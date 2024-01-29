GingerGeneration.it

Jung Kook e Usher nelle radio italiane con il remix di Standing Next To You

scritto da Giovanna Codella
jung kook e usher

La popstar globale Jung Kook, membro dei BTS, arriva in radio in Italia con il nuovo singolo Standing Next To You, tratto dal suo primo album solista GOLDEN. La nuova versione remix del brano vede un ospite d’eccezione, Usher, che ha girato anche il videoclip ufficiale con la superstar sudcoreana.

E il prossimo 11 febbraio l’artista statunitense si esibirà come performer all’Half-Time Show del Superbowl!

Il video del remix di Jung Kook e Usher

Testo di Standing Nex to you

[Intro: Jung Kook]
Standing next to you

[Verse 1: Jung Kook]
Play me slow
I push up on this funk, and give me miracles
(Let your body know)
Make it known
How we left and right is somethin’ we control
(You already know)

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
You know that, all night long, we rock to this
Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’
All night long, we flock to this
Screamin’, I’ll testify that
We’ll survive the test of time
They can’t deny our love
They can’t divide us
We’ll survive the test of time
I promise I’ll be right here

[Chorus: Jung Kook]
Standing next to you
Standin’ in the fire next to you, oh
You know it’s deeper than thе rain
It’s deeper than the pain
When it’s deep likе DNA
Something they can’t take away, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-take off

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook]
Standing next to you
Standing next to you (You)
Standing next to you

[Verse 2: Usher]
Stop, can you feel that?
It’s like Heaven and Earth moves whenever we touch
No, for real, I know you feel that
The universe approves when you and I dance
So elegant and heaven-sent these vibes, yeah
It’s way, way too early to leave, we go away

[Pre-Chorus: Usher]
You know that, all night long, we rock to this (All night)
Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’
All night long, we flock to this (Ooh)
Screamin’, I’ll testify that
We’ll survive the test of time
They can’t deny our love
They can’t divide us
We’ll survive the test of time
I swear that I’ll be right here

[Chorus: Usher]
Standing next to you (Next to you)
Standin’ in the fire next to you (Oh, next to you, oh)
You know it’s deeper than the rain
It’s deeper than the pain
Deep like DNA
Somethin’ they can’t take away, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-take off

[Post-Chorus: Usher]
Standing next to you
(Standing next to you)
Know that I’m right here standing next to you
(Standing next to you)
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Standing right here, oh
(Standing next to you)
Oh, and I ain’t goin’ nowhere
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Oh, hey
Woo!
Ooh
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Yeah, hahaha
(Standing next to you)
(Standing next to you, standing next to you)
Oh, next to you

[Outro: Usher]
This that bop right here (Gojo)
You feel it? (Woo!)
(Coast)
We rollin’ yet?
(Coast; Woo)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
(Coast)
Standing next to you

Traduzione

[Introduzione: Jung Kook]
Stando accanto a te

[Verso 1: Jung Kook]
Fammi piano
Spingo su questo funk e compio miracoli
(Fai sapere al tuo corpo)
Fatelo sapere
Il modo in cui andiamo a destra e a sinistra è qualcosa che controlliamo
(Lo sai già)

[Pre-ritornello: Jung Kook]
Lo sai che per tutta la notte ci divertiremo con questo
Urlando, testimonierò questo amore
Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo su questo
Urlando, lo testimonierò
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Non possono negare il nostro amore
Non possono dividerci
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Prometto che sarò proprio qui

[Ritornello: Jung Kook]
Stando accanto a te
Stando nel fuoco accanto a te, oh
Sai che è più profondo della pioggia
È più profondo del dolore
Quando è profondo come il DNA
Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-togliere

[Post-ritornello: Jung Kook]
Stando accanto a te
Stando accanto a te (tu)
Stando accanto a te

[Verso 2: Usher]
Fermati, lo senti?
È come se il Cielo e la Terra si muovessero ogni volta che ci tocchiamo
No, davvero, so che lo senti
L’universo approva quando io e te balliamo
Così eleganti e inviate dal cielo queste vibrazioni, sì
È troppo, troppo presto per partire, andiamo via

[Pre-ritornello: Usher]
Lo sai, per tutta la notte, ci divertiremo con questo (tutta la notte)
Urlando, testimonierò questo amore
Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo su questo (Ooh)
Urlando, lo testimonierò
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Non possono negare il nostro amore
Non possono dividerci
Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo
Giuro che sarò proprio qui

[Ritornello: Usher]
Stando accanto a te (accanto a te)
Stando nel fuoco accanto a te (Oh, accanto a te, oh)
Sai che è più profondo della pioggia
È più profondo del dolore
Profondo come il DNA
Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy
Take-take-take-take-take-togliere

[Post-ritornello: Usher]
Stando accanto a te
(In piedi accanto a te)
Sappi che sono proprio qui, accanto a te
(In piedi accanto a te)
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
In piedi proprio qui, oh
(In piedi accanto a te)
Oh, e non andrò da nessuna parte
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
Oh Ehi
Corteggiare!
Ooh
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
Sì, ahahah
(In piedi accanto a te)
(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)
Oh, accanto a te

[Outro: Usher]
Questo bop proprio qui (Gojo)
Lo senti? (Corteggiare!)
(Costa)
Stiamo già andando?
(Costa; Woo)
Si si si
(Costa)
Stando accanto a te

Cosa ne pensate del remix di Jung Kook e Usher?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

