Golden Globe 2024: tutte le nomination di questa edizione

Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2024 ci ricordano che, anche quest’anno, la award season comincia a entrare nel vivo. Qualche novità, ma soprattutto tanti film e serie tv per un anno che ha definitivamente segnato il ritorno del grande intrattenimento dopo la pausa forzata della pandemia. E nella lista dei candidati ai Golden Globe 2024 c’è anche l’Italia con Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone.

La cerimonia si terrà il prossimo 7 gennaio.

Qui tutte le nomination ai premi

Nomination Golden Globe 2024 cinema

Miglior film drammatico

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

La zona d’interesse

Anatomia di una caduta

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Barbie

Povere creature

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

Anatomia di una caduta

Foglie al vento

Io capitano

Past Lives

La società della neve

La zona d’interesse

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Povere creature

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Migliore sceneggiatura

Barbie

Povere creature

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — Estranei

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Annette Bening — Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau ha paura

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola

Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Povere creature

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — Il colore viola

Jodie Foster — Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Migliore colonna sonora originale

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Povere creature

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — La zona di interesse

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — Il ragazzo e l’airone

Migliore canzone originale

Barbie — What Was I Made For? di Billie Eilish e Finneas

Barbie — Dance the Night di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches”di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Miglior blockbuster

Barbie

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Nomination Golden Globe 2024 serie tv

Miglior serie drammatica

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Miglior serie commedia o musicale

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

Beef

Lezioni di chimica

Daisy Jones & the Six

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

Compagni di viaggio

Fargo

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — La fantastica signora Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Miglior stand-up comico

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer