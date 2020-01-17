Halsey – clementine: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

E’ finalmente uscito il terzo disco di Halsey, oggi 17 Gennaio, Manic, ed uno dei brani in esso contenuti è clementine. L’album che è stato anticipato da ben sei canzoni You Should Be Sad, Suga’s Interlude, Finally // beautiful stranger, Graveyard, l’amatissima Without Me e Clementine. Il disco contiene anche collaborazioni con Suga dei Bts ed Alanis Morrissette.

Ashley Francipane, questo il vero nome della cantautrice americana sarà presentato dal vivo in Italia nell’unica tappa del Manic World Tour, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano, il prossimo 13 febbraio (scopri qui info e prezzi dei biglietti).

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni i testi e le traduzioni di Manic!

[Verse 1] I’d like to tell you that my sky’s not blue, it’s violent rainAnd in my world, the people on the street don’t know my nameIn my world, I’m seven feet tallAnd the boys always call, and the girls do tooBecause in my world, I’m constantly, constantly havin’ a breakthrough (Hmm)Or a breakdown, or a blackoutWould you make out with me underneath the shelter of the balcony? [Chorus] ‘Cause I don’t need anyoneI don’t need anyoneI just need everyone and then someI don’t need anyoneI don’t need anyoneI just need everyone and then some [Verse 2] Wish I could see what it’s like to be the blood in my veinsDo the insides of all of my fingers still look the same?And can you feel it too when I am touchin’ you?And when my hair stands on ends, it’s saluting you

The blush in your cheeks says that you bleed like me

And the 808 beat sends your heart to your feet

Left my shoes in the street so you’d carry me

Through a breakdown

Through a breakdown or a blackout

Would you make out with me on the floor of the mezzanine?

[Chorus] ‘Cause I don’t need anyoneI don’t need anyoneI just need everyone and then some

I don’t need anyone

I don’t need anyone

I just need everyone and then some

[Bridge] My face is full of spiderwebs, all tender yellow-blueAnd still with one eye open, well, all I see is youI left my daydreams at the gate because I just can’t take ’em tooKnow my heart still has a suitcase, but I still can’t take it through [Chorus] I don’t need anyoneI don’t need anyoneI just need everyone and then some

I don’t need anyone (I don’t need anyone)

I don’t need anyone (I don’t need anyone)

I just need everyone and then some (I just need everyone and then some)

Traduzione di clementine di Halsey:

[Outro] I don’t need anyoneI don’t need anyoneI just need everyone and then someOh-mmm, oh-mmm (Yep)[Verse 1] Vorrei dirti che il cielo non è azzurro, è una tempestae nel mio mondo, la gente per la strada non conosce il mio nomee nel mio mondo, sono alta due metrie poi i ragazzi chiama, e le ragazze pureper nel mio mondo, sto costantemente, costantemente facendo un passo avanti (Hmm)o uno indietro, o avendo un esaurimentoVorresti baciarmi sotto il rifugio sul terrazzo? [Chorus] perché non ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosanon ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa [Verse 2] Wish I could see what it’s like to be the blood in my veinsDo the insides of all of my fingers still look the same?And can you feel it too when I am touchin’ you?And when my hair stands on ends, it’s saluting youThe blush in your cheeks says that you bleed like meAnd the 808 beat sends your heart to your feetLeft my shoes in the street so you’d carry meThrough a breakdownThrough a breakdown or a blackoutWould you make out with me on the floor of the mezzanine? [Chorus] perché non ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosanon ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa [Bridge] La mia faccia è piena di ragnatle, tutte morbide blue e giallee nonostante tutto, quando apro un occhio, vedo solo teHo lasciato i miei sogni ad occhi aperti all’entrata perché non potevo prendere anche quelliSo che il cuore ha ancora una valigia, ma non riesco a farlo andare avanti [Chorus] perché non ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosanon ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosa [Outro] non ho bisogno di nessunonon ho bisogno di nessunoHo bisogno di tutti e di qualcosaOh-mmm, oh-mmm (Yep)