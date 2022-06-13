GingerGeneration.it

Halsey – So Good: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
L’artista multiplatino Halsey ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, So Good, uno sguardo onesto sul percorso a volte tortuoso dell’amore. La canzone è stata prodotta da Tobias Karlsson e Max Martin.

Il video ufficiale di So Good, diretto da Alev Aydin, partner di Halsey, è stato presentato in anteprima alle ore 18:00 del 10 giugno.

Dopo il tutto esaurito di Toronto, Halsey è protagonista del Governors Ball di New York sabato 11 giugno e dell’Hollywood Bowl di Los Angeles il 21 giugno.

 La scorsa settimana, mentre Halsey celebrava il quinto anniversario dell’uscita di Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, la RIAA ha annunciato che l’album ha raggiunto lo status di doppio Platino. Anche il terzo album di Halsey, Manic, è doppio platino.

Testo di So Good di Halsey

Looking right, looking like
All the stars are fated
I remember the night
I was so frustrated

I touch your hand for the time
I see it on your face then
Another lifetime’s flashing by

I’m here standing in, the same dress
You’re in your apartment, I’m already gone
When you left I bet you held her body closer
I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over
You’re all I think about and everywhere I look
I know it’s bad, but we could be so good

Couple years flashing by
and I’m doing okay.
In the back of my mind, all i hear is your name
I bet you’re happy and that’s fine
But I regret just one thing, I never got to change your mind
I’m here standing in, the same dress
You’re in your apartment, I’m already gone

Talking wildly out of context I wish things were different
But I’ll never know

When you left I bet you held her body closer
I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over
You’re all I think about and everywhere I look
I know it’s bad, but we could be so good
Maria calls me and she says she’s getting married
She asked me if there’s any extra weight I carry
And do I think about the one that got away
I know his name, I think about him everyday
When you left I thought you held her body closer
I never knew that you would tell her that it’s over
Cause I’m all you think about and everywhere you look
I know it’s bad, but we could be so good

Traduzione di So Good di Halsey

Guardando bene, sembra che
Tutte le stelle siano predestinate
Ricordo la notte in cui
Ero così frustrata

Ti tocco la mano per il tempo
Lo vedo sulla tua faccia allora
Un’altra vita sta scorrendo

Sono qui in piedi, lo stesso vestito
Sei nel tuo appartamento, io sono già andata
Quando te ne sei andato scommetto che hai tenuto il suo corpo più vicino
Speravo le dicessi che è finita
Sei tutto ciò a cui penso e ovunque guardo
So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi

Un paio d’anni che passano
e sto bene
In fondo alla mia mente, tutto ciò che sento è il tuo nome
Scommetto che sei felice e va bene
Ma mi pento solo di una cosa, non ho mai avuto modo di farti cambiare idea
Sono qui in piedi, lo stesso vestito
Sei nel tuo appartamento, io sono già andato

Parlando selvaggiamente fuori contesto, vorrei che le cose fossero diverse
Ma non lo saprò mai

Quando te ne sei andato scommetto che hai tenuto il suo corpo più vicino
Speravo le dicessi che è finita
Sei tutto ciò a cui penso e ovunque guardo
So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi
Maria mi chiama e dice che si sposa
Mi ha chiesto se c’è del peso in più che porto
E penso a colui che è scappato
Conosco il suo nome, penso a lui ogni giorno
Quando te ne sei andato pensavo che avessi tenuto il suo corpo più vicino
Non ho mai saputo che le avresti detto che è finita
Perché sono tutto ciò a cui pensi e ovunque guardi
So che è brutto, ma potremmo essere così bravi

