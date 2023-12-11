Golden Globe 2024: tutte le nomination di questa edizione scritto da Federica Marcucci 11 Dicembre 2023 Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2024 ci ricordano che, anche quest’anno, la award season comincia a entrare nel vivo. Qualche novità, ma soprattutto tanti film e serie tv per un anno che ha definitivamente segnato il ritorno del grande intrattenimento dopo la pausa forzata della pandemia. E nella lista dei candidati ai Golden Globe 2024 c’è anche l’Italia con Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone. La cerimonia si terrà il prossimo 7 gennaio. Qui tutte le nomination ai premi Nomination Golden Globe 2024 cinema Miglior film drammatico Oppenheimer Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Past Lives La zona d’interesse Anatomia di una caduta Miglior film commedia o musicale Barbie Povere creature American Fiction The Holdovers May December Air Miglior film non in lingua inglese Anatomia di una caduta Foglie al vento Io capitano Past Lives La società della neve La zona d’interesse Miglior regista Bradley Cooper — Maestro Greta Gerwig — Barbie Yorgos Lanthimos — Povere creature Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon Celine Song — Past Lives Migliore sceneggiatura Barbie Povere creature Oppenheimer Killers of the Flower Moon Past Lives Anatomy of a Fall Miglior attore in un film drammatico Bradley Cooper — Maestro Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon Colman Domingo — Rustin Andrew Scott — Estranei Barry Keoghan — Saltburn Migliore attrice in un film drammatico Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon Carey Mulligan – Maestro Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta Annette Bening — Nyad – Oltre l’oceano Greta Lee — Past Lives Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario Timothée Chalamet — Wonka Matt Damon — Air Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers Joaquin Phoenix — Beau ha paura Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto Natalie Portman – May December Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento Margot Robbie – Barbie Emma Stone – Povere creature Miglior attore non protagonista Willem Dafoe — Poor Things Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling — Barbie Charles Melton — May December Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things Migliore attrice non protagonista Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks — Il colore viola Jodie Foster — Nyad – Oltre l’oceano Julianne Moore — May December Rosamund Pike — Saltburn Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers Migliore colonna sonora originale Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer Jerskin Fendrix — Povere creature Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon Mica Levi — La zona di interesse Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joe Hisaishi — Il ragazzo e l’airone Migliore canzone originale Barbie — What Was I Made For? di Billie Eilish e Finneas Barbie — Dance the Night di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches”di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker Barbie — I’m Just Ken di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt Rustin — “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz Miglior film d’animazione Il ragazzo e l’airone Elemental Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Super Mario Bros. Movie Suzume Wish Miglior blockbuster Barbie Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 John Wick: Chapter 4 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Super Mario Bros. Movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Nomination Golden Globe 2024 serie tv Miglior serie drammatica 1923 The Crown The Diplomat The Last of Us The Morning Show Succession Miglior serie commedia o musicale The Bear Ted Lasso Abbott Elementary Jury Duty Only Murders in the Building Barry Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione Beef Lezioni di chimica Daisy Jones & the Six Tutta la luce che non vediamo Compagni di viaggio Fargo Miglior attore in una serie drammatica Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us Kieran Culkin — Succession Jeremy Strong — Succession Brian Cox — Succession Gary Oldman — Slow Horses Dominic West — The Crown Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica Helen Mirren – 1923 Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us Keri Russell – The Diplomat Sarah Snook – Succession Imelda Staunton – The Crown Emma Stone – The Curse Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale Bill Hader – Barry Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building Jason Segel – Shrinking Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White – The Bear Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale Ayo Edebiri — The Bear Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary Rachel Brosnahan — La fantastica signora Maisel Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building Elle Fanning – The Great Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six Jon Hamm — Fargo Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves Steven Yeun — Beef Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death Juno Temple — Fargo Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers Ali Wong — Beef Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Billy Crudup — The Morning Show Matthew Macfadyen — Succession James Marsden — Jury Duty Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear Alan Ruck — Succession Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown Abby Elliott — The Bear Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets J. Smith-Cameron — Succession Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso Miglior stand-up comico Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer