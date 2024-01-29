Jung Kook e Usher nelle radio italiane con il remix di Standing Next To You scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Gennaio 2024 La popstar globale Jung Kook, membro dei BTS, arriva in radio in Italia con il nuovo singolo Standing Next To You, tratto dal suo primo album solista GOLDEN. La nuova versione remix del brano vede un ospite d’eccezione, Usher, che ha girato anche il videoclip ufficiale con la superstar sudcoreana. E il prossimo 11 febbraio l’artista statunitense si esibirà come performer all’Half-Time Show del Superbowl! Il video del remix di Jung Kook e Usher Testo di Standing Nex to you [Intro: Jung Kook] Standing next to you [Verse 1: Jung Kook] Play me slow I push up on this funk, and give me miracles (Let your body know) Make it known How we left and right is somethin’ we control (You already know) [Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook] You know that, all night long, we rock to this Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’ All night long, we flock to this Screamin’, I’ll testify that We’ll survive the test of time They can’t deny our love They can’t divide us We’ll survive the test of time I promise I’ll be right here [Chorus: Jung Kook] Standing next to you Standin’ in the fire next to you, oh You know it’s deeper than thе rain It’s deeper than the pain When it’s deep likе DNA Something they can’t take away, ayy Take-take-take-take-take-take off [Post-Chorus: Jung Kook] Standing next to you Standing next to you (You) Standing next to you [Verse 2: Usher] Stop, can you feel that? It’s like Heaven and Earth moves whenever we touch No, for real, I know you feel that The universe approves when you and I dance So elegant and heaven-sent these vibes, yeah It’s way, way too early to leave, we go away [Pre-Chorus: Usher] You know that, all night long, we rock to this (All night) Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’ All night long, we flock to this (Ooh) Screamin’, I’ll testify that We’ll survive the test of time They can’t deny our love They can’t divide us We’ll survive the test of time I swear that I’ll be right here [Chorus: Usher] Standing next to you (Next to you) Standin’ in the fire next to you (Oh, next to you, oh) You know it’s deeper than the rain It’s deeper than the pain Deep like DNA Somethin’ they can’t take away, ayy Take-take-take-take-take-take off [Post-Chorus: Usher] Standing next to you (Standing next to you) Know that I’m right here standing next to you (Standing next to you) (Standing next to you, standing next to you) Standing right here, oh (Standing next to you) Oh, and I ain’t goin’ nowhere (Standing next to you, standing next to you) Oh, hey Woo! Ooh (Standing next to you, standing next to you) Yeah, hahaha (Standing next to you) (Standing next to you, standing next to you) Oh, next to you [Outro: Usher] This that bop right here (Gojo) You feel it? (Woo!) (Coast) We rollin’ yet? (Coast; Woo) Yeah, yeah, yeah (Coast) Standing next to you Traduzione [Introduzione: Jung Kook] Stando accanto a te [Verso 1: Jung Kook] Fammi piano Spingo su questo funk e compio miracoli (Fai sapere al tuo corpo) Fatelo sapere Il modo in cui andiamo a destra e a sinistra è qualcosa che controlliamo (Lo sai già) [Pre-ritornello: Jung Kook] Lo sai che per tutta la notte ci divertiremo con questo Urlando, testimonierò questo amore Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo su questo Urlando, lo testimonierò Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo Non possono negare il nostro amore Non possono dividerci Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo Prometto che sarò proprio qui [Ritornello: Jung Kook] Stando accanto a te Stando nel fuoco accanto a te, oh Sai che è più profondo della pioggia È più profondo del dolore Quando è profondo come il DNA Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy Take-take-take-take-take-togliere [Post-ritornello: Jung Kook] Stando accanto a te Stando accanto a te (tu) Stando accanto a te [Verso 2: Usher] Fermati, lo senti? È come se il Cielo e la Terra si muovessero ogni volta che ci tocchiamo No, davvero, so che lo senti L’universo approva quando io e te balliamo Così eleganti e inviate dal cielo queste vibrazioni, sì È troppo, troppo presto per partire, andiamo via [Pre-ritornello: Usher] Lo sai, per tutta la notte, ci divertiremo con questo (tutta la notte) Urlando, testimonierò questo amore Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo su questo (Ooh) Urlando, lo testimonierò Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo Non possono negare il nostro amore Non possono dividerci Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo Giuro che sarò proprio qui [Ritornello: Usher] Stando accanto a te (accanto a te) Stando nel fuoco accanto a te (Oh, accanto a te, oh) Sai che è più profondo della pioggia È più profondo del dolore Profondo come il DNA Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy Take-take-take-take-take-togliere [Post-ritornello: Usher] Stando accanto a te (In piedi accanto a te) Sappi che sono proprio qui, accanto a te (In piedi accanto a te) (In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te) In piedi proprio qui, oh (In piedi accanto a te) Oh, e non andrò da nessuna parte (In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te) Oh Ehi Corteggiare! Ooh (In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te) Sì, ahahah (In piedi accanto a te) (In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te) Oh, accanto a te [Outro: Usher] Questo bop proprio qui (Gojo) Lo senti? (Corteggiare!) (Costa) Stiamo già andando? (Costa; Woo) Si si si (Costa) Stando accanto a te Cosa ne pensate del remix di Jung Kook e Usher?