GingerGeneration.it

Billie Eilish – Oxytocin: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
billie eilish happier than ever

Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Oxytocin.

Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause.

[Verse 1]
Can’t take it back once it’s been set in motion
You know I love to rub it in like lotion
If you only pray on Sunday
Could you come my way on Monday?
‘Cause I like to do things God doesn’t approve of if she saw us

[Pre-Chorus]
She couldn’t look away, look away, look away
She’d wanna get involved, involved, involved
And what would people say, people say, people say
If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall?

[Chorus]
I can see it clear as day
You don’t really need to pray
Wanna see what you can take
You should really run away

[Post-Chorus]
I wanna do bad things to you (To you)
I wanna make you yell (Yell)
I wanna do bad things to you (To you)
Don’t wanna treat you well (Well)

[Verse 2]
Can’t take it back once it’s been set in motion
You know I need you for the Oxytocin
If you find it hard to swallow
I can loosin’ up your collar
‘Cause as long as you’re still breathing
Don’t you even think of leaving

[Pre-Chorus]
I kinda wanna look away, look away, look away
Kinda wanna get involved, involved, involved
And what would people say, people say, people say
If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall?

[Chorus]
I can see it clear as day
You don’t really need to pray
Wanna see what you can take
You should really run away
Other people would have stayed
Other people don’t obey
You and me are both the same
You should really run away

[Post-Chorus]
Bad things
I wanna do bad things to you
I wanna make you yell
I wanna do bad things to you
Don’t wanna treat you well

Traduzione di Oxytocin di Billie Eilish

[Verso 1]
Non posso riprenderlo una volta che è stato messo in moto
Sai che amo strofinarlo come una lozione
Se preghi solo la domenica
Potresti venire da me lunedì?
Perché mi piace fare cose che Dio non approva se lei ci vede

[Pre-ritornello]
Non poteva distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo
Vorrebbe essere coinvolta, coinvolta, coinvolta
E cosa direbbe la gente, la gente dice, la gente dice
Se ascoltano attraverso il muro, il muro, il muro?

[Coro]
Lo vedo chiaro come il giorno
Non hai davvero bisogno di pregare
Voglio vedere cosa puoi prendere
Dovresti davvero scappare via

[Post-ritornello]
Voglio farti cose cattive (a te)
Voglio farti urlare (urlare)
Voglio farti cose cattive (a te)
Non voglio trattarti bene (Bene)

[Verso 2]
Non posso riprenderlo una volta che è stato messo in moto
Sai che ho bisogno di te per l’ossitocina
Se trovi difficile ingoiare
Posso allentare il tuo colletto
Perché finché stai ancora respirando
Non pensi nemmeno di andartene

[Pre-ritornello]
Voglio distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo
Vorrei essere coinvolta, coinvolta, coinvolta
E cosa direbbe la gente, la gente dice, la gente dice
Se ascoltano attraverso il muro, il muro, il muro?

[Coro]
Lo vedo chiaro come il giorno
Non hai davvero bisogno di pregare
Voglio vedere cosa puoi prendere
Dovresti davvero scappare via
Altre persone sarebbero rimaste
Gli altri non obbediscono
Io e te siamo entrambi uguali
Dovresti davvero scappare via

[Post-ritornello]
Cose brutte
Voglio farti cose cattive
voglio farti urlare
Voglio farti cose cattive
Non voglio trattarti bene

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati