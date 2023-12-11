GingerGeneration.it

Golden Globe 2024: tutte le nomination di questa edizione

scritto da Federica Marcucci
Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2024 ci ricordano che, anche quest’anno, la award season  comincia a entrare nel vivo. Qualche novità, ma soprattutto tanti film e serie tv per un anno che ha definitivamente segnato il ritorno del grande intrattenimento dopo la pausa forzata della pandemia. E nella lista dei candidati ai Golden Globe 2024 c’è anche l’Italia con Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone.

La cerimonia si terrà il prossimo 7 gennaio.

Qui tutte le nomination ai premi

Nomination Golden Globe 2024 cinema

Miglior film drammatico
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
La zona d’interesse
Anatomia di una caduta

Miglior film commedia o musicale
Barbie
Povere creature
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air

Miglior film non in lingua inglese
Anatomia di una caduta
Foglie al vento
Io capitano
Past Lives
La società della neve
La zona d’interesse

Miglior regista
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Povere creature
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives

Migliore sceneggiatura
Barbie
Povere creature
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall

Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — Estranei
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
Annette Bening — Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau ha paura
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola
Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Povere creature

Miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Migliore attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — Il colore viola
Jodie Foster — Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Migliore colonna sonora originale
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Povere creature
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — La zona di interesse
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — Il ragazzo e l’airone

Migliore canzone originale
Barbie — What Was I Made For? di Billie Eilish e Finneas
Barbie — Dance the Night di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches”di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker
Barbie — I’m Just Ken di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz

Miglior film d’animazione
Il ragazzo e l’airone
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Miglior blockbuster
Barbie
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Nomination Golden Globe 2024 serie tv

Miglior serie drammatica
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Miglior serie commedia o musicale
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione
Beef
Lezioni di chimica
Daisy Jones & the Six
Tutta la luce che non vediamo
Compagni di viaggio
Fargo

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — La fantastica signora Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Miglior stand-up comico
Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

