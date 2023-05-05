Ed Sheeran – No strings: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 No strings è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo No strings Ed Sheeran If we make it through this year Then nothing can break us Trouble leaves then reappears But we’ve shown we can take it We tear our hair out and overthink it Work and get burnt out But this is no strings, you are who I love And that won’t change when we’re falling apart Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love It’s just growing pains If we make it through this year We should celebrate it Rarified atmosphere Till now we evaded We tore the walls down to build them up Never was in doubt ‘Cause this is no strings, you are who I love And that won’t change when we’re falling apart Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love It’s just growing pains We did not fight for love Just to let it be defeated What we’re going through is common but It doesn’t mean we don’t feel it It would be easy just to give it up Guess we’ve got enough reasons But every time that we have come undone I’ll say it’s no strings, you are who I love And that won’t change when we’re falling apart Yeah, this is no strings, you are who I love It’s just growing pains Traduzione No strings Ed Sheeran Se ce la facciamo a superare quest’anno Allora niente può spezzarci I guai se ne vanno poi riappaiono Ma abbiamo dimostrato di potercela fare Ci strappiamo i capelli e ci pensiamo troppo Lavora e bruciati Ma questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo Sono solo dolori della crescita Se ce la facciamo a superare quest’anno Dovremmo festeggiarlo Atmosfera rarefatta Finora abbiamo evitato Abbiamo abbattuto i muri per ricostruirli Non è mai stato in dubbio Perché questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo Sono solo dolori della crescita Non abbiamo combattuto per amore Solo per lasciarlo sconfiggere Quello che stiamo attraversando è comune ma Non significa che non lo sentiamo Sarebbe facile rinunciarvi Immagino che abbiamo abbastanza ragioni Ma ogni volta che ci siamo disfatti Dirò che non ci sono vincoli, tu sei quella che amo E questo non cambierà quando cadremo a pezzi Sì, questo non è un vincolo, tu sei quella che amo Sono solo dolori della crescita