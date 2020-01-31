Il debutto discografico di Louis Tomlinson è finalmente arrivato ed all’interno del disco troviamo anche la canzone Always You. Oggi, 31 Gennaio, è finalmente uscito il primo album disco solista dell’ex membro degli One Direction.
Sembra strano dirlo perché negli anni Louis ci ha fatto ascoltare molti singoli, proprio di questo stesso disco ne avevamo ascoltate già sette, ma i suoi brani non erano ancora stati raccolti tutti in un progetto unico. La vera consacrazione di Louis Tomlinson è arrivata nel 2019 con il debutto solista del cantautore.
A marzo pubblica il singolo Two Of Us che arriva dopo la perdita della madre avvenuta due anni prima. Nello stesso anno vengono poi rilasciati anche Kill My Mind, We Made It e Let It Break Your Heart, tutti brani inseriti nell’album Walls, che contiene un totale di 12 canzoni. L’ultimo singolo pubblicato è stata la title track Walls, scritta con Noel Gallagher.
Ascolta qui Fearless di Louis Tomlinson:
Testo[Verse 1] Cashin’ your weekend treasures (Treasures, treasures)
For a suit and tie, a second wife
Now I’m not saying that you could’ve done better (Better, better)
Just remember that I, I’ve seen that fire alight [Chorus] Tell me, do you, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young?
Tell me the truth, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young
And strong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people?
Just for tonight, look inside and spark that memory of you
Strong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people [Post-Chorus] Fearless, fearless
Fearless, fearless [Verse 2] Now if happiness is always measured
By the life you design, that car on the drive
Then you should feel better than ever
But you know as well as I, it’s all lies [Chorus] Tell me, do you, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young?
Tell me the truth, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young
And strong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people?
Just for tonight, look inside and spark that memory of you
Strong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people [Post-Chorus] Fearless, fearless
Fearless, fearless
Fearless, fearless
Fearless, fearless [Outro] Tell me, do you, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young?
Traduzione
Alla ricerca di tesori del tuo fine settimana
per una giacca e cravatta
Una seconda moglie
Ora non sto dicendo che avresti potuto fare di meglio (Di meglio, di meglio)
ricorda solo che, ho visto quel fuoco acceso
Dimmi, tu, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?
Dimmi la verità, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?
e forti abbastanza da sbagliare
Di fronte a tutte queste persone?
Solo per stanotte, guarda dentro e accendi quel ricordo di te forti abbastanza da sbagliare
Di fronte a tutte queste persone
senza paura x4
Ora, se la felicità si misura sempre
Della vita che progetti
Quella macchina nel parcheggio
ppi dovresti sentirti meglio che mai
Ma lo sai tanto quanto lo so io, che sono tutte bugie
Dimmi, tu, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?
Dimmi la verità, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?
e forti abbastanza da sbagliare
Di fronte a tutte queste persone?
Solo per stanotte, guarda dentro e accendi quel ricordo di te forti abbastanza da sbagliare
Di fronte a tutte queste persone
senza paura, senza paura
senza paura, senza paura x2
Dimmi, tu
Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?