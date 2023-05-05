Ed Sheeran – No strings: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

GingerGeneration.it

No strings è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

If we make it through this year
Then nothing can break us
Trouble leaves then reappears
But we’ve shown we can take it

We tear our hair out and overthink it
Work and get burnt out

But this is no strings, you are who I love
And that won’t change when we’re falling apart

Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love
It’s just growing pains

If we make it through this year
We should celebrate it
Rarified atmosphere
Till now we evaded

We tore the walls down to build them up
Never was in doubt

‘Cause this is no strings, you are who I love
And that won’t change when we’re falling apart
Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love
It’s just growing pains

We did not fight for love
Just to let it be defeated
What we’re going through is common but
It doesn’t mean we don’t feel it

It would be easy just to give it up
Guess we’ve got enough reasons
But every time that we have come undone

I’ll say it’s no strings, you are who I love
And that won’t change when we’re falling apart
Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love
It’s just growing pains

Se ce la facciamo a superare quest’anno
Allora niente può spezzarci
I guai se ne vanno poi riappaiono
Ma abbiamo dimostrato di potercela fare

Ci strappiamo i capelli e ci pensiamo troppo
Lavora e bruciati

Ma questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo
E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi

Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo
Sono solo dolori della crescita

Se ce la facciamo a superare quest’anno
Dovremmo festeggiarlo
Atmosfera rarefatta
Finora abbiamo evitato

Abbiamo abbattuto i muri per ricostruirli
Non è mai stato in dubbio

Perché questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo
E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi
Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo
Sono solo dolori della crescita

Non abbiamo combattuto per amore
Solo per lasciarlo sconfiggere
Quello che stiamo attraversando è comune ma
Non significa che non lo sentiamo

Sarebbe facile rinunciarvi
Immagino che abbiamo abbastanza ragioni
Ma ogni volta che ci siamo disfatti

Dirò che non ci sono vincoli, tu sei quella che amo
E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi
Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo
Sono solo dolori della crescita

