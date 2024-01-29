Jung Kook e Usher nelle radio italiane con il remix di Standing Next To You

La popstar globale Jung Kook, membro dei BTS, arriva in radio in Italia con il nuovo singolo Standing Next To You, tratto dal suo primo album solista GOLDEN. La nuova versione remix del brano vede un ospite d’eccezione, Usher, che ha girato anche il videoclip ufficiale con la superstar sudcoreana.

E il prossimo 11 febbraio l’artista statunitense si esibirà come performer all’Half-Time Show del Superbowl!

Il video del remix di Jung Kook e Usher

Testo di Standing Nex to you

[Intro: Jung Kook]

Standing next to you

[Verse 1: Jung Kook]

Play me slow

I push up on this funk, and give me miracles

(Let your body know)

Make it known

How we left and right is somethin’ we control

(You already know)

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]

You know that, all night long, we rock to this

Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’

All night long, we flock to this

Screamin’, I’ll testify that

We’ll survive the test of time

They can’t deny our love

They can’t divide us

We’ll survive the test of time

I promise I’ll be right here

[Chorus: Jung Kook]

Standing next to you

Standin’ in the fire next to you, oh

You know it’s deeper than thе rain

It’s deeper than the pain

When it’s deep likе DNA

Something they can’t take away, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-take off

[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook]

Standing next to you

Standing next to you (You)

Standing next to you

[Verse 2: Usher]

Stop, can you feel that?

It’s like Heaven and Earth moves whenever we touch

No, for real, I know you feel that

The universe approves when you and I dance

So elegant and heaven-sent these vibes, yeah

It’s way, way too early to leave, we go away

[Pre-Chorus: Usher]

You know that, all night long, we rock to this (All night)

Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’

All night long, we flock to this (Ooh)

Screamin’, I’ll testify that

We’ll survive the test of time

They can’t deny our love

They can’t divide us

We’ll survive the test of time

I swear that I’ll be right here

[Chorus: Usher]

Standing next to you (Next to you)

Standin’ in the fire next to you (Oh, next to you, oh)

You know it’s deeper than the rain

It’s deeper than the pain

Deep like DNA

Somethin’ they can’t take away, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-take off

[Post-Chorus: Usher]

Standing next to you

(Standing next to you)

Know that I’m right here standing next to you

(Standing next to you)

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Standing right here, oh

(Standing next to you)

Oh, and I ain’t goin’ nowhere

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Oh, hey

Woo!

Ooh

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Yeah, hahaha

(Standing next to you)

(Standing next to you, standing next to you)

Oh, next to you

[Outro: Usher]

This that bop right here (Gojo)

You feel it? (Woo!)

(Coast)

We rollin’ yet?

(Coast; Woo)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

(Coast)

Standing next to you

Traduzione

[Introduzione: Jung Kook]

Stando accanto a te

[Verso 1: Jung Kook]

Fammi piano

Spingo su questo funk e compio miracoli

(Fai sapere al tuo corpo)

Fatelo sapere

Il modo in cui andiamo a destra e a sinistra è qualcosa che controlliamo

(Lo sai già)

[Pre-ritornello: Jung Kook]

Lo sai che per tutta la notte ci divertiremo con questo

Urlando, testimonierò questo amore

Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo su questo

Urlando, lo testimonierò

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Non possono negare il nostro amore

Non possono dividerci

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Prometto che sarò proprio qui

[Ritornello: Jung Kook]

Stando accanto a te

Stando nel fuoco accanto a te, oh

Sai che è più profondo della pioggia

È più profondo del dolore

Quando è profondo come il DNA

Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-togliere

[Post-ritornello: Jung Kook]

Stando accanto a te

Stando accanto a te (tu)

Stando accanto a te

[Verso 2: Usher]

Fermati, lo senti?

È come se il Cielo e la Terra si muovessero ogni volta che ci tocchiamo

No, davvero, so che lo senti

L’universo approva quando io e te balliamo

Così eleganti e inviate dal cielo queste vibrazioni, sì

È troppo, troppo presto per partire, andiamo via

[Pre-ritornello: Usher]

Lo sai, per tutta la notte, ci divertiremo con questo (tutta la notte)

Urlando, testimonierò questo amore

Per tutta la notte, ci accalchiamo su questo (Ooh)

Urlando, lo testimonierò

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Non possono negare il nostro amore

Non possono dividerci

Sopravvivremo alla prova del tempo

Giuro che sarò proprio qui

[Ritornello: Usher]

Stando accanto a te (accanto a te)

Stando nel fuoco accanto a te (Oh, accanto a te, oh)

Sai che è più profondo della pioggia

È più profondo del dolore

Profondo come il DNA

Qualcosa che non possono portare via, ayy

Take-take-take-take-take-togliere

[Post-ritornello: Usher]

Stando accanto a te

(In piedi accanto a te)

Sappi che sono proprio qui, accanto a te

(In piedi accanto a te)

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

In piedi proprio qui, oh

(In piedi accanto a te)

Oh, e non andrò da nessuna parte

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

Oh Ehi

Corteggiare!

Ooh

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

Sì, ahahah

(In piedi accanto a te)

(In piedi accanto a te, in piedi accanto a te)

Oh, accanto a te

[Outro: Usher]

Questo bop proprio qui (Gojo)

Lo senti? (Corteggiare!)

(Costa)

Stiamo già andando?

(Costa; Woo)

Si si si

(Costa)

Stando accanto a te

