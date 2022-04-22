GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Rockstars di Malik Harris

scritto da Giovanna Codella
malik harris rockstars

Rockstars è il titolo del brano con cui Malik Harris gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Figlio del presentatore televisivo e polistrumentista Ricky Harris, il cantante tedesco Malik è cresciuto in una famiglia musicale.

Dopo aver pubblicato alcuni singoli, Malik Harris è stato notato dalla Universal Music Germany, con cui ha firmato il suo primo contratto discografico e pubblicato il suo EP d’esordio Like That Again nell’estate del 2019. Nello stesso anno ha avviato la sua prima tournée come solista, aprendo inoltre i concerti tedeschi di James Blunt, Alex Clare, Tom Odell ed LP.

Nel 2022 è stato selezionato dall’emittente pubblica NDR per partecipare a Germany 12 Points, il programma di selezione del rappresentante della Germania all’Eurovision Song Contest, con l’inedito Rockstars.  In occasione dell’evento ha trionfato nel voto del pubblico, diventando di diritto il rappresentante eurovisivo tedesco a Torino.

Il video di Rockstars di Malik Harris a Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Testo Rockstars di Malik Harris

We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

I tried getting rid of the pain
I tried to make it go away but it probably won’t change
Always thinking ‘bout my own worries
Remember back when we had no worries?
Now life just ain’t hitting the same
I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days
When I was afraid of nobody
Now I’m afraid of being a nobody

Don’t wanna leave my bed
I’ll just stay and never get it together
‘Cause the voices in my head
They keep saying it’ll never get better

Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

Sometimes I got this kinda sting that’s right inside my chest
It’s only purpose is convincing me that I’m a mess
And even though it’s always been an uninvited guest
It finds a way in nonetheless
Wish I could change my address
And you know Just be somebody else for a couple of days
Although I’m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way
‘Cause if you think about it Aren’t we all set in a place
Where we look back at better days
And wish they weren’t so far away?

I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was
I wish I’d still not give a damn ‘bout how I come across
I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost
In all the worries All the thoughts
Overthinking All the parts
So exhausted Always caught
Up inside my doubts and flaws
And Imma count them all
Somebody catch me, I’m ‘bout to fall
Yeah I’m ‘bout to fall
Can we press pause?
Or do a restart
And be who we are?

We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

(We used to be the rockstars)
Didn’t we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
Didn’t we
Use to be the rockstars? (We used to be the rockstars)
Yeah we used to be the rockstars (We used to be the rockstars)

Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we’re in
The good old days before we all just leave ‘emin
The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

Rockstars di Malik Harris

Eravamo le rockstar
Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun male
‘Finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare
Ricordare diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo scorre così veloce
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo
I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo

Ho provato a liberarmi del dolore
Ho provato a farlo sparire ma probabilmente non cambierà
Pensavo sempre alle mie stesse preoccupazioni
Ricordi quando non avevamo preoccupazioni?
Ora la vita non sta colpendo allo stesso modo
Mi siedo e mi manco e ricordo i vecchi tempi innocenti
Quando non avevo paura di nessuno
Ora ho paura di non essere nessuno

Non voglio lasciare il mio letto
Rimarrò e non lo metterò mai insieme
Perché le voci nella mia testa continuano a dire che non migliorerà mai

Guarda dove siamo
Eravamo le rockstar
Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun male
‘Finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare
Ricordare diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo scorre così veloce
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo
I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo

A volte ho questo tipo di puntura che è proprio nel mio petto
L’unico scopo è convincermi che sono un disastro
E anche se è sempre stato un ospite non invitato
Trova comunque un modo per entrare
Vorrei poter cambiare il mio indirizzo
E sai essere qualcun altro per un paio di giorni
Anche se sono abbastanza sicuro che ci sentiamo tutti allo stesso modo
Perché se ci pensi non siamo tutti sistemati in un posto
Dove guardiamo indietro a giorni migliori
E vorresti che non fossero così lontani?

Vorrei poter tornare indietro ed essere com’ero
Vorrei che ancora non me ne fregasse niente di come mi imbatto
Vorrei che il modo in cui mi vedevo non si fosse mai perso
In tutte le preoccupazioni tutti i pensieri
Pensare troppo a tutte le parti
Così esausto sempre catturato
Dentro i miei dubbi e i miei difetti
E li conterò tutti
Qualcuno mi prenda, sto per cadere
Sì, sto per cadere
Possiamo premere pausa?
Oppure fai un riavvio
Ed essere chi siamo?

Eravamo le rockstar
Chi non ha mai pensato a nessun male
‘Finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare a sognare
Ricordare diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo scorre così velocemente
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo
I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo

(Eravamo le rockstar)
Non è vero?
(Eravamo le rockstar)
Non è vero?
Hai usato per essere le rockstar? (Eravamo le rockstar)
Sì, eravamo le rockstar (eravamo le rockstar)

Ricordare diventa così difficile
Quando il tempo scorre così veloce
Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che ci siamo
I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti ce ne andiamo
I bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti li lasciamo

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati