Billie Eilish – Oxytocin: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 30 Luglio 2021 Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Oxytocin. Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause. [Verse 1] Can’t take it back once it’s been set in motion You know I love to rub it in like lotion If you only pray on Sunday Could you come my way on Monday? ‘Cause I like to do things God doesn’t approve of if she saw us [Pre-Chorus] She couldn’t look away, look away, look away She’d wanna get involved, involved, involved And what would people say, people say, people say If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall? [Chorus] I can see it clear as day You don’t really need to pray Wanna see what you can take You should really run away [Post-Chorus] I wanna do bad things to you (To you) I wanna make you yell (Yell) I wanna do bad things to you (To you) Don’t wanna treat you well (Well) [Verse 2] Can’t take it back once it’s been set in motion You know I need you for the Oxytocin If you find it hard to swallow I can loosin’ up your collar ‘Cause as long as you’re still breathing Don’t you even think of leaving [Pre-Chorus] I kinda wanna look away, look away, look away Kinda wanna get involved, involved, involved And what would people say, people say, people say If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall? [Chorus] I can see it clear as day You don’t really need to pray Wanna see what you can take You should really run away Other people would have stayed Other people don’t obey You and me are both the same You should really run away [Post-Chorus] Bad things I wanna do bad things to you I wanna make you yell I wanna do bad things to you Don’t wanna treat you well Traduzione di Oxytocin di Billie Eilish [Verso 1] Non posso riprenderlo una volta che è stato messo in moto Sai che amo strofinarlo come una lozione Se preghi solo la domenica Potresti venire da me lunedì? Perché mi piace fare cose che Dio non approva se lei ci vede [Pre-ritornello] Non poteva distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo Vorrebbe essere coinvolta, coinvolta, coinvolta E cosa direbbe la gente, la gente dice, la gente dice Se ascoltano attraverso il muro, il muro, il muro? [Coro] Lo vedo chiaro come il giorno Non hai davvero bisogno di pregare Voglio vedere cosa puoi prendere Dovresti davvero scappare via [Post-ritornello] Voglio farti cose cattive (a te) Voglio farti urlare (urlare) Voglio farti cose cattive (a te) Non voglio trattarti bene (Bene) [Verso 2] Non posso riprenderlo una volta che è stato messo in moto Sai che ho bisogno di te per l’ossitocina Se trovi difficile ingoiare Posso allentare il tuo colletto Perché finché stai ancora respirando Non pensi nemmeno di andartene [Pre-ritornello] Voglio distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo Vorrei essere coinvolta, coinvolta, coinvolta E cosa direbbe la gente, la gente dice, la gente dice Se ascoltano attraverso il muro, il muro, il muro? [Coro] Lo vedo chiaro come il giorno Non hai davvero bisogno di pregare Voglio vedere cosa puoi prendere Dovresti davvero scappare via Altre persone sarebbero rimaste Gli altri non obbediscono Io e te siamo entrambi uguali Dovresti davvero scappare via [Post-ritornello] Cose brutte Voglio farti cose cattive voglio farti urlare Voglio farti cose cattive Non voglio trattarti bene