovunque guardo

So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi

Maria mi chiama e dice che si sposa

Mi ha chiesto se c’è del peso in più che porto

E penso a colui che è scappato

Conosco il suo nome, penso a lui ogni giorno

Quando te ne sei andato pensavo che avessi tenuto il suo corpo più vicino

Non ho mai saputo che le avresti detto che è finita

Perché sono tutto ciò a cui pensi e ovunque guardi

So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi