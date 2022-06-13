Halsey – So Good: video, testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Giugno 2022 L’artista multiplatino Halsey ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, So Good, uno sguardo onesto sul percorso a volte tortuoso dell’amore. La canzone è stata prodotta da Tobias Karlsson e Max Martin. Il video ufficiale di So Good, diretto da Alev Aydin, partner di Halsey, è stato presentato in anteprima alle ore 18:00 del 10 giugno. Dopo il tutto esaurito di Toronto, Halsey è protagonista del Governors Ball di New York sabato 11 giugno e dell’Hollywood Bowl di Los Angeles il 21 giugno. La scorsa settimana, mentre Halsey celebrava il quinto anniversario dell’uscita di Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, la RIAA ha annunciato che l’album ha raggiunto lo status di doppio Platino. Anche il terzo album di Halsey, Manic, è doppio platino. Il video di So Good di Halsey Testo di So Good di Halsey Looking right, looking like All the stars are fated I remember the night I was so frustrated I touch your hand for the time I see it on your face then Another lifetime’s flashing by I’m here standing in, the same dress You’re in your apartment, I’m already gone When you left I bet you held her body closer I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over You’re all I think about and everywhere I look I know it’s bad, but we could be so good Couple years flashing by and I’m doing okay. In the back of my mind, all i hear is your name I bet you’re happy and that’s fine But I regret just one thing, I never got to change your mind I’m here standing in, the same dress You’re in your apartment, I’m already gone Talking wildly out of context I wish things were different But I’ll never know When you left I bet you held her body closer I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over You’re all I think about and everywhere I look I know it’s bad, but we could be so good Maria calls me and she says she’s getting married She asked me if there’s any extra weight I carry And do I think about the one that got away I know his name, I think about him everyday When you left I thought you held her body closer I never knew that you would tell her that it’s over Cause I’m all you think about and everywhere you look I know it’s bad, but we could be so good Traduzione di So Good di Halsey Guardando bene, sembra che Tutte le stelle siano predestinate Ricordo la notte in cui Ero così frustrata Ti tocco la mano per il tempo Lo vedo sulla tua faccia allora Un’altra vita sta scorrendo Sono qui in piedi, lo stesso vestito Sei nel tuo appartamento, io sono già andata Quando te ne sei andato scommetto che hai tenuto il suo corpo più vicino Speravo le dicessi che è finita Sei tutto ciò a cui penso e ovunque guardo So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi Un paio d’anni che passano e sto bene In fondo alla mia mente, tutto ciò che sento è il tuo nome Scommetto che sei felice e va bene Ma mi pento solo di una cosa, non ho mai avuto modo di farti cambiare idea Sono qui in piedi, lo stesso vestito Sei nel tuo appartamento, io sono già andato Parlando selvaggiamente fuori contesto, vorrei che le cose fossero diverse Ma non lo saprò mai Quando te ne sei andato scommetto che hai tenuto il suo corpo più vicino Speravo le dicessi che è finita Sei tutto ciò a cui penso e ovunque guardo So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi Maria mi chiama e dice che si sposa Mi ha chiesto se c’è del peso in più che porto E penso a colui che è scappato Conosco il suo nome, penso a lui ogni giorno Quando te ne sei andato pensavo che avessi tenuto il suo corpo più vicino Non ho mai saputo che le avresti detto che è finita Perché sono tutto ciò a cui pensi e ovunque guardi So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi