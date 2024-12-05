Rosé – too bad for us: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Dicembre 2024 too bad for us di ROSÉ è una delle tracce dell’album di debutto da solista, intitolato rosie. La canzone e l’album seguono il grande successo del singolo APT, realizzato insieme a Bruno Mars. Un’anteprima della canzone è stata resa nota nel corso di un listening party tenuto dalla cantante. Testo too bad for us di Rosé And it crept up on us In the way that it does And the moment disappeared In the desert of us All our tears turned to dust Now the roses don’t grow here I guess that love does what it wants And that’s just too bad for us Was it all just slight of hand Another trick that fate has played on us again Two heads in the sand I hear you talking but I just can’t understand Caught in no man’s land Between the wires Coming under friendly fire Can’t go forward Can’t go back again And it crept up on us In the way that it does And the moment disappeared In the desert of us All our tears turned to dust Now the roses don’t grow here I guess that love does what it wants And that’s just too bad for us Flying high with both eyes closed Almost touched the sun I guess we got too close Now I’m dancing on my own But the music’s not as good when you’re alone Caught in no man’s land Between the wires Coming under friendly fire Can’t go forward Can’t go back again And it crept up on us In the way that it does And the moment disappeared In the desert of us All our tears turned to dust Now the roses don’t grow here I guess that love does what it wants And that’s just too bad for us We wanna talk but we don’t wanna listen We play pretend but we both know it’s missing If love burns too bright it burns out in a minute At least that’s what I tell myself We wanna talk but we don’t wanna listen We play pretend but we both know it’s missing If love burns too bright it burns out in a minute At least that’s what I tell myself And it crept up on us In the way that it does And the moment disappeared In the desert of us All our tears turned to dust Now the roses don’t grow here I guess that love does what it wants And that’s just too bad for us Traduzione E ci ha sorpresi Nel modo in cui lo fa E il momento è scomparso Nel deserto di noi Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere Ora le rose non crescono qui Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole E questo è un peccato per noi È stato tutto solo un gioco di prestigio Un altro scherzo che il destino ci ha giocato di nuovo Due teste nella sabbia Ti sento parlare ma non riesco proprio a capire Intrappolati nella terra di nessuno Tra i fili Finiti sotto il fuoco amico Non si può andare avanti Non si può tornare indietro di nuovo E ci ha sorpresi Nel modo in cui lo fa E il momento è scomparso Nel deserto di noi Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere Ora le rose non crescono qui Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole E questo è un peccato per noi Volare in alto con entrambi gli occhi chiusi Ho quasi toccato il sole immagino che ci siamo avvicinati troppo Ora sto ballando da sola Ma la musica non è così bella quando sei da solo Intrappolato nella terra di nessuno Tra i fili Finito sotto il fuoco amico Non si può andare avanti Non si può tornare indietro di nuovo E ci ha sorpreso di soppiatto Nel modo in cui lo fa E il momento è scomparso Nel deserto di noi Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere Ora le rose non crescono qui Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole E questo è un peccato per noi Vogliamo parlare ma non vogliamo ascoltare Facciamo finta ma sappiamo entrambi che manca Se l’amore brucia troppo, si spegne in un minuto Almeno questo è quello che mi dico Vogliamo parlare ma non vogliamo ascoltare Facciamo finta ma sappiamo entrambi che manca Se l’amore brucia troppo, si spegne in un minuto Almeno questo è quello che mi dico E ci ha sorpreso di soppiatto Nel modo in cui lo fa E il momento è scomparso Nel deserto di noi Tutte le nostre lacrime si sono trasformate in polvere Ora le rose non crescono qui Immagino che l’amore faccia ciò che vuole vuole E questo è un peccato per noi Cosa ne pensate di too bad for us di Rosé?