Billie Eilish – Billie bossa nova: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Billie Eilish ha pubblicato l’album Happier Than Ever oggi, venerdì 30 luglio. Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di Billie bossa nova.

Il disco è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e contiene 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power e Lost Cause.

Testo di Billie bossa nova di Billie Eilish

[Intro]

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Na-na-na

[Verse 1]

Love when it comes without a warning

‘Cause waiting for it gets so boring

A lot can change in twenty seconds

A lot can happen in the dark

Love when it makes you lose your bearings

Some information’s not for sharing

Use different names at hotel check-ins

It’s hard to stop it once it starts (It starts)

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not sentimental

But there’s somethin’ ‘bout the way you look tonight, mmm

Makes me wanna take a picture

Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide

[Chorus]

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me whеn you’re alone

Won’t take a lot to gеt you goin’ (Oh)

I’m sorry if it’s torture though

I know, I know

[Verse 2]

It might be more of an obsession

You really make a strong impression (You sure do)

Nobody saw me in the lobby (Saw me in the lobby)

Nobody saw me in your arms, mmm

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not sentimental

But there’s somethin’ ‘bout the way you look tonight (‘Bout the way you look tonight), mmm

Makes me wanna make ‘em jealous

I’m the only one who does it how you like (Only one who does it how you—)

[Chorus]

You better lock your phone (Oh)

And look at me when you’re alone (You’re alone, you’re alone)

Won’t take a lot to get you goin’ (Get me goin’, get me goin’)

I’m sorry if it’s torture though (Torture though)

I know, I know

You better lock your door (Oh)

And look at me a little more

We both know I’m worth waitin’ for (Waitin’ for)

That heavy breathin’ on the floor (On the floor)

I’m yours, I’m yours (I’m yours)

[Outro]

I’m not sentimental

I’m not sentimental

I’m not sentimental

Traduzione di Billie bossa nova di Billie Eilish

[Introduzione]

mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Na-na-na

[Verso 1]

Amore quando arriva senza preavviso

Perché aspettare che sia così noioso

Molte cose possono cambiare in venti secondi

Possono succedere molte cose al buio

L’amore quando ti fa perdere l’orientamento

Alcune informazioni non sono da condividere

Usa nomi diversi al check-in in hotel

È difficile fermarlo una volta che inizia (inizia)

[Pre-ritornello]

non sono sentimentale

Ma c’è qualcosa nel tuo aspetto stasera, mmm

Mi viene voglia di fare una foto

Fare un film con te che dovremmo nascondere

[Coro]

Faresti meglio a bloccare il tuo telefono (Oh)

E guardami quando sei solo

Non ci vorrà molto per farti andare (Oh)

Mi dispiace se è una tortura però

Lo so, lo so

[Verso 2]

Potrebbe essere più un’ossessione

Fai davvero una forte impressione (sicuramente lo fai)

Nessuno mi ha visto nell’atrio (mi ha visto nell’atrio)

Nessuno mi ha visto tra le tue braccia, mmm

[Pre-ritornello]

non sono sentimentale

Ma c’è qualcosa nel modo in cui appari stanotte (nel modo in cui appari stanotte), mmm

Mi fa venire voglia di farli ingelosire

Sono l’unica che lo fa come ti piace (solo uno che lo fa come te—)

[Coro]

Faresti meglio a bloccare il tuo telefono (Oh)

E guardami quando sei solo (sei solo, sei solo)

Non ci vorrà molto per farti andare (Fammi andare, fammi andare)

Mi dispiace se è una tortura però (tortura però)

Lo so, lo so

Faresti meglio a chiudere la tua porta (Oh)

E guardami un po’ di più

Sappiamo entrambi che vale la pena aspettare (aspettare)

Quel respiro pesante sul pavimento (sul pavimento)

Sono tua, sono tua (sono tuo)

[Fine]

non sono sentimentale

non sono sentimentale

non sono sentimentale