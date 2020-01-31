Il debutto discografico di Louis Tomlinson è finalmente arrivato ed all’interno del disco troviamo anche la canzone Always You. Oggi, 31 Gennaio, è finalmente uscito il primo album disco solista dell’ex membro degli One Direction.

Sembra strano dirlo perché negli anni Louis ci ha fatto ascoltare molti singoli, proprio di questo stesso disco ne avevamo ascoltate già sette, ma i suoi brani non erano ancora stati raccolti tutti in un progetto unico. La vera consacrazione di Louis Tomlinson è arrivata nel 2019 con il debutto solista del cantautore.

A marzo pubblica il singolo Two Of Us che arriva dopo la perdita della madre avvenuta due anni prima. Nello stesso anno vengono poi rilasciati anche Kill My Mind, We Made It e Let It Break Your Heart, tutti brani inseriti nell’album Walls, che contiene un totale di 12 canzoni. L’ultimo singolo pubblicato è stata la title track Walls, scritta con Noel Gallagher.

Ascolta qui Fearless di Louis Tomlinson:

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Cashin’ your weekend treasures (Treasures, treasures)For a suit and tie, a second wifeNow I’m not saying that you could’ve done better (Better, better)Just remember that I, I’ve seen that fire alight [Chorus] Tell me, do you, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young?Tell me the truth, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ youngAnd strong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people?Just for tonight, look inside and spark that memory of youStrong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people [Post-Chorus] Fearless, fearlessFearless, fearless [Verse 2] Now if happiness is always measuredBy the life you design, that car on the driveThen you should feel better than everBut you know as well as I, it’s all lies [Chorus] Tell me, do you, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young?Tell me the truth, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ youngAnd strong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people?Just for tonight, look inside and spark that memory of youStrong enough to get it wrong in front of all these people [Post-Chorus] Fearless, fearlessFearless, fearlessFearless, fearlessFearless, fearless [Outro] Tell me, do you, tell me, do you still remember feelin’ young?

Alla ricerca di tesori del tuo fine settimana

per una giacca e cravatta

Una seconda moglie

Ora non sto dicendo che avresti potuto fare di meglio (Di meglio, di meglio)

ricorda solo che, ho visto quel fuoco acceso

Dimmi, tu, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?

Dimmi la verità, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?

e forti abbastanza da sbagliare

Di fronte a tutte queste persone?

Solo per stanotte, guarda dentro e accendi quel ricordo di te forti abbastanza da sbagliare

Di fronte a tutte queste persone

senza paura x4

Ora, se la felicità si misura sempre

Della vita che progetti

Quella macchina nel parcheggio

ppi dovresti sentirti meglio che mai

Ma lo sai tanto quanto lo so io, che sono tutte bugie

Dimmi, tu, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?

Dimmi la verità, Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?

e forti abbastanza da sbagliare

Di fronte a tutte queste persone?

Solo per stanotte, guarda dentro e accendi quel ricordo di te forti abbastanza da sbagliare

Di fronte a tutte queste persone

senza paura, senza paura

senza paura, senza paura x2

Dimmi, tu

Dimmi, ti ricordi ancora quando ti sentivi giovane?