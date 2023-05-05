Ed Sheeran – The Hills of Aberfeldy: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 The Hills of Aberfeldy è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo The Hills of Aberfeldy Ed Sheeran Oh, leaves are covered in snow And the water’s frozen Oh, I long for you to be the one that I’m holding And warm me down to my bones As you lay beside me hold me close Oh, leaves are starting to fall And the sun grows cold And my heart might break from the weight of it all For all that I know, you could be holding somebody else as close When I’m home I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to Yet I know that I have never told you Darling we could fall in love Neath thе hills of Aberfeldy Oh, ground is slowly melting And thе sun beats strong And I feel like my feet may have wandered too long And I will remain here alone ‘Cause I fear that you may have found someone When I’m home I’ll hold you like I’m supposed to Yet I know that I have never told you Darling, we could fall in love Neath the hills of Aberfeldy Darling, we could fall in love Neath the hills of Aberfeldy Wherever I go I will always find Another stranger to share in the weight of my crimes And I know you will never find Another heart that wants you more than mine Traduzione The Hills of Aberfeldy Ed Sheeran Oh, le foglie sono coperte di neve E l’acqua è ghiacciata Oh, desidero che tu sia quello che tengo E scaldami fino alle ossa Mentre giaci accanto a me, tienimi vicino Oh, le foglie stanno iniziando a cadere E il sole diventa freddo E il mio cuore potrebbe spezzarsi per il peso di tutto questo Per quanto ne so, potresti tenere qualcun altro vicino Quando sarò a casa ti abbraccerò come dovrei Eppure so che non te l’ho mai detto Tesoro potremmo innamorarci Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy Oh, il terreno si sta lentamente sciogliendo E il sole batte forte E sento che i miei piedi potrebbero aver vagato troppo a lungo E rimarrò qui da solo Perché temo che tu possa aver trovato qualcuno Quando sarò a casa ti abbraccerò come dovrei Eppure so che non te l’ho mai detto Tesoro, potremmo innamorarci Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy Tesoro, potremmo innamorarci Sotto le colline di Aberfeldy Ovunque vado troverò sempre Un altro estraneo con cui condividere il peso dei miei crimini E so che non troverai mai Un altro cuore che ti vuole più del mio