Billie Eilish – Oxytocin: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Oxytocin.

Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause.

[Verse 1]

Can’t take it back once it’s been set in motion

You know I love to rub it in like lotion

If you only pray on Sunday

Could you come my way on Monday?

‘Cause I like to do things God doesn’t approve of if she saw us

[Pre-Chorus]

She couldn’t look away, look away, look away

She’d wanna get involved, involved, involved

And what would people say, people say, people say

If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall?

[Chorus]

I can see it clear as day

You don’t really need to pray

Wanna see what you can take

You should really run away

[Post-Chorus]

I wanna do bad things to you (To you)

I wanna make you yell (Yell)

I wanna do bad things to you (To you)

Don’t wanna treat you well (Well)

[Verse 2]

Can’t take it back once it’s been set in motion

You know I need you for the Oxytocin

If you find it hard to swallow

I can loosin’ up your collar

‘Cause as long as you’re still breathing

Don’t you even think of leaving

[Pre-Chorus]

I kinda wanna look away, look away, look away

Kinda wanna get involved, involved, involved

And what would people say, people say, people say

If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall?

[Chorus]

I can see it clear as day

You don’t really need to pray

Wanna see what you can take

You should really run away

Other people would have stayed

Other people don’t obey

You and me are both the same

You should really run away

[Post-Chorus]

Bad things

I wanna do bad things to you

I wanna make you yell

I wanna do bad things to you

Don’t wanna treat you well

Traduzione di Oxytocin di Billie Eilish

[Verso 1]

Non posso riprenderlo una volta che è stato messo in moto

Sai che amo strofinarlo come una lozione

Se preghi solo la domenica

Potresti venire da me lunedì?

Perché mi piace fare cose che Dio non approva se lei ci vede

[Pre-ritornello]

Non poteva distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo

Vorrebbe essere coinvolta, coinvolta, coinvolta

E cosa direbbe la gente, la gente dice, la gente dice

Se ascoltano attraverso il muro, il muro, il muro?

[Coro]

Lo vedo chiaro come il giorno

Non hai davvero bisogno di pregare

Voglio vedere cosa puoi prendere

Dovresti davvero scappare via

[Post-ritornello]

Voglio farti cose cattive (a te)

Voglio farti urlare (urlare)

Voglio farti cose cattive (a te)

Non voglio trattarti bene (Bene)

[Verso 2]

Non posso riprenderlo una volta che è stato messo in moto

Sai che ho bisogno di te per l’ossitocina

Se trovi difficile ingoiare

Posso allentare il tuo colletto

Perché finché stai ancora respirando

Non pensi nemmeno di andartene

[Pre-ritornello]

Voglio distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo, distogliere lo sguardo

Vorrei essere coinvolta, coinvolta, coinvolta

E cosa direbbe la gente, la gente dice, la gente dice

Se ascoltano attraverso il muro, il muro, il muro?

[Coro]

Lo vedo chiaro come il giorno

Non hai davvero bisogno di pregare

Voglio vedere cosa puoi prendere

Dovresti davvero scappare via

Altre persone sarebbero rimaste

Gli altri non obbediscono

Io e te siamo entrambi uguali

Dovresti davvero scappare via

[Post-ritornello]

Cose brutte

Voglio farti cose cattive

voglio farti urlare

Voglio farti cose cattive

Non voglio trattarti bene