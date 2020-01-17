Halsey – Finally // beautiful stranger: Audio, testo e traduzione

E’ finalmente uscito il terzo disco di Halsey, oggi 17 Gennaio, Manic, ed uno dei brani in esso contenuti è Finally // beautiful stranger. L’album che è stato anticipato da ben sei canzoni You Should Be Sad, Suga’s Interlude, Finally // beautiful stranger, Graveyard, l’amatissima Without Me e Clementine. Il disco contiene anche collaborazioni con Suga dei Bts ed Alanis Morrissette.

Ashley Francipane, questo il vero nome della cantautrice americana sarà presentato dal vivo in Italia nell’unica tappa del Manic World Tour, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano, il prossimo 13 febbraio (scopri qui info e prezzi dei biglietti).

[Verse 1] Your eyes, so crystal greenSour apple baby, but you taste so sweetYou got hips like Jagger and two left feetAnd I wonder if you’d like to meetYour voice is velvet through a telephoneYou can come to mine, but both my roommates are homeThink I know a bar where they would leave us aloneAnd I wonder if you’d take it slow [Pre-Chorus] Oh, we’re dancin’ in my living room, and up come my fistsAnd I say I’m only playing, but the truth is thisThat I’ve never seen a mouth that I would kill to kissAnd I’m terrified, but I can’t resistAnd I say [Chorus] Beautiful stranger, here you are in my arms and I knowThat beautiful strangers only come along to do me wrongAnd I hope, beautiful stranger, here you are in my armsBut I think it’s finally, finally, finally, finally, finally safeFor me to fall [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-ohOh-oh-oh [Verse 2] I grab your hand and then we run to the carSinging in the street and playing air guitarStuck between my teeth just like a candy barAnd I wonder if it goes too far to sayI’ve never recognized a purer faceYou stopped me in my tracks and put me right in my placeUsed to think that loving meant a painful chaseBut you’re right here now and I think you’ll stay [Pre-Chorus] Oh, we’re dancin’ in my living room, and up come my fistsAnd I say I’m only playing, but the truth is thisI’ve never seen a mouth that I would kill to kissAnd I’m terrified, but the truth is thisI say [Chorus] Beautiful stranger, here you are in my arms and I knowThat beautiful strangers only come along to do me wrongAnd I hope, beautiful stranger, here you are in my armsAnd I think it’s finally, finally, finally, finally, finally safeFor me to fall [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-ohOh-oh-ohYeah, I think it’s finally, finally, finally, finally[Verse 1] I tuoi occhi, verdi e cristallinimela acida baby, ma sai di dolceHai i fianchi come Jagger e due piedi sinistrie mi chiedo se potrei piacertiLa tua voce è come velluto al telefonoPuoi venire da me, ma entrambi i miei coinquilini sono a casapenso di conoscere un bar dove non ci disturberannoe mi chiedo se te la prenderai con calma [Pre-Chorus] Oh, stiamo ballando in salotto e i miei pugni in ariae dico che sto solo giocando, ma la verità èche non ho mai visto una bocca che ucciderei per baciaresono spaventata, ma non so resisteree dico [Chorus] Bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie bracciache bellissimi sconosciuti arrivano solo per farmi del malee spero, bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie bracciama spero che sia finalmente, finalmente, finalmente sicuroper me per innamorarmi [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-ohOh-oh-oh [Verse 2] Ti prendo la mano e corro verso la macchinacantando per strada e facendo air guitarbloccato tra i miei denti come una caramellae mi chiedo se andrà lontanoNon ho mai riconosciuto una faccia puraMi hai fermato in tuta e mi hai messo al posto giustopensavo che amare fosse un inseguimento dolorosoma tu sei qui e penso che resterai [Pre-Chorus] Oh, stiamo ballando in salotto e i miei pugni in ariae dico che sto solo giocando, ma la verità èche non ho mai visto una bocca che ucciderei per baciaresono spaventata, ma non so resisteree dico [Chorus] Bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie bracciache bellissimi sconosciuti arrivano solo per farmi del malee spero, bellissimo sconosciuto, sei tra le mie bracciama spero che sia finalmente, finalmente, finalmente sicuroper me per innamorarmi [Post-Chorus] Oh-oh-ohOh-oh-ohYeah, penso che sia finalmente, finalmente, finalmente