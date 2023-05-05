Ed Sheeran – The Hills of Aberfeldy: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

The Hills of Aberfeldy è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo The Hills of Aberfeldy Ed Sheeran

Oh, leaves are covered in snow

And the water’s frozen

Oh, I long for you to be the one that I’m holding

And warm me down to my bones

As you lay beside me hold me close

Oh, leaves are starting to fall

And the sun grows cold

And my heart might break from the weight of it all

For all that I know, you could be holding somebody else as close

When I’m home I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to

Yet I know that I have never told you

Darling we could fall in love

Neath thе hills of Aberfeldy

Oh, ground is slowly melting

And thе sun beats strong

And I feel like my feet may have wandered too long

And I will remain here alone

‘Cause I fear that you may have found someone

When I’m home I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to

Yet I know that I have never told you

Darling, we could fall in love

Neath the hills of Aberfeldy

Darling, we could fall in love

Neath the hills of Aberfeldy

Wherever I go I will always find

Another stranger to share in the weight of my crimes

And I know you will never find

Another heart that wants you more than mine

Traduzione The Hills of Aberfeldy Ed Sheeran

Oh, le foglie sono coperte di neve

E l’acqua è ghiacciata

Oh, desidero che tu sia quello che tengo

E scaldami fino alle ossa

Mentre giaci accanto a me, tienimi vicino

Oh, le foglie stanno iniziando a cadere

E il sole diventa freddo

E il mio cuore potrebbe spezzarsi per il peso di tutto questo

Per quanto ne so, potresti tenere qualcun altro vicino

Quando sarò a casa ti abbraccerò come dovrei

Eppure so che non te l’ho mai detto

Tesoro potremmo innamorarci

Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy

Oh, il terreno si sta lentamente sciogliendo

E il sole batte forte

E sento che i miei piedi potrebbero aver vagato troppo a lungo

E rimarrò qui da solo

Perché temo che tu possa aver trovato qualcuno

Quando sarò a casa ti abbraccerò come dovrei

Eppure so che non te l’ho mai detto

Tesoro, potremmo innamorarci

Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy

Tesoro, potremmo innamorarci

Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy

Ovunque vado troverò sempre

Un altro estraneo con cui condividere il peso dei miei crimini

E so che non troverai mai

Un altro cuore che ti vuole più del mio