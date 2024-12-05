Rosé – too bad for us: testo e traduzione

too bad for us di ROSÉ è una delle tracce dell’album di debutto da solista, intitolato rosie. La canzone e l’album seguono il grande successo del singolo APT, realizzato insieme a Bruno Mars. Un’anteprima della canzone è stata resa nota nel corso di un listening party tenuto dalla cantante.

Testo too bad for us di Rosé

And it crept up on us

In the way that it does

And the moment disappeared

In the desert of us

All our tears turned to dust

Now the roses don’t grow here

I guess that love does what it wants

And that’s just too bad for us

Was it all just slight of hand

Another trick that fate has played on us again

Two heads in the sand

I hear you talking but I just can’t understand

Caught in no man’s land

Between the wires

Coming under friendly fire

Can’t go forward

Can’t go back again

And it crept up on us

In the way that it does

And the moment disappeared

In the desert of us

All our tears turned to dust

Now the roses don’t grow here

I guess that love does what it wants

And that’s just too bad for us

Flying high with both eyes closed

Almost touched the sun I guess we got too close

Now I’m dancing on my own

But the music’s not as good when you’re alone

Caught in no man’s land

Between the wires

Coming under friendly fire

Can’t go forward

Can’t go back again

And it crept up on us

In the way that it does

And the moment disappeared

In the desert of us

All our tears turned to dust

Now the roses don’t grow here

I guess that love does what it wants

And that’s just too bad for us

We wanna talk but we don’t wanna listen

We play pretend but we both know it’s missing

If love burns too bright it burns out in a minute

At least that’s what I tell myself

We wanna talk but we don’t wanna listen

We play pretend but we both know it’s missing

If love burns too bright it burns out in a minute

At least that’s what I tell myself

And it crept up on us

In the way that it does

And the moment disappeared

In the desert of us

All our tears turned to dust

Now the roses don’t grow here

I guess that love does what it wants

And that’s just too bad for us

Traduzione

E ci ha sorpresi

Nel modo in cui lo fa

E il momento è scomparso

Nel deserto di noi

Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere

Ora le rose non crescono qui

Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole

E questo è un peccato per noi

È stato tutto solo un gioco di prestigio

Un altro scherzo che il destino ci ha giocato di nuovo

Due teste nella sabbia

Ti sento parlare ma non riesco proprio a capire

Intrappolati nella terra di nessuno

Tra i fili

Finiti sotto il fuoco amico

Non si può andare avanti

Non si può tornare indietro di nuovo

E ci ha sorpresi

Nel modo in cui lo fa

E il momento è scomparso

Nel deserto di noi

Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere

Ora le rose non crescono qui

Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole

E questo è un peccato per noi

Volare in alto con entrambi gli occhi chiusi

Ho quasi toccato il sole immagino che ci siamo avvicinati troppo

Ora sto ballando da sola

Ma la musica non è così bella quando sei da solo

Intrappolato nella terra di nessuno

Tra i fili

Finito sotto il fuoco amico

Non si può andare avanti

Non si può tornare indietro di nuovo

E ci ha sorpreso di soppiatto

Nel modo in cui lo fa

E il momento è scomparso

Nel deserto di noi

Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere

Ora le rose non crescono qui

Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole

E questo è un peccato per noi

Vogliamo parlare ma non vogliamo ascoltare

Facciamo finta ma sappiamo entrambi che manca

Se l’amore brucia troppo, si spegne in un minuto

Almeno questo è quello che mi dico

Vogliamo parlare ma non vogliamo ascoltare

Facciamo finta ma sappiamo entrambi che manca

Se l’amore brucia troppo, si spegne in un minuto

Almeno questo è quello che mi dico

E ci ha sorpreso di soppiatto

Nel modo in cui lo fa

E il momento è scomparso

Nel deserto di noi

Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere

Ora le rose non crescono qui

Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole vuole

E questo è un peccato per noi

Cosa ne pensate di too bad for us di Rosé?