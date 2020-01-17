Halsey – Finally // beautiful stranger: Audio, testo e traduzione

E’ finalmente uscito il terzo disco di Halsey, oggi 17 Gennaio, Manic, ed uno dei brani in esso contenuti è Finally // beautiful stranger. L’album che è stato anticipato da ben sei canzoni You Should Be Sad, Suga’s Interlude, Finally // beautiful stranger, Graveyard, l’amatissima Without Me e Clementine. Il disco contiene anche collaborazioni con Suga dei Bts ed Alanis Morrissette.
Ashley Francipane, questo il vero nome della cantautrice americana sarà presentato dal vivo in Italia nell’unica tappa del Manic World Tour, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano, il prossimo 13 febbraio (scopri qui info e prezzi dei biglietti).
Ascolta Finally // beautiful stranger di Halsey:
Testo di Finally // beautiful stranger di Halsey:[Verse 1] Your eyes, so crystal green
Sour apple baby, but you taste so sweet
You got hips like Jagger and two left feet
And I wonder if you’d like to meet
Your voice is velvet through a telephone
You can come to mine, but both my roommates are home
Think I know a bar where they would leave us alone
And I wonder if you’d take it slow [Pre-Chorus] Oh, we’re dancin’ in my living room, and up come my fists
And I say I’m only playing, but the truth is this
That I’ve never seen a mouth that I would kill to kiss
And I’m terrified, but I can’t resist
And I say [Chorus] Beautiful stranger, here you are in my arms and I know
That beautiful strangers only come along to do me wrong
And I hope, beautiful stranger, here you are in my arms
But I think it’s finally, finally, finally, finally, finally safe
For me to fall [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh [Verse 2] I grab your hand and then we run to the car
Singing in the street and playing air guitar
Stuck between my teeth just like a candy bar
And I wonder if it goes too far to say
I’ve never recognized a purer face
You stopped me in my tracks and put me right in my place
Used to think that loving meant a painful chase
But you’re right here now and I think you’ll stay [Pre-Chorus] Oh, we’re dancin’ in my living room, and up come my fists
And I say I’m only playing, but the truth is this
I’ve never seen a mouth that I would kill to kiss
And I’m terrified, but the truth is this
I say [Chorus] Beautiful stranger, here you are in my arms and I know
That beautiful strangers only come along to do me wrong
And I hope, beautiful stranger, here you are in my arms
And I think it’s finally, finally, finally, finally, finally safe
For me to fall [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh
Yeah, I think it’s finally, finally, finally, finally
Traduzione di Finally // beautiful stranger di Halsey:[Verse 1] I tuoi occhi, verdi e cristallini
mela acida baby, ma sai di dolce
Hai i fianchi come Jagger e due piedi sinistri
e mi chiedo se potrei piacerti
La tua voce è come velluto al telefono
Puoi venire da me, ma entrambi i miei coinquilini sono a casa
penso di conoscere un bar dove non ci disturberanno
e mi chiedo se te la prenderai con calma [Pre-Chorus] Oh, stiamo ballando in salotto e i miei pugni in aria
e dico che sto solo giocando, ma la verità è
che non ho mai visto una bocca che ucciderei per baciare
sono spaventata, ma non so resistere
e dico [Chorus] Bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie braccia
che bellissimi sconosciuti arrivano solo per farmi del male
e spero, bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie braccia
ma spero che sia finalmente, finalmente, finalmente sicuro
per me per innamorarmi [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh [Verse 2] Ti prendo la mano e corro verso la macchina
cantando per strada e facendo air guitar
bloccato tra i miei denti come una caramella
e mi chiedo se andrà lontano
Non ho mai riconosciuto una faccia pura
Mi hai fermato in tuta e mi hai messo al posto giusto
pensavo che amare fosse un inseguimento doloroso
ma tu sei qui e penso che resterai [Pre-Chorus] Oh, stiamo ballando in salotto e i miei pugni in aria
e dico che sto solo giocando, ma la verità è
che non ho mai visto una bocca che ucciderei per baciare
sono spaventata, ma non so resistere
e dico [Chorus] Bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie braccia
che bellissimi sconosciuti arrivano solo per farmi del male
e spero, bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie braccia
ma spero che sia finalmente, finalmente, finalmente sicuro
per me per innamorarmi [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh
Yeah, penso che sia finalmente, finalmente, finalmente