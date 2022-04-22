Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Rockstars di Malik Harris scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Aprile 2022 Rockstars è il titolo del brano con cui Malik Harris gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. Figlio del presentatore televisivo e polistrumentista Ricky Harris, il cantante tedesco Malik è cresciuto in una famiglia musicale. Dopo aver pubblicato alcuni singoli, Malik Harris è stato notato dalla Universal Music Germany, con cui ha firmato il suo primo contratto discografico e pubblicato il suo EP d’esordio Like That Again nell’estate del 2019. Nello stesso anno ha avviato la sua prima tournée come solista, aprendo inoltre i concerti tedeschi di James Blunt, Alex Clare, Tom Odell ed LP. Nel 2022 è stato selezionato dall’emittente pubblica NDR per partecipare a Germany 12 Points, il programma di selezione del rappresentante della Germania all’Eurovision Song Contest, con l’inedito Rockstars. In occasione dell’evento ha trionfato nel voto del pubblico, diventando di diritto il rappresentante eurovisivo tedesco a Torino. Il video di Rockstars di Malik Harris a Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Testo Rockstars di Malik Harris We used to be the rockstars Who never thought of no harm ‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming I wish there was a way to go back dreaming Remembering gets so hard When time is moving so fast Wish there was a way to know that we’re in The good old days before we all just leave ‘em I tried getting rid of the pain I tried to make it go away but it probably won’t change Always thinking ‘bout my own worries Remember back when we had no worries? Now life just ain’t hitting the same I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days When I was afraid of nobody Now I’m afraid of being a nobody Don’t wanna leave my bed I’ll just stay and never get it together ‘Cause the voices in my head They keep saying it’ll never get better Look where we are We used to be the rockstars Who never thought of no harm ‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming I wish there was a way to go back dreaming Remembering gets so hard When time is moving so fast Wish there was a way to know that we’re in The good old days before we all just leave ‘em Sometimes I got this kinda sting that’s right inside my chest It’s only purpose is convincing me that I’m a mess And even though it’s always been an uninvited guest It finds a way in nonetheless Wish I could change my address And you know Just be somebody else for a couple of days Although I’m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way ‘Cause if you think about it Aren’t we all set in a place Where we look back at better days And wish they weren’t so far away? I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was I wish I’d still not give a damn ‘bout how I come across I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost In all the worries All the thoughts Overthinking All the parts So exhausted Always caught Up inside my doubts and flaws And Imma count them all Somebody catch me, I’m ‘bout to fall Yeah I’m ‘bout to fall Can we press pause? Or do a restart And be who we are? We used to be the rockstars Who never thought of no harm ‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming I wish there was a way to go back dreaming Remembering gets so hard When time is moving so fast Wish there was a way to know that we’re in The good old days before we all just leave ‘em (We used to be the rockstars) Didn’t we? (We used to be the rockstars) Didn’t we Use to be the rockstars? (We used to be the rockstars) Yeah we used to be the rockstars (We used to be the rockstars) Remembering gets so hard When time is moving so fast Wish there was a way to know that we’re in The good old days before we all just leave ‘emin The good old days before we all just leave ‘em Rockstars di Malik Harris Eravamo le rockstar Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun male ‘Finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così veloce Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo Ho provato a liberarmi del dolore Ho provato a farlo sparire ma probabilmente non cambierà Pensavo sempre alle mie stesse preoccupazioni Ricordi quando non avevamo preoccupazioni? Ora la vita non sta colpendo allo stesso modo Mi siedo e mi manco e ricordo i vecchi tempi innocenti Quando non avevo paura di nessuno Ora ho paura di non essere nessuno Non voglio lasciare il mio letto Rimarrò e non lo metterò mai insieme Perché le voci nella mia testa continuano a dire che non migliorerà mai Guarda dove siamo Eravamo le rockstar Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun male ‘Finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così veloce Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo A volte ho questo tipo di puntura che è proprio nel mio petto L’unico scopo è convincermi che sono un disastro E anche se è sempre stato un ospite non invitato Trova comunque un modo per entrare Vorrei poter cambiare il mio indirizzo E sai essere qualcun altro per un paio di giorni Anche se sono abbastanza sicuro che ci sentiamo tutti allo stesso modo Perché se ci pensi non siamo tutti sistemati in un posto Dove guardiamo indietro a giorni migliori E vorresti che non fossero così lontani? Vorrei poter tornare indietro ed essere com’ero Vorrei che ancora non me ne fregasse niente di come mi imbatto Vorrei che il modo in cui mi vedevo non si fosse mai perso In tutte le preoccupazioni tutti i pensieri Pensare troppo a tutte le parti Così esausto sempre catturato Dentro i miei dubbi e i miei difetti E li conterò tutti Qualcuno mi prenda, sto per cadere Sì, sto per cadere Possiamo premere pausa? Oppure fai un riavvio Ed essere chi siamo? Eravamo le rockstar Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun male ‘Finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così velocemente Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo (Eravamo le rockstar) Non è vero? (Eravamo le rockstar) Non è vero? Hai usato per essere le rockstar? (Eravamo le rockstar) Sì, eravamo le rockstar (eravamo le rockstar) Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così veloce Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti ce ne andiamo I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti li lasciamo