Ed Sheeran – No strings: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

No strings è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo No strings Ed Sheeran

If we make it through this year

Then nothing can break us

Trouble leaves then reappears

But we’ve shown we can take it

We tear our hair out and overthink it

Work and get burnt out

But this is no strings, you are who I love

And that won’t change when we’re falling apart

Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love

It’s just growing pains

If we make it through this year

We should celebrate it

Rarified atmosphere

Till now we evaded

We tore the walls down to build them up

Never was in doubt

‘Cause this is no strings, you are who I love

And that won’t change when we’re falling apart

Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love

It’s just growing pains

We did not fight for love

Just to let it be defeated

What we’re going through is common but

It doesn’t mean we don’t feel it

It would be easy just to give it up

Guess we’ve got enough reasons

But every time that we have come undone

I’ll say it’s no strings, you are who I love

And that won’t change when we’re falling apart

Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love

It’s just growing pains

Traduzione No strings Ed Sheeran

Se ce la facciamo a superare quest’anno

Allora niente può spezzarci

I guai se ne vanno poi riappaiono

Ma abbiamo dimostrato di potercela fare

Ci strappiamo i capelli e ci pensiamo troppo

Lavora e bruciati

Ma questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo

E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi

Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo

Sono solo dolori della crescita

Se ce la facciamo a superare quest’anno

Dovremmo festeggiarlo

Atmosfera rarefatta

Finora abbiamo evitato

Abbiamo abbattuto i muri per ricostruirli

Non è mai stato in dubbio

Perché questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo

E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi

Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo

Sono solo dolori della crescita

Non abbiamo combattuto per amore

Solo per lasciarlo sconfiggere

Quello che stiamo attraversando è comune ma

Non significa che non lo sentiamo

Sarebbe facile rinunciarvi

Immagino che abbiamo abbastanza ragioni

Ma ogni volta che ci siamo disfatti

Dirò che non ci sono vincoli, tu sei quella che amo

E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi

Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo

Sono solo dolori della crescita