Halsey – clementine: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

E’ finalmente uscito il terzo disco di Halsey, oggi 17 Gennaio, Manic, ed uno dei brani in esso contenuti è clementine. L’album che è stato anticipato da ben sei canzoni You Should Be Sad, Suga’s Interlude, Finally // beautiful stranger, Graveyard, l’amatissima Without Me e Clementine. Il disco contiene anche collaborazioni con Suga dei Bts ed Alanis Morrissette.
Ashley Francipane, questo il vero nome della cantautrice americana sarà presentato dal vivo in Italia nell’unica tappa del Manic World Tour, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano, il prossimo 13 febbraio (scopri qui info e prezzi dei biglietti).
Ascolta clementine di Halsey:
Testo di clementine di Halsey:[Verse 1] I’d like to tell you that my sky’s not blue, it’s violent rain
And in my world, the people on the street don’t know my name
In my world, I’m seven feet tall
And the boys always call, and the girls do too
Because in my world, I’m constantly, constantly havin’ a breakthrough (Hmm)
Or a breakdown, or a blackout
Would you make out with me underneath the shelter of the balcony? [Chorus] ‘Cause I don’t need anyone
I don’t need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
I don’t need anyone
I don’t need anyone
I just need everyone and then some [Verse 2] Wish I could see what it’s like to be the blood in my veins
Do the insides of all of my fingers still look the same?
And can you feel it too when I am touchin’ you?
And when my hair stands on ends, it’s saluting you
The blush in your cheeks says that you bleed like me
And the 808 beat sends your heart to your feet
Left my shoes in the street so you’d carry me
Through a breakdown
Through a breakdown or a blackout
Would you make out with me on the floor of the mezzanine?
I don’t need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
I don’t need anyone
I don’t need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
And still with one eye open, well, all I see is you
I left my daydreams at the gate because I just can’t take ’em too
Know my heart still has a suitcase, but I still can’t take it through [Chorus] I don’t need anyone
I don’t need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
I don’t need anyone (I don’t need anyone)
I don’t need anyone (I don’t need anyone)
I just need everyone and then some (I just need everyone and then some)
I don’t need anyone
I just need everyone and then some
Oh-mmm, oh-mmm (Yep)
Traduzione di Ashley di Halsey:[Verse 1] Vorrei dirti che il cielo non è azzurro, è una tempesta
e nel mio mondo, la gente per la strada non conosce il mio nome
e nel mio mondo, sono alta due metri
e poi i ragazzi chiama, e le ragazze pure
per nel mio mondo, sto costantemente, costantemente facendo un passo avanti (Hmm)
o uno indietro, o avendo un esaurimento
Vorresti baciarmi sotto il rifugio sul terrazzo? [Chorus] perché non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa
non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa [Verse 2] Wish I could see what it’s like to be the blood in my veins
Do the insides of all of my fingers still look the same?
And can you feel it too when I am touchin’ you?
And when my hair stands on ends, it’s saluting you
The blush in your cheeks says that you bleed like me
And the 808 beat sends your heart to your feet
Left my shoes in the street so you’d carry me
Through a breakdown
Through a breakdown or a blackout
Would you make out with me on the floor of the mezzanine? [Chorus] perché non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa
non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa [Bridge] La mia faccia è piena di ragnatle, tutte morbide blue e gialle
e nonostante tutto, quando apro un occhio, vedo solo te
Ho lasciato i miei sogni ad occhi aperti all’entrata perché non potevo prendere anche quelli
So che il cuore ha ancora una valigia, ma non riesco a farlo andare avanti [Chorus] perché non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa
non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa [Outro] non ho bisogno di nessuno
non ho bisogno di nessuno
Ho bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa
Oh-mmm, oh-mmm (Yep)