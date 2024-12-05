GingerGeneration.it

Rosé – too bad for us: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
too bad for us di ROSÉ è una delle tracce dell’album di debutto da solista, intitolato rosie. La canzone e l’album seguono il grande successo del singolo APT, realizzato insieme a Bruno Mars. Un’anteprima della canzone è stata resa nota nel corso di un listening party tenuto dalla cantante.

Testo too bad for us di Rosé

And it crept up on us
In the way that it does
And the moment disappeared
In the desert of us
All our tears turned to dust
Now the roses don’t grow here
I guess that love does what it wants
And that’s just too bad for us

Was it all just slight of hand
Another trick that fate has played on us again
Two heads in the sand
I hear you talking but I just can’t understand

Caught in no man’s land
Between the wires
Coming under friendly fire
Can’t go forward
Can’t go back again

And it crept up on us
In the way that it does
And the moment disappeared
In the desert of us
All our tears turned to dust
Now the roses don’t grow here
I guess that love does what it wants
And that’s just too bad for us

Flying high with both eyes closed
Almost touched the sun I guess we got too close
Now I’m dancing on my own
But the music’s not as good when you’re alone

Caught in no man’s land
Between the wires
Coming under friendly fire
Can’t go forward
Can’t go back again

And it crept up on us
In the way that it does
And the moment disappeared
In the desert of us
All our tears turned to dust
Now the roses don’t grow here
I guess that love does what it wants
And that’s just too bad for us

We wanna talk but we don’t wanna listen
We play pretend but we both know it’s missing
If love burns too bright it burns out in a minute
At least that’s what I tell myself

We wanna talk but we don’t wanna listen
We play pretend but we both know it’s missing
If love burns too bright it burns out in a minute
At least that’s what I tell myself

And it crept up on us
In the way that it does
And the moment disappeared
In the desert of us
All our tears turned to dust
Now the roses don’t grow here
I guess that love does what it wants
And that’s just too bad for us

Traduzione

E ci ha sorpresi
Nel modo in cui lo fa
E il momento è scomparso
Nel deserto di noi
Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere
Ora le rose non crescono qui
Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole
E questo è un peccato per noi

È stato tutto solo un gioco di prestigio
Un altro scherzo che il destino ci ha giocato di nuovo
Due teste nella sabbia
Ti sento parlare ma non riesco proprio a capire

Intrappolati nella terra di nessuno
Tra i fili
Finiti sotto il fuoco amico
Non si può andare avanti
Non si può tornare indietro di nuovo

E ci ha sorpresi
Nel modo in cui lo fa
E il momento è scomparso
Nel deserto di noi
Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere
Ora le rose non crescono qui
Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole
E questo è un peccato per noi

Volare in alto con entrambi gli occhi chiusi
Ho quasi toccato il sole immagino che ci siamo avvicinati troppo
Ora sto ballando da sola
Ma la musica non è così bella quando sei da solo

Intrappolato nella terra di nessuno
Tra i fili
Finito sotto il fuoco amico
Non si può andare avanti
Non si può tornare indietro di nuovo

E ci ha sorpreso di soppiatto
Nel modo in cui lo fa
E il momento è scomparso
Nel deserto di noi
Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere
Ora le rose non crescono qui
Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole
E questo è un peccato per noi

Vogliamo parlare ma non vogliamo ascoltare
Facciamo finta ma sappiamo entrambi che manca
Se l’amore brucia troppo, si spegne in un minuto
Almeno questo è quello che mi dico

Vogliamo parlare ma non vogliamo ascoltare
Facciamo finta ma sappiamo entrambi che manca
Se l’amore brucia troppo, si spegne in un minuto
Almeno questo è quello che mi dico

E ci ha sorpreso di soppiatto
Nel modo in cui lo fa
E il momento è scomparso
Nel deserto di noi
Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere
Ora le rose non crescono qui
Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole vuole
E questo è un peccato per noi

Cosa ne pensate di too bad for us di Rosé?

