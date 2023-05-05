GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – The Hills of Aberfeldy: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
The Hills of Aberfeldy è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo The Hills of Aberfeldy Ed Sheeran

Oh, leaves are covered in snow
And the water’s frozen
Oh, I long for you to be the one that I’m holding
And warm me down to my bones
As you lay beside me hold me close
Oh, leaves are starting to fall
And the sun grows cold
And my heart might break from the weight of it all
For all that I know, you could be holding somebody else as close

When I’m home I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to
Yet I know that I have never told you
Darling we could fall in love
Neath thе hills of Aberfeldy

Oh, ground is slowly melting
And thе sun beats strong
And I feel like my feet may have wandered too long
And I will remain here alone
‘Cause I fear that you may have found someone

When I’m home I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to
Yet I know that I have never told you
Darling, we could fall in love
Neath the hills of Aberfeldy
Darling, we could fall in love
Neath the hills of Aberfeldy

Wherever I go I will always find
Another stranger to share in the weight of my crimes

And I know you will never find
Another heart that wants you more than mine

Traduzione The Hills of Aberfeldy Ed Sheeran

Oh, le foglie sono coperte di neve
E l’acqua è ghiacciata
Oh, desidero che tu sia quello che tengo
E scaldami fino alle ossa
Mentre giaci accanto a me, tienimi vicino
Oh, le foglie stanno iniziando a cadere
E il sole diventa freddo
E il mio cuore potrebbe spezzarsi per il peso di tutto questo
Per quanto ne so, potresti tenere qualcun altro vicino

Quando sarò a casa ti abbraccerò come dovrei
Eppure so che non te l’ho mai detto
Tesoro potremmo innamorarci
Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy

Oh, il terreno si sta lentamente sciogliendo
E il sole batte forte
E sento che i miei piedi potrebbero aver vagato troppo a lungo
E rimarrò qui da solo
Perché temo che tu possa aver trovato qualcuno

Quando sarò a casa ti abbraccerò come dovrei
Eppure so che non te l’ho mai detto
Tesoro, potremmo innamorarci
Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy
Tesoro, potremmo innamorarci
Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy

Ovunque vado troverò sempre
Un altro estraneo con cui condividere il peso dei miei crimini

E so che non troverai mai
Un altro cuore che ti vuole più del mio

